Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your chat tools! ✔ Add Your Own Graphs - Quick analytics for Clicks, Pages, Segments, and Referrals. ✔ Create Funnels and Segments on User Actions - No code required ✔ Limited Recordings for Safety and Pricing - Pick and Choose what to record and what not to record ✔ Free forever plan
TruConversion
truconversion.com
TruConversion is an analytics app that helps businesses analyze user behavior to optimize sales funnels and improve conversion rates.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a leading web governance solution designed to enable organizations to deliver a superior and inclusive user experience across their digital presence and support their journey to ensure communications are open, optimized, and compliant. The Monsido Platform includes a cohesive suite of tools for web accessibility, website quality assurance, brand and content compliance, user consent management, social and web content archiving, and more. For more information, visit monsido.com.
Capturly
capturly.com
Understand user behavior, identify problem spots, increase conversion rates and grow your sales Looking to enhance your current performance? If yes, Capturly is for you! It's a stand out combination of traditional analytics, session recordings, heatmaps, and conversion funnel features.
cux.io
cux.io
CUX is a Digital Experience Analytics tool, helping companies save up to 5x time on analytics and drawing valuable conclusions. We eliminate data overload with a laser focus on user problems, frustrations, and all bottlenecks that can prevent them from using online channels to buy product and services. CUX is a comprehensive, user-focused analytics tool that provides instant behavioral insights. ✔ Goal-oriented Analytics: CUX automatically selects ONLY the data that is relevant to individual business goals. ✔ Qualitative and Quantitative Assessments provided by one tool. ✔ Knowledge: We support users with trainings, onboarding, mentoring, audits and monthly recommendations. ✔ AIocado: our very own AI-analytics concierge will show you precisely the reasons for your conversion drops, places of users' frustration, recommendations and more. CUX is a solution for all industries in which the customer comes into contact with a digital product, such as e-commerce, SaaS and B2B businesses, companies providing marketing services, or software houses. We cooperate with the Innovation, Marketing, Product, and E-com departments within the companies. CUX in nutshell: ✔ User Behavior Analysis ✔ Experience Metrics ✔ Goal-Oriented Analysis ✔ Conversion Waterfalls ✔ Entire Visits Recording ✔ Heatmaps ✔ Pre-analysis & Alerts ✔ Auto-capture Events ✔ Retroactive Analysis ✔ 100% GDPR-compliant ✔ Data stored in EOG ✔ SSL secured
Aqvil
aqvil.com
Aqvil provides you all the valuable website traffic metrics in a simple web analytics dashboard.
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
Quantum Metric is a digital analytics platform that visualizes user interactions on digital platforms, enabling businesses to optimize user experience and engagement.
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is a mobile app analytics platform that provides insights into user behavior through session replays, heatmaps, and performance monitoring tools.
EyeQuant
eyequant.com
EyeQuant is an AI tool that predicts user attention on web pages, helping businesses optimize design and improve user engagement.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool that enables users to analyze website visitor interactions through session recordings, heatmaps, funnels, and form analytics.
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks which helps you to understand customer's pain points, solve them and produce outstanding flows.
expoze.io
expoze.io
Meet expoze.io At expoze.io we have a clear mission: to give everyone access to the resources they need to develop their best possible creative. Our platform does just that. Our AI powered predictive eye-tracking solution expoze.io allows you to analyze any creative with amazing accuracy. For every creative you upload expoze.io will predict what your clients notice using a pre-trained neural network. Develop, test and improve With quick and actionable results, our platform helps you develop, test and improve any creative. Improve your design process by testing changes made to your creative without having to step out of the design process: simply head over to expoze.io, upload your designs and generate heatmaps based on your preference in just a matter of minutes on which you can base your design decisions. All of that, with the simple click of a button, so you can focus on what really matters.
Feng-GUI
feng-gui.com
Powered by AI and validated by decades of neuroscience research, Feng-GUI delivers predictive visual analytics with actionable insights and recommendations that empower digital agencies to maximize results for their clients. https://feng-gui.com/ Since 2007, Feng-GUI service analyzed over 4 million visuals for 30,000 professionals around the world, across all media channels, from websites, adverts and videos to signage and packaging, including prominent firms such as: WSI, Omnicom, Walker Sands, OgilvyOne, WPP, McCann Erickson, Interpublic and Publicis.
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
Clueify
clueify.com
Clueify provides you with crucial performance feedback on your concepts before you launch them. Using our AI, you can predict with 92% accuracy where users will look and how they will perceive your design. It's like having hundreds of test users just a click away, but without the associated costs. Follow a data-driven design approach for better results.
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Dragonfly AI uses predictive heatmaps to analyze content performance by showing what captures audience attention, helping improve design efficiency and conversion rates.
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSession provides a session replay solution and interactive heatmaps to understand digital interaction along with customer feedback targeted widgets to eliminate the guess work; helping our customers to achieve the perfect digital experience.
RealEye
realeye.io
RealEye is an online research platform that uses webcam eye-tracking to analyze user behavior, emotions, and survey responses in various studies.
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com
WebTrackFlow is a user behavior analysis tool that tracks interactions on websites to improve user experience and optimize design based on real data.
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory is a digital experience analytics platform that captures user behavior to help businesses improve website usability and understand user interactions.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics tool that analyzes website use through heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys to improve user experience.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics app that helps businesses track user interactions on websites using heatmaps, A/B testing, and surveys to improve engagement and conversions.
Inspectlet
inspectlet.com
Inspectlet records videos of your visitors as they use your site, allowing you to see everything they do. See every mouse movement, scroll, click, and keypress on your site. Forget traditional analytics. You never need to wonder how exactly people are using your site again.
LiveSession
livesession.io
LiveSession is a web analytics software with session replays. You can use it to solve your customers problems, find answers about how your product is used, and optimize overall experience in your web application.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
LogRocket is a tool for monitoring web and mobile apps, featuring session replay, error tracking, performance monitoring, and user behavior analysis to improve user experience.
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
Microsoft Clarity is a free analytics tool that tracks user behavior on websites through session recordings and heatmaps to improve user experience.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide is a platform for automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing to improve website performance and compliance.
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Smartlook analyzes user behavior on websites and mobile apps through session recordings, heatmaps, and custom tracking to improve usability and conversion rates.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare is a digital experience monitoring platform that analyzes user behavior and performance to improve online interactions and optimize user experience.
TWIPLA
twipla.com
TWIPLA is a website analytics platform that provides insights into visitor behavior, traffic statistics, and user experience through features like heatmaps and session recordings.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO is a web testing and conversion optimization platform that helps businesses enhance user experience through analytics and experimentation tools.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Zoho PageSense is a web analytics tool that helps businesses analyze visitor behavior, optimize website performance, and improve conversion rates through features like heat maps and A/B testing.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy is a platform that provides tools for A/B testing, heatmaps, session recording, SEO analysis, and event tracking to optimize website performance and user experience.
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
Lucky Orange helps analyze website visitor behavior using tools like heatmaps, session recordings, and live chat to improve conversion rates and reduce cart abandonment.
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Crazy Egg helps analyze user behavior on websites through heatmaps, scrollmaps, session recordings, and A/B testing to improve user experience and conversion rates.
Neurons
neuronsinc.com
Neurons is a platform that predicts customer behavior and improves ad performance through AI-driven insights on memory and engagement metrics.
Webmaxy
webmaxy.co
Most Trusted Business Tools for Growing Brands. Reach, track, engage, and convert your website user more efficiently without any hassle where they feel most comfortable.
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO is a UX research platform that uncovers insights with significantly less effort than typical tools. Research, product and marketing teams get synthesized quantitative and qualitative insights, scores and benchmarks with less than 30 minutes of effort. Using your target audience, WEVO is the only tool that pinpoints conversion roadblocks and provides recommendations to increase website conversion Pre-Live.. WEVO’s statistically significant feedback de-risks their decision-making, delivering the confidence to build valuable customer experiences. Create the right customer experiences faster with more accurate user feedback.
