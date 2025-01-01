App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Games
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Healthcare HR Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Healthcare HR Software

Healthcare HR software is specifically designed for the healthcare industry, equipped to navigate complex and evolving regulations and compliance requirements. Healthcare administrators, managers, and HR staff rely on tailored workforce and performance management, payroll, and time and attendance solutions to enhance HR operations in hospitals, medical practices, and other healthcare organizations. By optimizing and automating tasks such as staffing, incident reporting, training, and financial management, medical professionals can concentrate on delivering quality care. These systems integrate seamlessly with existing healthcare operations, boosting the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the facility. However, it's important to note that healthcare HR software does not handle employee health plans or benefits; this functionality is found in dedicated benefits administration software.

Submit New App


Zoho People

Zoho People

zoho.com

Zoho People is an HR management platform that streamlines employee data, attendance, leave, and performance management with self-service tools and mobile access.

Workday

Workday

workday.com

Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.

ADP Workforce Now

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

UKG

UKG

ukg.com

UKG Pro® is a Human Capital Management platform that streamlines HR, payroll, and workforce management for diverse organizations globally.

Paycor

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

QGenda

QGenda

qgenda.com

QGenda is a scheduling platform tailored for healthcare, automating scheduling tasks to improve staff management and patient coverage.

ClearCompany

ClearCompany

clearcompany.com

ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.

OnShift

OnShift

onshift.com

OnShift is a human capital management software for healthcare, focusing on recruitment, workforce management, and employee engagement to improve retention and care quality.

symplr

symplr

symplr.com

Symplr is an enterprise healthcare software that streamlines HR functions, credentialing, and access management to improve operational efficiency and patient care.

Hireology

Hireology

hireology.com

Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.

Medbridge

Medbridge

medbridge.com

Medbridge offers an onboarding platform that automates interactive and targeted onboarding processes to enhance staff engagement and retention.

Visier

Visier

visier.com

Visier is a people analytics platform that provides insights into workforce data, helping organizations optimize talent strategies and improve business outcomes.

Paytient

Paytient

paytient.com

Paytient allows employees to pay medical bills over time through payroll deductions, linking HSAs/FSA for improved access to affordable healthcare.

StaffStat

StaffStat

staffstat.ca

StaffStat is a SaaS app for the healthcare sector that automates shift-filling and workforce management, tracking staff data and optimizing scheduling and compliance.

Pipo Saúde

Pipo Saúde

piposaude.com.br

Pipo Saúde is a platform for businesses that offers data and resources to optimize employee health and wellness strategies.

League

League

league.com

League app helps users access, navigate, and manage healthcare services through a digital platform for employers, payers, and providers.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Healthcare HR Software - WebCatalog