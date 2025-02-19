Top Global Employment Platforms (GEP) - Chad

Find the right software and services.
Global employment platforms (GEP) are software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications that enable companies to hire internationally without needing to establish a legal presence in other countries. They achieve this by functioning as a legal entity, such as an employer of record (EOR), professional employer organization (PEO), or agent of record (AOR). This setup allows the platform to serve as the de facto employer, providing companies with the flexibility to hire workers globally. While GEPs share characteristics with similar service categories like PEO providers and employer of record services, they are distinguished by their software-focused approach and extensive use of modern technology. Although they may offer HR advising, consulting, or other support, these platforms primarily operate as software solutions, providing users with flexibility and control through a central dashboard.
WorkMotion
workmotion.com
WorkMotion transforms workplaces by making it easier than ever to hire internationally regardless of national borders. Known for our German efficiency, we’re one of the leading European players bridging the gap between employers and global talent. With our solutions, we enable companies to grow their teams globally without having the need to set up a local entity. Our platform automates time-consuming onboarding processes, global payroll and enables companies to onboard talent from 160+ countries in a quick, easy and compliant way. If you want to know more, book a demo here: https://workmotion.com/book-a-demo/
Worca
worca.io
Specializing in cost-effective global HR solutions, Worca empowers US-based startups at all funding stages to scale up efficiently. Our SaaS platform facilitates rapid hiring and onboarding of top talent along with seamless integration of payroll, legal compliance, benefits, and other human resources functions. Worca delivers value for tech entrepreneurs by giving them a fighting chance in the battle for talent against Big Tech. Our automated HR processes enable our clients to staff up with elite engineers and other tech professionals who will ensure that their businesses can successfully launch, grow, and thrive.
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst employs your full-time employees and/or contractors on your behalf in 180+ countries. No need to spend months and tens of thousands of dollars setting-up a local entity to work with your top talent. Pay, manage, and onboard full-time employees and/or contractors using locally compliant contracts while avoiding misclassification risks, passing compliance audits, and managing your international workforce in one place.
Velocity Global
velocityglobal.com
Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and talent experience to work with anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Employers and talent engage with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. As the largest global Employer of Record (also known as International PEO) in 185 countries and all 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. The company offers additional services including Independent Contractor Compliance to assess a workforce, and Agent of Record (AoR) to streamline payments to contractors. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents.
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to contractors in 240+ countries at optimal exchange rates. Plane believes that international contractors should have the same payroll experience that US employees enjoy. We send payments directly to contractors’ bank accounts, so that they can withdraw money from their own accounts, without the hassle or withdrawal fees of an e-wallet. Want to hire employees instead of contractors? With Plane, you can easily hire full-time employees in 100+ countries without having to set up local entities. Plane handles employment paperwork, tax withholding, and more, so that you don’t have to. Unlike many EORs, Plane believes in simple pricing, with no hidden fees. You pay a flat monthly fee. Not sure whether to hire a team member as an employee or a contractor? Plane has supported both options from day one, and our expert team is happy to guide you to the best option for your needs, without an agenda.
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a unique global payroll solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automate and speed up the process of onboarding, managing, and paying international team members. Why unique? We've blended intuitive technology with high-touch service so organizations can quickly and compliantly engage and pay workers around the world.
Omnipresent
omnipresent.com
Omnipresent is a global EOR solution that empowers you to focus on growing a world-class business and team. As your partner, we give you the flexibility to hire the best international talent, without having to set up a costly local entity. As your Employer of Record, we make remote hiring easy for you anywhere in the world. We handle all employment administration and compliance duties in 160 countries, while equipping your employees with the tools and support they need to feel part of your team. We understand your time is valuable, and you need a partner that you can trust to keep things as simple as possible so that you can keep running your business. Employ Anywhere. Be Omnipresent.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a fast-growing global employment and payroll platform, which enables companies like yours to employ and pay exceptional talent anywhere in the world, compliantly. Skuad is built for the new world of work, where large enterprises and emerging startups can access the best talent globally, to grow their business and build diverse distributed teams. There are no upfront fees, hidden costs, or long-term lock-ins involved. Hire in 160+ countries || Pay in 100+ currencies || Get 24x5 expert support
Trinet Expense
app.trinetexpense.com
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) is a professional employer organization (PEO) that provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from time-consuming HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet – People Matter. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter (@TriNet)
Deel
deel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. With Deel, companies make global payroll possible by leveraging Deel's in-house back office and locally-owned entities. Workers, managers, and leaders can update withdrawal details, visualize team structure, oversee total payroll spending, and complete dozens of other tasks through Deel’s modern self-serve interface. Today, Deel serves more than 25,000 customers from SMBs to publicly traded companies, helping over 120,000 workers get paid from anywhere. Create localized legal contracts, track time off, grant bonuses, manage equity, and more. Book a demo for a personal guide to Deel's platform and unlock your global workforce today.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
With Oyster's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Oyster deploys deep employment insights and a team of legal and HR experts to ensure compliance in 180+ countries.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experience with robust global employment solutions. Our unmatched intellectual property protections and top-tier security measures give you peace of mind on a global scale. Plus, Remote offers a flat-rate pricing model with no hidden fees, helping you manage your budget effectively while focusing on driving business growth.
Papaya
papayaglobal.com
Papaya Global is a SaaS fintech company providing global payments and payroll technology - the only fintech built for global workforce. Papaya’s comprehensive automated solution provides the visibility, speed, and flexibility that finance teams need to manage workforce spending end to end. Papaya serves as the brain connecting the dots of global payments and payroll, unifying processes and data streams while integrating with HCM and ERP tools to create a single source of truth. It turns global payroll payments - every company’s biggest expense and liability - into a predictable, strategic asset.
Ontop
getontop.com
A 3-1 global payroll solution. With Ontop, you can start building your global team with just a few clicks. Manage and pay your international teams anywhere in the world. Scale your business globally, and offer your international talent built-in financial services. - Streamline your payroll management, finding everything in one place. - Pay your entire workforce with a single click. Choose from a variety of payment methods, tailored to meet your financial needs. - Create contracts in under 5 minutes. Customize, filter, and update the details of your team in seconds.
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Want to make employing talent in another country easier? Multiplier is your solution—our technology allows you to seamlessly onboard, pay your employees, comply with regulatory laws, and provide benefits across borders, and stay connected with your global teams.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a multi-product solution offering global payroll, benefits, compliance support, time tracking, HR tools and more with award-winning support by HR certified experts. We handle the nitty gritty so you can focus on what matters: building your business and your team.
