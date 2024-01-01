App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
Categories

Top Grocery Delivery Software - Angola

Grocery delivery software empowers grocery and food stores to establish delivery services effortlessly, eliminating the necessity of hiring dedicated shoppers or drivers for each store. This software enables grocery stores to establish an online or mobile presence, catering to customers seeking on-demand services. Managers of grocery or convenience stores can collaborate with these platforms to set up customer-friendly ordering pages. Designed specifically for ordering and delivering groceries or snacks, grocery delivery software resembles restaurant delivery/takeout or on-demand catering software. These platforms may seamlessly integrate with retail management systems or POS software to streamline order management. Furthermore, they often incorporate e-commerce platforms and feature payment gateway software for seamless transactions.

Submit New App


Instacart

Instacart

instacart.com

Instacart is an American company that operates a grocery delivery and pick-up service in the United States and Canada. The company offers its services via a website and mobile app. The service allows customers to order groceries from participating retailers with the shopping being done by a personal...

Gopuff

Gopuff

gopuff.com

Gopuff delivers everything you need—food delivery, home essentials, snack delivery and alcohol in select markets.

Onfleet

Onfleet

onfleet.com

Onfleet makes it easy for businesses to manage and analyze their local delivery operations. Our product includes intuitive smartphone apps for drivers, a powerful modern web dashboard for dispatchers, and automatic notifications and real-time tracking for recipients. Onfleet powers millions of deliv...

Routific

Routific

routific.com

Routific can help you plan, optimize, and dispatch routes in minutes. Beautifully designed with ease-of-use in mind, Routific takes the complicated, messy, and headache-ridden process of delivery route planning and makes it delightful and even fun. Routific is trusted by hundreds of delivery busines...

Locate2u

Locate2u

locate2u.com

Locate2u is a software platform designed for any delivery or service business. Our solution helps these businesses improve their route efficiency, improve their customer's delivery experience, and increase productivity, all while reducing the time it takes to plan routes. Our solution provides compa...

Local Express

Local Express

localexpress.io

End-to-end grocery eCommerce platform for grocery stores, restaurants, bakeries or any other industry-specific businesses to go online.

Good Eggs

Good Eggs

goodeggs.com

Absurdly fresh groceries and meal-kits delivered same day.

Shelf Engine

Shelf Engine

shelfengine.com

Shelf Engine automates the entire grocery ordering process. We pay suppliers for everything they deliver. Grocers only pay for what sells.

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy