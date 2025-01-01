Top Healthcare HR Software

Find the right software and services.
Healthcare HR software is specifically designed for the healthcare industry, equipped to navigate complex and evolving regulations and compliance requirements. Healthcare administrators, managers, and HR staff rely on tailored workforce and performance management, payroll, and time and attendance solutions to enhance HR operations in hospitals, medical practices, and other healthcare organizations. By optimizing and automating tasks such as staffing, incident reporting, training, and financial management, medical professionals can concentrate on delivering quality care. These systems integrate seamlessly with existing healthcare operations, boosting the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the facility. However, it's important to note that healthcare HR software does not handle employee health plans or benefits; this functionality is found in dedicated benefits administration software.
Zoho People
zoho.com
Zoho People is an HR management platform that streamlines employee data, attendance, leave, and performance management with self-service tools and mobile access.
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
UKG
ukg.com
UKG Pro® is a Human Capital Management platform that streamlines HR, payroll, and workforce management for diverse organizations globally.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
QGenda
qgenda.com
QGenda is a scheduling platform tailored for healthcare, automating scheduling tasks to improve staff management and patient coverage.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
OnShift
onshift.com
OnShift is a human capital management software for healthcare, focusing on recruitment, workforce management, and employee engagement to improve retention and care quality.
symplr
symplr.com
Symplr is an enterprise healthcare software that streamlines HR functions, credentialing, and access management to improve operational efficiency and patient care.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.
Medbridge
medbridge.com
Medbridge offers an onboarding platform that automates interactive and targeted onboarding processes to enhance staff engagement and retention.
Visier
visier.com
Visier is a people analytics platform that provides insights into workforce data, helping organizations optimize talent strategies and improve business outcomes.
Paytient
paytient.com
Paytient allows employees to pay medical bills over time through payroll deductions, linking HSAs/FSA for improved access to affordable healthcare.
StaffStat
staffstat.ca
StaffStat is a SaaS app for the healthcare sector that automates shift-filling and workforce management, tracking staff data and optimizing scheduling and compliance.
Pipo Saúde
piposaude.com.br
Pipo Saúde is a platform for businesses that offers data and resources to optimize employee health and wellness strategies.
League
league.com
League app helps users access, navigate, and manage healthcare services through a digital platform for employers, payers, and providers.
