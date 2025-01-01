App store for web apps

Healthcare Analytics Software
Top Healthcare Analytics Software

Healthcare analytics software processes and analyzes the vast amounts of data collected by healthcare organizations, turning it into actionable insights that enhance operational efficiency and patient outcomes. Often referred to as healthcare business intelligence, this software improves the collection, management, and sharing of patient and clinical data. Healthcare providers rely on a robust data warehouse, a key component of healthcare analytics, to maintain organizational health, comply with evolving regulations, and optimize both population health and individual patient care. The range of healthcare analytics software includes everything from comprehensive data reporting to predictive and prescriptive analytics.

QGenda

QGenda

qgenda.com

QGenda is a scheduling platform tailored for healthcare, automating scheduling tasks to improve staff management and patient coverage.

Motivity

Motivity

motivity.net

Motivity is a clinical platform that supports ABA therapy with tools for data collection, management, and integration into existing workflows.

PatientIQ

PatientIQ

patientiq.io

PatientIQ helps healthcare organizations collect and analyze patient outcomes data to improve performance and collaborate on research.

Leap Rail

Leap Rail

leaprail.com

Leap Rail is an AI-powered app that optimizes operating room management by improving scheduling, resource allocation, and supply chain efficiency for healthcare facilities.

Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare

definitivehc.com

Definitive Healthcare is a SaaS platform that provides data analytics and market intelligence to assist users in navigating the healthcare industry.

CareJourney

CareJourney

carejourney.com

CareJourney provides data analytics and care management tools for healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and coordinate care effectively.

Olio

Olio

olio.health

Olio enables communication among healthcare providers to share patient insights and enhance coordinated care in post-acute settings.

