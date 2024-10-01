App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Help Authoring Tools (HAT) - Namibia
Help Authoring Tools (HAT) are software applications designed to assist technical writers in creating, publishing, and maintaining help documentation for software. The resulting documentation is used in user guides, manuals, and help files. These tools aim to reduce the time and effort required to produce assistance materials for employees and end users. Technical writers use HATs to manage the entire documentation process, including writing, editing, and exporting documents for review by editors, administrators, and colleagues. Ultimately, HATs enable the digital publication of the documentation. Many of these tools support importing text from various file formats and document creation software. Some HATs without built-in build tools may need to integrate with build automation tools to display or utilize the documentation.
Submit New App
Document360
document360.io
Document360 is an AI-powered Knowledge Base platform designed for creating Knowledge bases—public and Private—SOPs, User Manuals, Documentation, and more. With its intuitive interface and robust features, Document360 centralizes knowledge, streamlines collaboration, and delivers exceptional documen...
ReadMe
readme.com
ReadMe transforms static API documentation into interactive developer hubs that help users succeed with your APIs. Help developers make their first call faster, quickly troubleshoot issues along the way, and get insights into API usage to focus your team on the highest-impact improvements. With Read...
Archbee
archbee.com
Archbee is a documentation platform for your team and customers. With Archbee, you can help your users get started with your product because it enables you to quickly build product docs, developer guides, and API references in one place. Archbee is the place to centralize your company's informatio...
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support,...
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie is a web-based documentation platform that enables businesses to build, maintain and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. This platform helps you analyze how your customers interact with your documentation and provide you with insights on how to improve your docs. I...
PaceAI
paceai.co
The AI productivity tool for non-technical professionals like Business analysts, Product managers, and Project managers, Data Analysts to generate and deliver technical documentation and ideas in seconds instead of days.
snazzyDocs
snazzydocs.com
snazzyDocs is a web based application for writing and hosting documentation or help docs. You don't have to configure servers, repositories or websites (if you don't want to).