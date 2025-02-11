Top Heatmap Tools - Suriname

Find the right software and services.
Heatmap tools provide insights into the behavior of web or mobile visitors as they interact with a specific page on a website or mobile device. Marketers and web developers leverage heatmaps to visually depict user actions such as clicks, hover movements, and scrolling on a webpage. These visual representations showcase the aggregated clicks and mouse movements, offering in-depth data for marketers and UI/UX designers to assess. This data is crucial for evaluating the effectiveness of a page's design in capturing viewer attention, identifying areas for enhancement, and ultimately boosting engagement and conversion rates.
Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your chat tools! ✔ Add Your Own Graphs - Quick analytics for Clicks, Pages, Segments, and Referrals. ✔ Create Funnels and Segments on User Actions - No code required ✔ Limited Recordings for Safety and Pricing - Pick and Choose what to record and what not to record ✔ Free forever plan
TruConversion
truconversion.com
TruConversion an all in one analytical application to help identify and fix conversion pain points by finding out the WHY behind visitor/user's behavior.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a leading web governance solution designed to enable organizations to deliver a superior and inclusive user experience across their digital presence and support their journey to ensure communications are open, optimized, and compliant. The Monsido Platform includes a cohesive suite of tools for web accessibility, website quality assurance, brand and content compliance, user consent management, social and web content archiving, and more. For more information, visit monsido.com.
Capturly
capturly.com
Understand user behavior, identify problem spots, increase conversion rates and grow your sales Looking to enhance your current performance? If yes, Capturly is for you! It's a stand out combination of traditional analytics, session recordings, heatmaps, and conversion funnel features.
cux.io
cux.io
CUX is a Digital Experience Analytics tool, helping companies save up to 5x time on analytics and drawing valuable conclusions. We eliminate data overload with a laser focus on user problems, frustrations, and all bottlenecks that can prevent them from using online channels to buy product and services. CUX is a comprehensive, user-focused analytics tool that provides instant behavioral insights. ✔ Goal-oriented Analytics: CUX automatically selects ONLY the data that is relevant to individual business goals. ✔ Qualitative and Quantitative Assessments provided by one tool. ✔ Knowledge: We support users with trainings, onboarding, mentoring, audits and monthly recommendations. ✔ AIocado: our very own AI-analytics concierge will show you precisely the reasons for your conversion drops, places of users' frustration, recommendations and more. CUX is a solution for all industries in which the customer comes into contact with a digital product, such as e-commerce, SaaS and B2B businesses, companies providing marketing services, or software houses. We cooperate with the Innovation, Marketing, Product, and E-com departments within the companies. CUX in nutshell: ✔ User Behavior Analysis ✔ Experience Metrics ✔ Goal-Oriented Analysis ✔ Conversion Waterfalls ✔ Entire Visits Recording ✔ Heatmaps ✔ Pre-analysis & Alerts ✔ Auto-capture Events ✔ Retroactive Analysis ✔ 100% GDPR-compliant ✔ Data stored in EOG ✔ SSL secured
Aqvil
aqvil.com
Aqvil provides you all the valuable website traffic metrics in a simple web analytics dashboard.
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a single version of truth. That’s why the biggest brands have taken the Quantum leap, such as Alaska Airlines, lululemon, Lenovo, and Western Union.
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative data with the impact of quantitative data. With UXCam, you can create funnels, retention charts, and dashboards to see what percentage of people are dropping off at each stage. Once you see a drop-off, you can zoom in and look at the recordings and heatmaps to understand why it happened. Book a free & quick demo on the UXCam website to learn more.
EyeQuant
eyequant.com
EyeQuant is a predictive artificial intelligence that visually highlights what people see, where they look first and how much of their attention is captured by specific elements of your design.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Build 6 types of heatmaps for all your pages automatically to understand what is getting their attention. • Set up funnels to watch where and why your visitors drop. • Use form analytics to improve your lead generation. • Launch feedback campaigns to learn more about your visitors. • Analyze your data any way you need with powerful filtering options available in all plans. • Spend time fixing your website issues rather than finding them by filtering your visits by friction score, our machine-learning tool available at no extra cost and on all plans.
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks which helps you to understand customer's pain points, solve them and produce outstanding flows.
expoze.io
expoze.io
Meet expoze.io At expoze.io we have a clear mission: to give everyone access to the resources they need to develop their best possible creative. Our platform does just that. Our AI powered predictive eye-tracking solution expoze.io allows you to analyze any creative with amazing accuracy. For every creative you upload expoze.io will predict what your clients notice using a pre-trained neural network. Develop, test and improve With quick and actionable results, our platform helps you develop, test and improve any creative. Improve your design process by testing changes made to your creative without having to step out of the design process: simply head over to expoze.io, upload your designs and generate heatmaps based on your preference in just a matter of minutes on which you can base your design decisions. All of that, with the simple click of a button, so you can focus on what really matters.
Feng-GUI
feng-gui.com
Powered by AI and validated by decades of neuroscience research, Feng-GUI delivers predictive visual analytics with actionable insights and recommendations that empower digital agencies to maximize results for their clients. https://feng-gui.com/ Since 2007, Feng-GUI service analyzed over 4 million visuals for 30,000 professionals around the world, across all media channels, from websites, adverts and videos to signage and packaging, including prominent firms such as: WSI, Omnicom, Walker Sands, OgilvyOne, WPP, McCann Erickson, Interpublic and Publicis.
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
Clueify
clueify.com
Clueify provides you with crucial performance feedback on your concepts before you launch them. Using our AI, you can predict with 92% accuracy where users will look and how they will perceive your design. It's like having hundreds of test users just a click away, but without the associated costs. Follow a data-driven design approach for better results.
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what really grabs your customers attention • Increase efficiencies across your design cycle with predictive analytics • Improve conversion rates across all channels • Improve ROI by maximising your share of attention across channels The biggest brands & agencies use Dragonfly AI to measure and optimise the performance of their content, including Sony, GSK, and BBDO. To learn more, visit Dragonflyai.co
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSession provides a session replay solution and interactive heatmaps to understand digital interaction along with customer feedback targeted widgets to eliminate the guess work; helping our customers to achieve the perfect digital experience.
RealEye
realeye.io
Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do: 1. eye-tracking using regular webcams, 2. emotions analysis (facial coding), 3. track mouse movement and clicks, 4. use advanced survey module, 5. instantly hire participants / panel, 6. analyze data fully online, 7. export data to CSV, 8. connect with external tools, 9. conduct studies 100% remotely. RealEye may serve among others in: 1. shopper insights studies (package and shelf/ planogram evaluation) 2. UX studies / mockup testing 3. different ads evaluation (video, display etc) 4. academic research About The Company: - launched 2017 - over 2500 customers Trusted by Companies & Universities - All Over The World HQ in Europe & Latam
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com
WebTrackFlow is dedicated to transforming website insights. Our innovative analytics tools, including heatmaps, behavior tracking, and event analysis, empower data-driven decisions. Our user-friendly dashboard interprets user actions, enabling informed design choices for an exceptional digital journey. Uncover real-time replays, click breakdowns, and more to optimize user experiences and boost engagement. We believe data is key to unlocking success, and with WebTrackFlow, you have a trusted partner to navigate the digital landscape. Propel your online presence with actionable insights – join us on the journey to your website's full potential.
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.
FullStory
fullstory.com
Fullstory is a behavioral data platform that surfaces the sentiment buried between clicks, revealing the untold story behind consumer behaviors. From building better fraud detection and forecasting to creating personalization that genuinely resonates, Fullstory enables product, engineering, and data teams to connect sentiment signals with other data sources to intentionally design the next best action. Providing deeper and more immediately actionable insights beyond conventional web and product analytics that can only surface what’s happening but not why, Fullstory is the only behavioral data platform that provides the context needed to build in-the-moment experiences that drive revenue. With automatically captured, indexed, and semantically structured first-party data— served up to your data ecosystem or through our product analytics with session replay, Fullstory’s behavioral data is ready-made for AI. Enterprises no longer waste countless hours and resources analyzing data origination, updating incomplete or incorrect data, defining data sets across teams, and reformatting data to integrate within existing tech stacks. Teams spend less time analyzing and more time boosting revenue with in-the-moment personalized experiences and accurate predictions based on real-time actions and data.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experience can be improved. Founded in 2014, Hotjar is run completely remotely by over 100 team members across 20 countries and is used on over 500,000 sites worldwide.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics solution that helps startups acquire valuable customer feedback and insights through heatmaps, AB testing, and surveys. It assists marketers in gauging customer behavior through visual representation of where they’re clicking and scrolling on a website. A/B testing allows teams to improve content engagement and pinpoint underperforming pages. Product owners can get real-time feedback, compare traction on multiple devices, identify key user segments and observe user attention for an optimized marketing strategy.
Inspectlet
inspectlet.com
Inspectlet records videos of your visitors as they use your site, allowing you to see everything they do. See every mouse movement, scroll, click, and keypress on your site. Forget traditional analytics. You never need to wonder how exactly people are using your site again.
LiveSession
livesession.io
LiveSession is a web analytics software with session replays. You can use it to solve your customers problems, find answers about how your product is used, and optimize overall experience in your web application.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your web presence, including content, accessibility, marketing, mobile, speed, and legal compliance. Visit our website to see a live platform demonstration.
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences quickly, while ensuring privacy and accessibility. This results in faster growth, greater agility and happier customers. We power the new digital experience, made more human.
TWIPLA
twipla.com
THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website. Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of easy-to-use, privacy-compliant features. Remove data privacy concerns with cookieless tracking, and gain access to data from 100% of your website visitors (not only a small sample). With TWIPLA, everything is just a click away: ◾ Advanced website traffic stats (NEW! Company Reveal) ◾ Marketing campaigns tracking ◾ Heatmaps ◾ Session recordings ◾ Conversion funnels ◾ Polls ◾ Surveys ◾ Competition traffic analysis ◾ Privacy-first analytics by design (NEW! Custom Country Data) ✔️ Use the voucher code UNLIMITED30 [ https://app.visitor-analytics.io/register?voucher=UNLIMITED30 ] to get 30 days of full access without limits - No Credit Card needed!
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO for running and scaling their digital experimentation. VWO is the world’s leading web testing and conversion optimization platform that enables growing businesses to optimize their web experience across desktop, mobile, and other devices, to deliver a unique experience. Gathering user insights, prioritizing hypotheses, planning a roadmap, conducting tests, analyzing results - VWO lets you cover the whole 9 yards. VWO is thoughtfully designed for ease of experimentation. You can launch a test within minutes without any help from IT. With certifications including BS and ISO, VWO is fully GDPR compliant and provides robust security by design and default. With industry-leading 24/7 support and a 98% customer satisfaction rate, servicing a billion requests a day while ensuring 100% uptime – VWO is built for Enterprises! VWO’s global customer base includes brands like Vodafone, Samsung, Toyota, and eBay and has helped more than 4,500 brands across the globe to run over 600,000 experiments to date.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user experience and conversions. Easily set up, execute, and analyze A/B tests to make data-driven decisions. Witness real-time results and derive actionable insights to optimize your website. 🌟 Use Cases - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOVE_CptbpM&list=PLc0hsqim_6rWTZ39SPcHPlHejFnXvMs0U&index=4 Unleash the full potential of your website with Plerdy. From traffic source analysis, scroll depth tracking to identifying the most interactive elements on your site, and usability issues - Plerdy is your one-stop solution. 🔥 Heatmaps Empower your strategy with Plerdy's dynamic heatmaps. Capture real-time user behaviors including scroll depth, cursor hover, text selection, and more. Break down data by traffic sources or devices and make informed decisions to enhance usability and engagement. 💬 Pop-Up Forms & NPS Leverage Plerdy's versatile pop-up forms to capture feedback, inform customers, or collect leads. With over 25 customization options, tailor your messages to specific audience segments and optimize engagement. 🔍 SEO Checker Boost your SEO with zero site load impact. Plerdy's SEO Checker provides daily automated analysis, detailed reports, and insights based on the Google mobile-first index algorithm to enhance your site's visibility and performance. 🎥 Session Replay Dive deep into user navigation patterns with Plerdy's session replay. Segment recordings by traffic channels or devices, tag videos, and uncover hidden insights to optimize the user journey. 📊 Conversion Rate and Events Never miss an event with Plerdy's automated tracking. Create conversion funnels, analyze user drop-off points, and optimize the journey to boost conversions. 💼 Sales Performance (E-commerce Tracking) Enhance your e-commerce strategy with Plerdy's sales performance insights. Analyze product interactions, uncover non-performing items, and tailor your offerings to maximize sales and profitability. 🛠 Customization and Integration Plerdy is easily customizable and seamlessly integrates with your existing ecosystem, ensuring a smooth and efficient optimization process. Embark on a journey of seamless optimizations and elevated performance with Plerdy. Your path to enhanced conversions, user experience, and SEO is just a click away. Explore, Experiment, and Excel! ✨
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
Lucky Orange can help you understand why your website is getting traffic that doesn’t convert into sales or leads. Our conversion rate optimization tools have been trusted by more than 450,000 websites around the world to gain insight into what people are doing on their website. Increase your sales and learn more about your website visitors Our Session Recordings and Dynamic Heatmaps allow you to see where people clicked, scrolled and tapped on your website to see what’s stopping them from buying. Drill down into a single person’s visitor journey using Optimizable Segments to watch session replays of frustrated or confused visitors. See the bigger picture by looking at an aggregate view of what people engage with the most - or least - with Dynamic Heatmaps. Use a Scroll Heatmap to see if people are scrolling far enough down the page to see your calls to action or if they’re leaving before you can convert them. Reduce cart abandonment The powerful combination of Live Chat & a live view of your visitors can prevent abandoned carts. If you see someone struggling in real time, you can use Live Chat to see if you can help them find what they need or answer their questions. Lucky Orange Announcements tool allows you to create a pop up highlighting an upsell opportunity, offer a discount or ask for a product review.
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Use Crazy Egg to see what's hot and what's not, and to know what your web visitors are doing with tools, such as heatmaps, recordings, surveys, A/B testing & more.
Neurons
neuronsinc.com
Predicting human behavior. Predict customer responses, attention and behavior in seconds through neuroscience and our AI tool. A/B testing by trial and error is slow and inefficient. Stop burning budget on campaigns that fail to spark action.
Webmaxy
webmaxy.co
Most Trusted Business Tools for Growing Brands. Reach, track, engage, and convert your website user more efficiently without any hassle where they feel most comfortable.
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO is a UX research platform that uncovers insights with significantly less effort than typical tools. Research, product and marketing teams get synthesized quantitative and qualitative insights, scores and benchmarks with less than 30 minutes of effort. Using your target audience, WEVO is the only tool that pinpoints conversion roadblocks and provides recommendations to increase website conversion Pre-Live.. WEVO’s statistically significant feedback de-risks their decision-making, delivering the confidence to build valuable customer experiences. Create the right customer experiences faster with more accurate user feedback.
