App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Heatmap Tools

Heatmap tools provide insights into the behavior of web or mobile visitors as they interact with a specific page on a website or mobile device. Marketers and web developers leverage heatmaps to visually depict user actions such as clicks, hover movements, and scrolling on a webpage. These visual representations showcase the aggregated clicks and mouse movements, offering in-depth data for marketers and UI/UX designers to assess. This data is crucial for evaluating the effectiveness of a page's design in capturing viewer attention, identifying areas for enhancement, and ultimately boosting engagement and conversion rates.