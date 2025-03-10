expoze.io

Meet expoze.io At expoze.io we have a clear mission: to give everyone access to the resources they need to develop their best possible creative. Our platform does just that. Our AI powered predictive eye-tracking solution expoze.io allows you to analyze any creative with amazing accuracy. For every creative you upload expoze.io will predict what your clients notice using a pre-trained neural network. Develop, test and improve With quick and actionable results, our platform helps you develop, test and improve any creative. Improve your design process by testing changes made to your creative without having to step out of the design process: simply head over to expoze.io, upload your designs and generate heatmaps based on your preference in just a matter of minutes on which you can base your design decisions. All of that, with the simple click of a button, so you can focus on what really matters.