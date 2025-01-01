Find the right software and services.
Help Authoring Tools (HAT) are software applications designed to assist technical writers in creating, publishing, and maintaining help documentation for software. The resulting documentation is used in user guides, manuals, and help files. These tools aim to reduce the time and effort required to produce assistance materials for employees and end users. Technical writers use HATs to manage the entire documentation process, including writing, editing, and exporting documents for review by editors, administrators, and colleagues. Ultimately, HATs enable the digital publication of the documentation. Many of these tools support importing text from various file formats and document creation software. Some HATs without built-in build tools may need to integrate with build automation tools to display or utilize the documentation.
Document360
document360.io
Document360 is an AI-driven knowledge base platform for creating, managing, and publishing documentation, SOPs, and user manuals for businesses.
ReadMe
readme.com
ReadMe transforms API documentation into interactive hubs, allowing developers to create, manage, and analyze documentation effectively.
Archbee
archbee.com
Archbee is a documentation platform that enables teams to create, manage, and share product docs, developer guides, and support materials efficiently.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs offers SaaS tools for training, quizzes, surveys, CRM, and support to enhance employee learning and customer satisfaction.
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie is a web-based platform for creating, managing, and publishing product documentation in multiple languages, with analytics and translation support.
PaceAI
paceai.co
PaceAI is an AI tool that helps non-technical professionals create and manage technical documentation and process maps efficiently.
snazzyDocs
snazzydocs.com
snazzyDocs is a web app for creating and hosting technical documentation, offering collaboration tools, formatting support, and version control.
