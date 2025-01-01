Find the right software and services.
Healthcare analytics software processes and analyzes the vast amounts of data collected by healthcare organizations, turning it into actionable insights that enhance operational efficiency and patient outcomes. Often referred to as healthcare business intelligence, this software improves the collection, management, and sharing of patient and clinical data. Healthcare providers rely on a robust data warehouse, a key component of healthcare analytics, to maintain organizational health, comply with evolving regulations, and optimize both population health and individual patient care. The range of healthcare analytics software includes everything from comprehensive data reporting to predictive and prescriptive analytics.
QGenda
qgenda.com
QGenda is a scheduling platform tailored for healthcare, automating scheduling tasks to improve staff management and patient coverage.
Motivity
motivity.net
Motivity is a clinical platform that supports ABA therapy with tools for data collection, management, and integration into existing workflows.
PatientIQ
patientiq.io
PatientIQ helps healthcare organizations collect and analyze patient outcomes data to improve performance and collaborate on research.
Leap Rail
leaprail.com
Leap Rail is an AI-powered app that optimizes operating room management by improving scheduling, resource allocation, and supply chain efficiency for healthcare facilities.
Definitive Healthcare
definitivehc.com
Definitive Healthcare is a SaaS platform that provides data analytics and market intelligence to assist users in navigating the healthcare industry.
CareJourney
carejourney.com
CareJourney provides data analytics and care management tools for healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and coordinate care effectively.
Olio
olio.health
Olio enables communication among healthcare providers to share patient insights and enhance coordinated care in post-acute settings.
