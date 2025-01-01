All
Harassment Prevention Training Software
Top Harassment Prevention Training Software

Harassment prevention training software enables organizations to deliver compliance and prevention education to employees across both mandated and non-mandated states. Conducting training online offers a scalable and cost-effective method to fulfill state law requirements. Presently, states like California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, and New York mandate companies to provide harassment and discrimination prevention training. Even in non-mandated states, training employees can proactively lower risks and mitigate potential punitive damages in harassment litigation. Most harassment prevention training software can be deployed on vendor-provided learning platforms or integrated into third-party Learning Management Systems (LMS) using the SCORM protocol. This flexibility allows training managers and HR departments to seamlessly integrate harassment prevention solutions with corporate LMS software for deployment, tracking, reporting, and maintaining records of employee progress for several years, as mandated by some states. Certain vendors also offer these solutions alongside HR compliance software to further streamline organizational compliance efforts.

Submit New App


Ethena

Ethena

goethena.com

Ethena is a compliance training platform offering courses, an LMS for automated delivery, and employee relations tools for workplace support.

EasyLlama

EasyLlama

easyllama.com

EasyLlama is a learning management system providing interactive, personalized training courses focused on HR compliance and workplace education.

HSI

HSI

hsi.com

HSI is a comprehensive EHS app that streamlines workforce training, safety compliance, and chemical management with real-time reporting and automated tracking.

