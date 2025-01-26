App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Harassment Prevention Training Software - Anguilla

Harassment prevention training software enables organizations to deliver compliance and prevention education to employees across both mandated and non-mandated states. Conducting training online offers a scalable and cost-effective method to fulfill state law requirements. Presently, states like California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, and New York mandate companies to provide harassment and discrimination prevention training. Even in non-mandated states, training employees can proactively lower risks and mitigate potential punitive damages in harassment litigation. Most harassment prevention training software can be deployed on vendor-provided learning platforms or integrated into third-party Learning Management Systems (LMS) using the SCORM protocol. This flexibility allows training managers and HR departments to seamlessly integrate harassment prevention solutions with corporate LMS software for deployment, tracking, reporting, and maintaining records of employee progress for several years, as mandated by some states. Certain vendors also offer these solutions alongside HR compliance software to further streamline organizational compliance efforts.