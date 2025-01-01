Top Global Trade Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Global trade management (GTM) software enables companies to effectively oversee their international trade operations. Primarily utilized by importers and exporters, this software enhances collaboration with trade partners, automates compliance processes, and streamlines global trade activities. By maximizing profits and facilitating cross-border operations, GTM software helps categorize products and manage essential trade documentation. It simplifies the handling of export licenses, compliance documents, classifications, landing costs, letters of credit, international border delays, and import regulations. Professionals in the field often emphasize that managing supply chain risks is crucial for avoiding fines and operational disruptions. GTM software provides solutions that empower buyers to boost margins by reducing fees, duties, and tariffs while ensuring transparency and traceability throughout the supply chain. While procurement professionals are the primary users of GTM software, it can also benefit freight forwarders, manufacturers, and other trading partners through online portals.
Volza
volza.com
Volza is a self-service app providing export-import trade data from 78+ countries, enabling users to analyze shipments and market trends efficiently.
Trademo
trademo.com
Trademo app provides insights into global trade data, enabling businesses to analyze shipments, identify opportunities, and optimize their supply chains.
TradeWindow
tradewindow.io
TradeWindow is a digital platform for trade administration, offering tools for efficient trading, portfolio management, and real-time market data.
Zonos
zonos.com
Zonos simplifies international commerce for businesses by calculating landed costs, managing taxes, and providing multilingual support for global transactions.
TradeData.Pro
tradedata.pro
TradeData.Pro provides comprehensive import-export trade data, enabling users to analyze shipment records, company profiles, and market trends for better decision-making.
Market Inside
marketinsidedata.com
Market Inside is a web-based platform that provides access to global import-export data, aiding users in analyzing market trends and making informed decisions.
Export Genius
exportgenius.in
Export Genius is a trade intelligence platform offering detailed import-export data and analysis for various industries and businesses.
Xindus
xindus.net
Xindus helps Indian SMEs engage in cross-border trade by providing technology and community support to compete in global markets.
Coreties
coreties.com
Coreties provides access to customs data and other information to assist users in identifying and targeting business opportunities in commercial logistics and shipping.
Porth
porth.app
Porth is an AI-powered supply chain platform that automates inventory management, optimizes logistics, and provides data insights for improved operational efficiency.
Freightgate
freightgate.net
Freightgate is a logistics platform that helps manage and optimize freight operations, offering tools for tracking, invoicing, and analytics across various transportation modes.
ImportKey
importkey.com
ImportKey provides access to US import and trade data, helping users analyze supply chain relationships and company trading patterns.
FlavorCloud
flavorcloud.com
FlavorCloud facilitates cross-border shipping by integrating with shopping carts, offering competitive rates and managing customs for efficient delivery worldwide.
Flytta
flytta.uk
Flytta automates customs declarations for imports and exports, enabling customs agents to process thousands of declarations quickly and accurately via AI integration.
