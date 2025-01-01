Top Grocery Delivery Software

Find the right software and services.
Grocery delivery software empowers grocery and food stores to establish delivery services effortlessly, eliminating the necessity of hiring dedicated shoppers or drivers for each store. This software enables grocery stores to establish an online or mobile presence, catering to customers seeking on-demand services. Managers of grocery or convenience stores can collaborate with these platforms to set up customer-friendly ordering pages. Designed specifically for ordering and delivering groceries or snacks, grocery delivery software resembles restaurant delivery/takeout or on-demand catering software. These platforms may seamlessly integrate with retail management systems or POS software to streamline order management. Furthermore, they often incorporate e-commerce platforms and feature payment gateway software for seamless transactions.
Instacart
instacart.com
Instacart is an app that allows users to order groceries from local retailers for delivery or pickup, managed by personal shoppers.
Gopuff
gopuff.com
Gopuff is an app for on-demand delivery of food, household essentials, snacks, and alcohol in select areas, available 24/7 with quick delivery and easy reordering.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.
Routific
routific.com
Routific is a route optimization app for logistics, enabling quick planning and efficient dispatching of delivery routes with real-time adjustments.
Local Express
localexpress.io
Local Express is an eCommerce platform for grocery stores and similar businesses to manage operations and workflows in a centralized, user-friendly interface.
Locate2u
locate2u.com
Locate2u is a delivery management app that streamlines route planning, offers real-time tracking, manages bookings, and provides proof of delivery for service businesses.
Good Eggs
goodeggs.com
Good Eggs is an app for purchasing fresh, locally sourced groceries and meal kits, delivered on the same day, supporting local farmers and sustainable food practices.
Shelf Engine
shelfengine.com
Shelf Engine automates grocery ordering, allowing grocers to pay only for what sells while optimizing inventory management and order fulfillment.
