Heatmap Tools
Top Heatmap Tools

Heatmap tools provide insights into the behavior of web or mobile visitors as they interact with a specific page on a website or mobile device. Marketers and web developers leverage heatmaps to visually depict user actions such as clicks, hover movements, and scrolling on a webpage. These visual representations showcase the aggregated clicks and mouse movements, offering in-depth data for marketers and UI/UX designers to assess. This data is crucial for evaluating the effectiveness of a page's design in capturing viewer attention, identifying areas for enhancement, and ultimately boosting engagement and conversion rates.

Microsoft Clarity

Microsoft Clarity

clarity.microsoft.com

Microsoft Clarity is a free analytics tool that tracks user behavior on websites through session recordings and heatmaps to improve user experience.

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Hotjar is a behavior analytics tool that analyzes website use through heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys to improve user experience.

TWIPLA

TWIPLA

twipla.com

TWIPLA is a website analytics platform that provides insights into visitor behavior, traffic statistics, and user experience through features like heatmaps and session recordings.

Zoho PageSense

Zoho PageSense

zoho.com

Zoho PageSense is a web analytics tool that helps businesses analyze visitor behavior, optimize website performance, and improve conversion rates through features like heat maps and A/B testing.

FullStory

FullStory

fullstory.com

FullStory is a digital experience analytics platform that captures user behavior to help businesses improve website usability and understand user interactions.

Smartlook

Smartlook

smartlook.com

Smartlook analyzes user behavior on websites and mobile apps through session recordings, heatmaps, and custom tracking to improve usability and conversion rates.

Dragonfly AI

Dragonfly AI

dragonflyai.co

Dragonfly AI uses predictive heatmaps to analyze content performance by showing what captures audience attention, helping improve design efficiency and conversion rates.

Lucky Orange

Lucky Orange

luckyorange.com

Lucky Orange helps analyze website visitor behavior using tools like heatmaps, session recordings, and live chat to improve conversion rates and reduce cart abandonment.

LogRocket

LogRocket

logrocket.com

LogRocket is a tool for monitoring web and mobile apps, featuring session replay, error tracking, performance monitoring, and user behavior analysis to improve user experience.

Silktide

Silktide

silktide.com

Silktide is a platform for automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing to improve website performance and compliance.

Contentsquare

Contentsquare

contentsquare.com

Contentsquare is a digital experience monitoring platform that analyzes user behavior and performance to improve online interactions and optimize user experience.

Plerdy

Plerdy

plerdy.com

Plerdy is a platform that provides tools for A/B testing, heatmaps, session recording, SEO analysis, and event tracking to optimize website performance and user experience.

VWO

VWO

vwo.com

VWO is a web testing and conversion optimization platform that helps businesses enhance user experience through analytics and experimentation tools.

Mouseflow

Mouseflow

mouseflow.com

Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool that enables users to analyze website visitor interactions through session recordings, heatmaps, funnels, and form analytics.

TruConversion

TruConversion

truconversion.com

TruConversion is an analytics app that helps businesses analyze user behavior to optimize sales funnels and improve conversion rates.

RealEye

RealEye

realeye.io

RealEye is an online research platform that uses webcam eye-tracking to analyze user behavior, emotions, and survey responses in various studies.

Mousestats

Mousestats

mousestats.com

Mousestats records visitor videos, displays heatmaps, tracks form analytics, and conducts surveys for website analysis.

UXCam

UXCam

uxcam.com

UXCam is a mobile app analytics platform that provides insights into user behavior through session replays, heatmaps, and performance monitoring tools.

Crazy Egg

Crazy Egg

crazyegg.com

Crazy Egg helps analyze user behavior on websites through heatmaps, scrollmaps, session recordings, and A/B testing to improve user experience and conversion rates.

Browsee

Browsee

browsee.io

Browsee helps analyze user sessions with AI tags, actionable insights for landing pages, user engagement tracking, customizable analytics, and session recording options.

Howuku

Howuku

howuku.com

Howuku is a behavior analytics app that helps businesses track user interactions on websites using heatmaps, A/B testing, and surveys to improve engagement and conversions.

Squeaky

Squeaky

squeaky.ai

Squeaky is a customer insights platform that offers analytics, session recording, feedback, and heatmaps to help improve digital experiences and grow businesses.

WebTrackFlow

WebTrackFlow

webtrackflow.com

WebTrackFlow is a user behavior analysis tool that tracks interactions on websites to improve user experience and optimize design based on real data.

Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric

quantummetric.com

Quantum Metric is a digital analytics platform that visualizes user interactions on digital platforms, enabling businesses to optimize user experience and engagement.

expoze.io

expoze.io

expoze.io

expoze.io is an AI-driven platform that analyzes creative designs using eye-tracking technology, providing heatmaps to inform design improvements efficiently.

EyeQuant

EyeQuant

eyequant.com

EyeQuant is an AI tool that predicts user attention on web pages, helping businesses optimize design and improve user engagement.

Neurons

Neurons

neuronsinc.com

Neurons is a platform that predicts customer behavior and improves ad performance through AI-driven insights on memory and engagement metrics.

Feng-GUI

Feng-GUI

feng-gui.com

Feng-GUI uses AI to provide visual analytics and insights for digital agencies, helping optimize designs for various media based on neuroscience research.

Reactflow

Reactflow

reactflow.com

Reactflow analyzes visitor behavior through video recordings, heatmaps, and funnel analytics to identify issues and optimize the sales process.

Monsido

Monsido

monsido.com

Monsido is a web governance app that helps organizations improve website accessibility, quality, and SEO through various analytical and compliance tools.

WEVO

WEVO

wevo.ai

WEVO is a UX research platform that provides quick insights to improve website conversion and user experience using AI for testing and feedback analysis.

FullSession

FullSession

fullsession.io

FullSession is a user behavior analytics platform that helps businesses analyze website interactions, identify issues, and gather user feedback to improve digital experiences.

Ptengine

Ptengine

ptengine.com

Ptengine is an analytics platform that tracks user behavior on websites, providing insights for content personalization and A/B testing to improve user experience.

Clueify

Clueify

clueify.com

Clueify offers AI-driven feedback on design concepts, predicting user attention and perception with 92% accuracy, enabling a data-informed design approach.

Aqvil

Aqvil

aqvil.com

Aqvil offers a web analytics dashboard that displays essential website traffic metrics for easy analysis.

cux.io

cux.io

cux.io

Cux.io is a digital experience analytics tool that tracks user interactions on websites to optimize performance and improve user experience through behavioral insights.

Capturly

Capturly

capturly.com

Capturly helps analyze user behavior through analytics, session recordings, heatmaps, and conversion funnels to improve performance and increase sales.

Webmaxy

Webmaxy

webmaxy.co

Webmaxy is a business tool that helps brands reach, track, engage, and convert website users effectively and easily.

Inspectlet

Inspectlet

inspectlet.com

Inspectlet records visitor interactions on websites, providing session videos, heatmaps, feedback tools, and A/B testing to enhance user experience and optimize site performance.

LiveSession

LiveSession

livesession.io

LiveSession is a web analytics tool that offers session replays to help identify customer issues, analyze product usage, and enhance user experience.

