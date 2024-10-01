App store for web apps
Top Global Employment Platforms (GEP) - Dominican Republic
Global employment platforms (GEP) are software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications that enable companies to hire internationally without needing to establish a legal presence in other countries. They achieve this by functioning as a legal entity, such as an employer of record (EOR), professional employer organization (PEO), or agent of record (AOR). This setup allows the platform to serve as the de facto employer, providing companies with the flexibility to hire workers globally. While GEPs share characteristics with similar service categories like PEO providers and employer of record services, they are distinguished by their software-focused approach and extensive use of modern technology. Although they may offer HR advising, consulting, or other support, these platforms primarily operate as software solutions, providing users with flexibility and control through a central dashboard.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. ...
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experienc...
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a multi-product solution offering global payroll, benefits, compliance support, time tracking, HR tools and more with award-winning support by HR certified experts. We handle the nitty gritty so you can focus on what matters: building your business and your team.
Ontop
getontop.com
A 3-1 global payroll solution. With Ontop, you can start building your global team with just a few clicks. Manage and pay your international teams anywhere in the world. Scale your business globally, and offer your international talent built-in financial services. - Streamline your payroll managemen...
Papaya
papayaglobal.com
Papaya Global is a SaaS fintech company providing global payments and payroll technology - the only fintech built for global workforce. Papaya’s comprehensive automated solution provides the visibility, speed, and flexibility that finance teams need to manage workforce spending end to end. Papaya se...
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a fast-growing global employment and payroll platform, which enables companies like yours to employ and pay exceptional talent anywhere in the world, compliantly. Skuad is built for the new world of work, where large enterprises and emerging startups can access the best talent globally, to ...
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Want to make employing talent in another country easier? Multiplier is your solution—our technology allows you to seamlessly onboard, pay your employees, comply with regulatory laws, and provide benefits across borders, and stay connected with your global teams.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
With Oyster's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Oyster deploys deep employment insights and a team of legal and HR experts to ensure compliance in 180+ countri...
Trinet Expense
app.trinetexpense.com
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) is a professional employer organization (PEO) that provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from time-consuming HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation an...
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst employs your full-time employees and/or contractors on your behalf in 180+ countries. No need to spend months and tens of thousands of dollars setting-up a local entity to work with your top talent. Pay, manage, and onboard full-time employees and/or contractors using locally compliant con...
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to c...
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a unique global payroll solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automate and speed up the process of onboarding, managing, and paying international team members. Why unique? We've blended intuitive technology with high-touch service so organizations can quickly and com...
Omnipresent
omnipresent.com
Omnipresent is a global EOR solution that empowers you to focus on growing a world-class business and team. As your partner, we give you the flexibility to hire the best international talent, without having to set up a costly local entity. As your Employer of Record, we make remote hiring easy for y...
WorkMotion
workmotion.com
WorkMotion transforms workplaces by making it easier than ever to hire internationally regardless of national borders. Known for our German efficiency, we’re one of the leading European players bridging the gap between employers and global talent. With our solutions, we enable companies to grow thei...
Worca
worca.io
Specializing in cost-effective global HR solutions, Worca empowers US-based startups at all funding stages to scale up efficiently. Our SaaS platform facilitates rapid hiring and onboarding of top talent along with seamless integration of payroll, legal compliance, benefits, and other human resource...
Velocity Global
velocityglobal.com
Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and talent experience to work with anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Employers and talent engage with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by pe...