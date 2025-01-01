Find the right software and services.
Guest messaging software enables hotel operators and staff to create a personalized communication channel with individual guests for notifications, instructions, and services. These tools enhance guest experiences and streamline staff workflows through timely messaging and responses. Hotel receptionists and concierge attendants use guest messaging platforms alongside traditional phone systems, ensuring relevant information reaches hotel managers, housekeeping, and room service as needed. When utilized effectively, these tools can significantly reduce phone call volume, ensure prompt handling of guest complaints or requests, and generally enhance customer service. Typically, guest messaging platforms deliver messages via SMS, though they may also utilize email or mobile applications. Some platforms integrate features from video conferencing or live chat software to facilitate more interactive communication between guests and hotel staff. These solutions may be part of comprehensive hotel management systems or can be integrated with existing systems for a seamless user experience. In certain cases, guest messaging products link with hotel reservation and payment systems, allowing guests to modify their bookings without visiting the front desk. Additionally, these platforms may incorporate proactive notification features and feedback management tools to send timely updates and satisfaction surveys to guests.
Trumpia
trumpia.com
Trumpia is a multi-channel marketing app that helps businesses manage campaigns via SMS, email, voice, and social media with automation and personalization features.
Akia
akia.com
Akia is a hospitality platform that enhances guest experiences through personalized messaging, automated check-in processes, and targeted SMS marketing campaigns.
Whistle
trywhistle.com
Whistle is a contactless messaging platform for hotels that includes automation, team management, and property integrations, used by over 10,000 hotel brands globally.
Touch Stay
touchstay.com
Touch Stay provides digital guidebooks for guests, offering customizable information for better guest management and satisfaction.
Canary Technologies
canarytechnologies.com
Canary Technologies provides a guest management platform for hotels, offering features like contactless check-in, guest messaging, and upselling tools to streamline operations.
RMS Cloud
rmscloud.com
RMS Cloud is a cloud-based property management and reservation system that streamlines booking, operations, and communications for hospitality businesses.
Guest Guru
guestguru.ai
Guest Guru automates messaging and service requests for short-term rentals, enhancing guest interactions and providing insights for improved hospitality services.
GuestChat
guestchat.com
GuestChat is an app for hotels that enables 24/7 communication between guests and staff, streamlining requests and enhancing the overall guest experience.
HelloShift
helloshift.com
HelloShift is a hotel operations app that improves communication, enables contactless check-in, and streamlines housekeeping management for better guest experiences.
Glowing.io
glowing.io
Glowing.io is a messaging platform that allows global brands to communicate with customers via popular mobile messaging apps.
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is a messaging platform for hotels, enabling guest communication, feedback management, and operational efficiency across all stages of the customer journey.
Loopon
loopon.com
Loopon is a tool for the hospitality industry that analyzes guest feedback post-stay to enhance service quality and improve guest satisfaction.
HiJiffy
hijiffy.com
HiJiffy is an AI communications platform for hotels that automates guest interactions, enhances service quality, and streamlines operations to boost direct bookings.
GuestLabs
guestlabs.com
GuestLabs is an AI tool suite that automates guest engagement tasks for short-term rentals and hotels, integrating with property management systems.
Revinate
revinate.com
Revinate is a hotel CRM app that helps manage guest data, communication, and reputation, enabling personalized experiences and improved business performance.
Oaky
oaky.com
Oaky is an app that enables hotels to offer personalized upsell deals to guests, enhancing their experience and driving additional revenue.
Howazit
howazit.com
Howazit is a customer communication platform that automates interactions, streamlines communication processes, and provides insights to enhance customer experience.
