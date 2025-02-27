Top Help Authoring Tools (HAT) - Tunisia

Find the right software and services.
Help Authoring Tools (HAT) are software applications designed to assist technical writers in creating, publishing, and maintaining help documentation for software. The resulting documentation is used in user guides, manuals, and help files. These tools aim to reduce the time and effort required to produce assistance materials for employees and end users. Technical writers use HATs to manage the entire documentation process, including writing, editing, and exporting documents for review by editors, administrators, and colleagues. Ultimately, HATs enable the digital publication of the documentation. Many of these tools support importing text from various file formats and document creation software. Some HATs without built-in build tools may need to integrate with build automation tools to display or utilize the documentation.
Document360
document360.io
Document360 is an AI-powered Knowledge Base platform designed for creating Knowledge bases—public and Private—SOPs, User Manuals, Documentation, and more. With its intuitive interface and robust features, Document360 centralizes knowledge, streamlines collaboration, and delivers exceptional documentation. Distinguished by its unique functionalities, it is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, offers private hosting, and enables seamless third-party integration. Here’s what Document360 offers in terms of functionality: * Ask Eddy: For quick answers, users can ask Eddy any queries and Eddy brings you the most accurate answer from the relevant article. Saving time searching the entire article. Eddy simplifies drafting your help articles by generating relevant FAQs from the articles. This saves time for your team and provides a smoother and intuitive experience for your customers. * Dashboard: The centralized hub presents a visually appealing and intuitively designed dashboard, providing a comprehensive overview of crucial information. It's the nerve center for a more seamless and insightful experience. * Intuitive Block Editor: The new block editor streamlines the content creation process. With the addition of an inline comment feature, collaboration becomes real-time and effortless, fostering a more dynamic editing and review process. * Customization Centralized Hub: Empowering users with unprecedented control, the customization hub allows for fine-tuning documentation aesthetics. Teams can effortlessly customize layouts, color schemes, fonts, and branding elements to align documentation seamlessly with their brand identity. * Advanced Analytics: The analytics feature offers real-time insights into user behavior, content effectiveness, and engagement patterns. It transforms raw data into meaningful information, facilitating data-driven decision-making. In addition, you can now take control over reader acknowledgment with read receipts. * Instant Sync Integrations: Instant sync ensures a seamless and real-time data flow between Document360 and various third-party tools and services. Now, Document360 seamlessly integrates with Zendesk Federated Search and GitHub, enhancing collaboration and workflow efficiency. * AI Writer: An AI-powered tool that assists in generating high-quality content, ensuring consistency, and reducing the time required to produce documentation. * AI Business Glossary Generator: Automatically generates a comprehensive business glossary, helping users maintain consistent terminology across their documentation. * Markdown Text Editor: A simple Markdown editor allows users to style text documents using typical formatting techniques, including headings, emphasis, lists, images, and links, making it easy for non-developers to pick up the basics. * Category Manager: Create a well-structured hierarchy of all your knowledge base content, up to 6 sub-categories, making it easy for users to find and digest information. * Roles and Permissions: Document360 allows you to restrict who can access what to keep your knowledge base secure. You can add authenticated team members to contribute to specific projects. * Localization: Understand your global audience; you can translate articles, snippets, variables, and glossary to 50+ languages. * Private Hosting: Gain access to fully isolated environments for greater power and control over your hosting environment for the best performance. * Versioning: Rollback and versioning features allow you to see the change history for each piece within your knowledge base. * Backup and Restore: Document360 automatically backs up your projects daily. However, you can manually back up your project at any point. You can restore the entire project or a part of your knowledge base to a previous state from the available backup. * API Documentation: Users can import their OpenAPI specifications and have documentation generated automatically. Document360 is the market leader in innovation in the generative AI Knowledge base category, serving various industries across 30+ countries in building their knowledge bases. Our clients include VMware, McDonald's, Daikin, Virgin Red, NHS and more.
Archbee
archbee.com
Archbee is a documentation platform for your team and customers. With Archbee, you can help your users get started with your product because it enables you to quickly build product docs, developer guides, and API references in one place. Archbee is the place to centralize your company's information since it unifies knowledge in product, engineering, support, marketing, and sales. Usecases: • Developer & API docs • Documentation sites • Add in-app support with a contextual documentation widget • Collaborate on documents • Onboard and train teammates • Create documentation for your customers with gated portals • Document internal processes Integrations: Slack, Airtable, Loom, Trello, Lucidchart, Typeform, Mindmeister, Prezi, Miro, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Figma, Invision, Framer, Abstract, Marvel, Github, GraphQL, Swagger/Open API, Numeracy, Mode Analytics, Codepen, Intercom, Google Analytics.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support, and drive customer satisfaction. Committed to a 100-year mission of customer delight, ProProfs serves over 15 million users across 150+ countries. ProProfs products include: - Training Maker - Quiz Maker - Survey Maker - Qualaroo Insights - Live Chat - Help Desk - Knowledge Base - Project Management - Picreel Popups - BIGContacts CRM - WebinarNinja - CourseNinja ProProfs Smart tools are used by many Fortune 500 companies, such as Sony, Acer, Adobe, Accenture, Cisco & Dell, and users from leading educational institutes like Phoenix, Harvard & Yale. The site hosts more than one million pieces of content in 70+ languages. It is a leading online training and assessment platform with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes.
ReadMe
readme.com
ReadMe transforms static API documentation into interactive developer hubs that help users succeed with your APIs. Help developers make their first call faster, quickly troubleshoot issues along the way, and get insights into API usage to focus your team on the highest-impact improvements. With ReadMe, teams can quickly create and launch a developer hub that matches their brand. After syncing their OpenAPI Spec file or manually documenting their API, anyone can write content or make edits directly in the ReadMe platform — reducing engineering bottlenecks and saving them time on maintenance. Behind the scenes, visibility into real-time API usage allows you to see which endpoints are most popular or where developers might be getting stuck, so your team can identify where to make improvements or add more guidance. If creating a better experience for your developers — or just getting to see more of our adorable mascot Owlbert! — excites you, you can start a 14 day free trial now on our website at readme.com.
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie is a web-based documentation platform that enables businesses to build, maintain and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. This platform helps you analyze how your customers interact with your documentation and provide you with insights on how to improve your docs. If you can only imagine as your product grows, so do your product docs. Using documentation made in Docsie will make it easier for your customers to find relevant knowledge about your product in your documentation and make them happier in the long run and help you successfully retain them. Docsie also connects you to a state of art translation marketplace that also helps you translate your product docs with the help of certified translators, machine learning and advanced translation speed and accuracy improvement algorithms. Docsie is an all-in-one web-based documentation platform that enables companies to build, maintain, and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. Our platform also helps analyze how their customers interact with their documentation and provides them with insights on how to improve their docs.
PaceAI
paceai.co
The AI productivity tool for non-technical professionals like Business analysts, Product managers, and Project managers, Data Analysts to generate and deliver technical documentation and ideas in seconds instead of days.
snazzyDocs
snazzydocs.com
snazzyDocs is a web based application for writing and hosting documentation or help docs. You don't have to configure servers, repositories or websites (if you don't want to).
