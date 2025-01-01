Top Grant Management Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Grant management software aids both grantmakers and grantseekers in navigating the grant proposal and awarding process from their respective viewpoints. While primarily used in the nonprofit sector by grantmaking foundations, these tools also serve government agencies and scientific research organizations. Some software is specifically designed to handle the complexities of public funding, including compliance with government regulations, unlike those focused on private funding. These tools streamline the submission process by offering features like form creation, task automation, and review support. Funders can track their award budgets, monitor the progress of grantees, and evaluate success over time to assess whether funding priorities need adjustment. From a project management standpoint, grant management software allows users to oversee essential activities at various stages of each grant application, from pre-award to post-award.