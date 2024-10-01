App store for web apps
Top Heatmap Tools - Macao SAR China
Heatmap tools provide insights into the behavior of web or mobile visitors as they interact with a specific page on a website or mobile device. Marketers and web developers leverage heatmaps to visually depict user actions such as clicks, hover movements, and scrolling on a webpage. These visual representations showcase the aggregated clicks and mouse movements, offering in-depth data for marketers and UI/UX designers to assess. This data is crucial for evaluating the effectiveness of a page's design in capturing viewer attention, identifying areas for enhancement, and ultimately boosting engagement and conversion rates.
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
TWIPLA
twipla.com
THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website. Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of e...
FullStory
fullstory.com
Fullstory is a behavioral data platform that surfaces the sentiment buried between clicks, revealing the untold story behind consumer behaviors. From building better fraud detection and forecasting to creating personalization that genuinely resonates, Fullstory enables product, engineering, and data...
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what real...
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
Lucky Orange can help you understand why your website is getting traffic that doesn’t convert into sales or leads. Our conversion rate optimization tools have been trusted by more than 450,000 websites around the world to gain insight into what people are doing on their website. Increase your sales ...
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user exp...
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences q...
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your w...
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Use Crazy Egg to see what's hot and what's not, and to know what your web visitors are doing with tools, such as heatmaps, recordings, surveys, A/B testing & more.
RealEye
realeye.io
Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do:...
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.
Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your c...
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
TruConversion
truconversion.com
TruConversion an all in one analytical application to help identify and fix conversion pain points by finding out the WHY behind visitor/user's behavior.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics solution that helps startups acquire valuable customer feedback and insights through heatmaps, AB testing, and surveys. It assists marketers in gauging customer behavior through visual representation of where they’re clicking and scrolling on a website. A/B testing all...
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com
WebTrackFlow is dedicated to transforming website insights. Our innovative analytics tools, including heatmaps, behavior tracking, and event analysis, empower data-driven decisions. Our user-friendly dashboard interprets user actions, enabling informed design choices for an exceptional digital journ...
EyeQuant
eyequant.com
EyeQuant is a predictive artificial intelligence that visually highlights what people see, where they look first and how much of their attention is captured by specific elements of your design.
Neurons
neuronsinc.com
Predicting human behavior. Predict customer responses, attention and behavior in seconds through neuroscience and our AI tool. A/B testing by trial and error is slow and inefficient. Stop burning budget on campaigns that fail to spark action.
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a ...
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSessi...
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
Feng-GUI
feng-gui.com
Powered by AI and validated by decades of neuroscience research, Feng-GUI delivers predictive visual analytics with actionable insights and recommendations that empower digital agencies to maximize results for their clients. https://feng-gui.com/ Since 2007, Feng-GUI service analyzed over 4 million ...
expoze.io
expoze.io
Meet expoze.io At expoze.io we have a clear mission: to give everyone access to the resources they need to develop their best possible creative. Our platform does just that. Our AI powered predictive eye-tracking solution expoze.io allows you to analyze any creative with amazing accuracy. For every ...
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks whic...
Clueify
clueify.com
Clueify provides you with crucial performance feedback on your concepts before you launch them. Using our AI, you can predict with 92% accuracy where users will look and how they will perceive your design. It's like having hundreds of test users just a click away, but without the associated costs. F...
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
Aqvil
aqvil.com
Aqvil provides you all the valuable website traffic metrics in a simple web analytics dashboard.
cux.io
cux.io
CUX is a Digital Experience Analytics tool, helping companies save up to 5x time on analytics and drawing valuable conclusions. We eliminate data overload with a laser focus on user problems, frustrations, and all bottlenecks that can prevent them from using online channels to buy product and servic...
Capturly
capturly.com
Understand user behavior, identify problem spots, increase conversion rates and grow your sales Looking to enhance your current performance? If yes, Capturly is for you! It's a stand out combination of traditional analytics, session recordings, heatmaps, and conversion funnel features.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a leading web governance solution designed to enable organizations to deliver a superior and inclusive user experience across their digital presence and support their journey to ensure communications are open, optimized, and compliant. The Monsido Platform includes a cohesive suite of too...
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO is a UX research platform that uncovers insights with significantly less effort than typical tools. Research, product and marketing teams get synthesized quantitative and qualitative insights, scores and benchmarks with less than 30 minutes of effort. Using your target audience, WEVO is the onl...
Webmaxy
webmaxy.co
Most Trusted Business Tools for Growing Brands. Reach, track, engage, and convert your website user more efficiently without any hassle where they feel most comfortable.
Inspectlet
inspectlet.com
Inspectlet records videos of your visitors as they use your site, allowing you to see everything they do. See every mouse movement, scroll, click, and keypress on your site. Forget traditional analytics. You never need to wonder how exactly people are using your site again.
LiveSession
livesession.io
LiveSession is a web analytics software with session replays. You can use it to solve your customers problems, find answers about how your product is used, and optimize overall experience in your web application.