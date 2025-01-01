Find the right software and services.
Heatmap tools provide insights into the behavior of web or mobile visitors as they interact with a specific page on a website or mobile device. Marketers and web developers leverage heatmaps to visually depict user actions such as clicks, hover movements, and scrolling on a webpage. These visual representations showcase the aggregated clicks and mouse movements, offering in-depth data for marketers and UI/UX designers to assess. This data is crucial for evaluating the effectiveness of a page's design in capturing viewer attention, identifying areas for enhancement, and ultimately boosting engagement and conversion rates.
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
Microsoft Clarity is a free analytics tool that tracks user behavior on websites through session recordings and heatmaps to improve user experience.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics tool that analyzes website use through heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys to improve user experience.
TWIPLA
twipla.com
TWIPLA is a website analytics platform that provides insights into visitor behavior, traffic statistics, and user experience through features like heatmaps and session recordings.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Zoho PageSense is a web analytics tool that helps businesses analyze visitor behavior, optimize website performance, and improve conversion rates through features like heat maps and A/B testing.
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory is a digital experience analytics platform that captures user behavior to help businesses improve website usability and understand user interactions.
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Smartlook analyzes user behavior on websites and mobile apps through session recordings, heatmaps, and custom tracking to improve usability and conversion rates.
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Dragonfly AI uses predictive heatmaps to analyze content performance by showing what captures audience attention, helping improve design efficiency and conversion rates.
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
Lucky Orange helps analyze website visitor behavior using tools like heatmaps, session recordings, and live chat to improve conversion rates and reduce cart abandonment.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
LogRocket is a tool for monitoring web and mobile apps, featuring session replay, error tracking, performance monitoring, and user behavior analysis to improve user experience.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide is a platform for automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing to improve website performance and compliance.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare is a digital experience monitoring platform that analyzes user behavior and performance to improve online interactions and optimize user experience.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy is a platform that provides tools for A/B testing, heatmaps, session recording, SEO analysis, and event tracking to optimize website performance and user experience.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO is a web testing and conversion optimization platform that helps businesses enhance user experience through analytics and experimentation tools.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool that enables users to analyze website visitor interactions through session recordings, heatmaps, funnels, and form analytics.
TruConversion
truconversion.com
TruConversion is an analytics app that helps businesses analyze user behavior to optimize sales funnels and improve conversion rates.
RealEye
realeye.io
RealEye is an online research platform that uses webcam eye-tracking to analyze user behavior, emotions, and survey responses in various studies.
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Mousestats records visitor videos, displays heatmaps, tracks form analytics, and conducts surveys for website analysis.
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is a mobile app analytics platform that provides insights into user behavior through session replays, heatmaps, and performance monitoring tools.
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Crazy Egg helps analyze user behavior on websites through heatmaps, scrollmaps, session recordings, and A/B testing to improve user experience and conversion rates.
Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee helps analyze user sessions with AI tags, actionable insights for landing pages, user engagement tracking, customizable analytics, and session recording options.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics app that helps businesses track user interactions on websites using heatmaps, A/B testing, and surveys to improve engagement and conversions.
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
Squeaky is a customer insights platform that offers analytics, session recording, feedback, and heatmaps to help improve digital experiences and grow businesses.
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com
WebTrackFlow is a user behavior analysis tool that tracks interactions on websites to improve user experience and optimize design based on real data.
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
Quantum Metric is a digital analytics platform that visualizes user interactions on digital platforms, enabling businesses to optimize user experience and engagement.
expoze.io
expoze.io
expoze.io is an AI-driven platform that analyzes creative designs using eye-tracking technology, providing heatmaps to inform design improvements efficiently.
EyeQuant
eyequant.com
EyeQuant is an AI tool that predicts user attention on web pages, helping businesses optimize design and improve user engagement.
Neurons
neuronsinc.com
Neurons is a platform that predicts customer behavior and improves ad performance through AI-driven insights on memory and engagement metrics.
Feng-GUI
feng-gui.com
Feng-GUI uses AI to provide visual analytics and insights for digital agencies, helping optimize designs for various media based on neuroscience research.
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow analyzes visitor behavior through video recordings, heatmaps, and funnel analytics to identify issues and optimize the sales process.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a web governance app that helps organizations improve website accessibility, quality, and SEO through various analytical and compliance tools.
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO is a UX research platform that provides quick insights to improve website conversion and user experience using AI for testing and feedback analysis.
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession is a user behavior analytics platform that helps businesses analyze website interactions, identify issues, and gather user feedback to improve digital experiences.
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is an analytics platform that tracks user behavior on websites, providing insights for content personalization and A/B testing to improve user experience.
Clueify
clueify.com
Clueify offers AI-driven feedback on design concepts, predicting user attention and perception with 92% accuracy, enabling a data-informed design approach.
Aqvil
aqvil.com
Aqvil offers a web analytics dashboard that displays essential website traffic metrics for easy analysis.
cux.io
cux.io
Cux.io is a digital experience analytics tool that tracks user interactions on websites to optimize performance and improve user experience through behavioral insights.
Capturly
capturly.com
Capturly helps analyze user behavior through analytics, session recordings, heatmaps, and conversion funnels to improve performance and increase sales.
Webmaxy
webmaxy.co
Webmaxy is a business tool that helps brands reach, track, engage, and convert website users effectively and easily.
Inspectlet
inspectlet.com
Inspectlet records visitor interactions on websites, providing session videos, heatmaps, feedback tools, and A/B testing to enhance user experience and optimize site performance.
LiveSession
livesession.io
LiveSession is a web analytics tool that offers session replays to help identify customer issues, analyze product usage, and enhance user experience.
