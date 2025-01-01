App store for web apps

Help Authoring Tools (HAT)
Top Help Authoring Tools (HAT)

Help Authoring Tools (HAT) are software applications designed to assist technical writers in creating, publishing, and maintaining help documentation for software. The resulting documentation is used in user guides, manuals, and help files. These tools aim to reduce the time and effort required to produce assistance materials for employees and end users. Technical writers use HATs to manage the entire documentation process, including writing, editing, and exporting documents for review by editors, administrators, and colleagues. Ultimately, HATs enable the digital publication of the documentation. Many of these tools support importing text from various file formats and document creation software. Some HATs without built-in build tools may need to integrate with build automation tools to display or utilize the documentation.

Document360

Document360

document360.io

Document360 is an AI-driven knowledge base platform for creating, managing, and publishing documentation, SOPs, and user manuals for businesses.

ReadMe

ReadMe

readme.com

ReadMe transforms API documentation into interactive hubs, allowing developers to create, manage, and analyze documentation effectively.

Archbee

Archbee

archbee.com

Archbee is a documentation platform that enables teams to create, manage, and share product docs, developer guides, and support materials efficiently.

ProProfs

ProProfs

proprofs.com

ProProfs offers SaaS tools for training, quizzes, surveys, CRM, and support to enhance employee learning and customer satisfaction.

Docsie

Docsie

docsie.io

Docsie is a web-based platform for creating, managing, and publishing product documentation in multiple languages, with analytics and translation support.

PaceAI

PaceAI

paceai.co

PaceAI is an AI tool that helps non-technical professionals create and manage technical documentation and process maps efficiently.

snazzyDocs

snazzyDocs

snazzydocs.com

snazzyDocs is a web app for creating and hosting technical documentation, offering collaboration tools, formatting support, and version control.

