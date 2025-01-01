App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Global trade management (GTM) software enables companies to effectively oversee their international trade operations. Primarily utilized by importers and exporters, this software enhances collaboration with trade partners, automates compliance processes, and streamlines global trade activities. By maximizing profits and facilitating cross-border operations, GTM software helps categorize products and manage essential trade documentation. It simplifies the handling of export licenses, compliance documents, classifications, landing costs, letters of credit, international border delays, and import regulations. Professionals in the field often emphasize that managing supply chain risks is crucial for avoiding fines and operational disruptions. GTM software provides solutions that empower buyers to boost margins by reducing fees, duties, and tariffs while ensuring transparency and traceability throughout the supply chain. While procurement professionals are the primary users of GTM software, it can also benefit freight forwarders, manufacturers, and other trading partners through online portals.