Top Global Employment Platforms (GEP)

Global employment platforms (GEP) are software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications that enable companies to hire internationally without needing to establish a legal presence in other countries. They achieve this by functioning as a legal entity, such as an employer of record (EOR), professional employer organization (PEO), or agent of record (AOR). This setup allows the platform to serve as the de facto employer, providing companies with the flexibility to hire workers globally. While GEPs share characteristics with similar service categories like PEO providers and employer of record services, they are distinguished by their software-focused approach and extensive use of modern technology. Although they may offer HR advising, consulting, or other support, these platforms primarily operate as software solutions, providing users with flexibility and control through a central dashboard.