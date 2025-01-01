Top Global Employment Platforms (GEP)

Find the right software and services.
Global employment platforms (GEP) are software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications that enable companies to hire internationally without needing to establish a legal presence in other countries. They achieve this by functioning as a legal entity, such as an employer of record (EOR), professional employer organization (PEO), or agent of record (AOR). This setup allows the platform to serve as the de facto employer, providing companies with the flexibility to hire workers globally. While GEPs share characteristics with similar service categories like PEO providers and employer of record services, they are distinguished by their software-focused approach and extensive use of modern technology. Although they may offer HR advising, consulting, or other support, these platforms primarily operate as software solutions, providing users with flexibility and control through a central dashboard.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Deel
deel.com
Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.
Ontop
getontop.com
Ontop is a global payroll solution that allows businesses to manage and pay international teams quickly and efficiently from one platform.
Papaya
papayaglobal.com
Papaya app streamlines global payroll and payments, integrating HR and compliance management for efficient international workforce operations.
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Multiplier simplifies global workforce management by facilitating hiring, payroll, compliance, and benefits across multiple countries.
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a global payroll solution that automates onboarding and payment for international workers while providing HR tools and EOR services.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a global employment and payroll platform that helps companies hire and pay talent in over 160 countries, managing onboarding and payroll compliantly.
Plane
plane.com
Plane manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring employees and contractors globally, facilitating payments and paperwork without local entity setup.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
Oyster is a global employment platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees internationally without needing a local business entity.
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst manages full-time employees and contractors globally, handling payroll, compliance, and onboarding in over 180 countries without the need for local entities.
Omnipresent
omnipresent.com
Omnipresent is a global EOR app that simplifies international hiring and payroll management, ensuring compliance in over 160 countries without needing local entities.
Trinet Expense
app.trinetexpense.com
Trinet Expense is an app for tracking, managing, and reporting employee expenses, streamlining financial processes for businesses.
Worca
worca.io
Worca is a SaaS platform that simplifies global HR management, facilitating hiring, onboarding, compliance, and payroll for US startups and their international contractors.
WorkMotion
workmotion.com
WorkMotion is an HR platform that simplifies hiring and managing remote teams globally, ensuring compliance with local laws and efficient onboarding.
Velocity Global
velocityglobal.com
Velocity Global is a platform for hiring, managing, and paying employees and contractors internationally, simplifying compliance and payroll in over 185 countries.
