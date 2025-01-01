Find the right software and services.
Grant management software aids both grantmakers and grantseekers in navigating the grant proposal and awarding process from their respective viewpoints. While primarily used in the nonprofit sector by grantmaking foundations, these tools also serve government agencies and scientific research organizations. Some software is specifically designed to handle the complexities of public funding, including compliance with government regulations, unlike those focused on private funding. These tools streamline the submission process by offering features like form creation, task automation, and review support. Funders can track their award budgets, monitor the progress of grantees, and evaluate success over time to assess whether funding priorities need adjustment. From a project management standpoint, grant management software allows users to oversee essential activities at various stages of each grant application, from pre-award to post-award.
Bloomerang
bloomerang.co
Bloomerang is donor management software for nonprofits, facilitating donor relationship management, fundraising, and communication.
Submittable
submittable.com
Submittable is a platform for managing grants, CSR, and scholarship programs, offering tools for submissions, reviews, payments, and volunteer management.
Blackbaud
blackbaud.com
Blackbaud is a CRM platform for nonprofits that manages fundraising, events, memberships, and grants while integrating with Microsoft Power Platform.
Instrumentl
instrumentl.com
Instrumentl is a grant management platform that helps nonprofits discover, research, and track grants, streamlining the process of funding applications.
Good Grants
goodgrants.com
Good Grants is a platform for small to medium grantmakers to manage and fund applications efficiently, supporting customization and streamlining the grant lifecycle.
SmarterSelect
smarterselect.com
SmarterSelect is an online platform for managing scholarships and grants, allowing users to create applications, review submissions, and track applicants efficiently.
Pebble
pebbleimpact.com
Pebble is a grant management app that uses AI for budgeting, reporting, and analytics, offering integration and automation to enhance organizational impact.
Vee Volunteers
vee.com
Vee Volunteers connects corporate teams with nonprofits for volunteer opportunities, streamlining event planning and participant management.
Giveffect
giveffect.com
Giveffect is a nonprofit software platform that consolidates fundraising, event management, volunteer coordination, and donor engagement tools in one system.
MonkeyPod
monkeypod.io
MonkeyPod is a unified platform for nonprofits, offering tools for accounting, donor management, email marketing, fundraising, and more for efficient operations.
Keela
keela.co
Keela is a CRM software for nonprofits that helps manage donors, fundraising campaigns, and volunteer efforts, streamlining operations and enhancing donor engagement.
Evalato
evalato.com
Evalato is an awards management software that simplifies application collection, evaluation, and winner selection for various programs.
Optimy
optimy.com
Optimy is a social impact platform that simplifies grantmaking, allowing users to manage activities, automate tasks, and track funding efficiently.
Untap
untapcompete.com
Untap is a platform for managing innovation and talent discovery, facilitating competitions and collaborative challenges for user engagement and growth.
Bright Funds
hello.brightfunds.org
Bright Funds is a platform for managing corporate giving, employee volunteering, and grants, facilitating donations to global nonprofits and enhancing employee engagement.
Charityvest
charityvest.org
Charityvest allows users to manage and optimize their charitable donations through a donor-advised fund, offering flexibility and potential tax benefits.
