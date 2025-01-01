App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Generative AI Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Generative AI Software

Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.

Submit New App


ChatGPT

ChatGPT

chatgpt.com

ChatGPT is an AI assistant for text and voice conversations, data analysis, task automation, and image input, available on web and mobile.

Google Gemini

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Google Gemini is an AI chatbot that assists with writing, learning, and summarizing information, supporting text, voice, and image queries.

Perplexity

Perplexity

perplexity.ai

Perplexity AI is a chatbot and search engine that answers questions in natural language, providing sources and enabling contextual conversations for research.

DeepSeek

DeepSeek

deepseek.com

DeepSeek provides AI tools for enhanced search and analysis of large datasets, aiding organizations in data-driven decision-making.

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Claude is an AI chatbot that assists with tasks, engages in conversations, and generates text, designed for safety and accuracy in various applications.

Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot

copilot.microsoft.com

Microsoft Copilot is an AI tool that enhances productivity in Microsoft 365 apps by assisting with document drafting, summarization, and data analysis.

Grammarly

Grammarly

grammarly.com

Grammarly is an AI writing assistant that provides real-time grammar, spelling, and style suggestions to improve writing across various platforms.

Leonardo.AI

Leonardo.AI

leonardo.ai

Leonardo.AI is an AI-powered image generation platform that creates high-quality visuals from text prompts, supporting various styles and customization options.

ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs

elevenlabs.io

ElevenLabs is an AI app that generates realistic speech and sound effects for various content creation, supporting voice cloning and multi-language audio generation.

Midjourney

Midjourney

midjourney.com

Midjourney is an AI tool that generates images from text prompts, allowing users to create and edit visuals through a web platform or Discord.

QuillBot

QuillBot

quillbot.com

QuillBot is an AI writing assistant that offers tools for paraphrasing, grammar checking, summarizing, citation generation, and plagiarism detection to improve writing efficiency.

Playground AI

Playground AI

playground.com

Playground AI is a web-based tool for creating and editing images using AI, catering to various visual content needs with user-friendly features.

Runway

Runway

runwayml.com

Runway is an AI platform for video editing and content creation, offering tools for video, image generation, and real-time collaboration.

Microsoft Designer

Microsoft Designer

designer.microsoft.com

Microsoft Designer is an AI-driven design tool for creating images, editing photos, and crafting customized designs like cards, collages, and social posts.

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

The AWS Console is a management interface for AWS services, allowing users to monitor, control, and optimize their cloud resources effectively.

VEED

VEED

veed.io

VEED is an intuitive video editing platform that enables users to record, edit, and automatically transcribe videos, with AI tools for efficient content creation.

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) provides cloud computing services including computing, data storage, analytics, and machine learning for application development and management.

Jenni AI

Jenni AI

jenni.ai

Jenni AI is an assistant that helps users write and edit various texts quickly and accurately, ensuring originality and proper citations.

Blackbox

Blackbox

blackbox.ai

Blackbox is an AI tool that aids developers by enhancing code analysis, debugging, automation, and decision-making to improve productivity in software development.

Replit

Replit

replit.com

Replit is a cloud-based IDE that allows users to write code, collaborate, and deploy applications in various programming languages through a web browser.

Speechify

Speechify

speechify.com

Speechify is a text-to-speech app that converts written content into audio, supporting multiple formats and languages, and includes features like OCR and AI summaries.

Hugging Face

Hugging Face

huggingface.co

Hugging Face is an open-source platform for building, training, and deploying advanced AI models, focused on Natural Language Processing tasks.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.

Jasper

Jasper

jasper.ai

Jasper is an AI-powered content creation tool that generates consistent brand content for blogs, social media, and marketing, maintaining user-defined tones.

AI Writer

AI Writer

ai-writer.com

AI Writer generates accurate and relevant content quickly, helping users create articles, essays, and various other text formats using AI technology.

OpusClip

OpusClip

opus.pro

OpusClip is an AI video editing app that transforms long videos into short clips for social media, offering features like auto captioning and format adjustment.

TypingMind

TypingMind

typingmind.com

Typing Mind is a Chat UI frontend for AI chats using various models with your API key, providing offline privacy and a unified interface.

HeyGen

HeyGen

heygen.com

HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation tool that generates realistic videos using customizable avatars and text-to-speech, suitable for various applications.

Fotor

Fotor

fotor.com

Fotor is an online app for generating images from text and offers comprehensive photo editing tools, including enhancements, background removal, and design templates.

Qwen

Qwen

qwenlm.ai

Qwen is an open-source AI platform for tasks like chat, document handling, visual analysis, and coding assistance, featuring multiple AI models and real-time web search.

Mistral AI

Mistral AI

mistral.ai

Mistral AI provides open-source language models for natural language processing, enabling custom solutions in various applications like text and code generation.

D-ID

D-ID

d-id.com

D-ID creates animated AI videos and digital avatars from photos and text, enabling users to generate engaging content while protecting their identity.

1min.AI

1min.AI

1min.ai

1min.AI is an all-in-one app that provides access to various AI tools for tasks like content creation, editing, and media generation with an intuitive interface and transparent usage tracking.

Wordtune

Wordtune

wordtune.com

Wordtune is an AI writing tool that improves clarity, tone, and style in texts, helping users refine their writing across various platforms.

PromeAI

PromeAI

promeai.com

PromeAI is an AI tool for creating realistic visuals from 3D models and sketches, designed for artists, architects, and designers.

Copy.ai

Copy.ai

copy.ai

Copy.ai is an AI-powered writing tool that helps marketers generate content quickly for various types of media, ensuring consistent brand voice and engaging messaging.

Murf AI

Murf AI

murf.ai

Murf AI is a text-to-speech platform that creates customized voiceovers in multiple languages and accents for videos, podcasts, and presentations.

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

SEMrush is a digital marketing platform that offers tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and competitive analysis to improve online visibility and campaign effectiveness.

ClipDrop

ClipDrop

clipdrop.co

ClipDrop is an AI-powered visual editing app that offers tools for background removal, image upscaling, and object cleanup to enhance and create professional images.

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.

getimg.ai

getimg.ai

getimg.ai

Getimg.ai is a platform for generating and modifying images based on text prompts, supporting various styles and customization options, with integration capabilities for developers.

DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI

deepbrain.io

DeepBrain AI app offers customizable AI avatars for video creation in over 80 languages, supporting diverse industries with various video production tools.

DesiVocal

DesiVocal

desivocal.com

DesiVocal is a free text-to-speech app that generates customizable AI voices in various languages with a focus on Desi accents, suitable for content creation.

MetaVoice

MetaVoice

themetavoice.xyz

MetaVoice is a real-time AI voice changer that alters voices with high-quality, human-like outputs for various applications like gaming and streaming.

Paperpal

Paperpal

paperpal.com

Paperpal is an AI writing assistant for academic writing that offers language suggestions, plagiarism checks, and manuscript formatting tools.

Wonder Dynamics

Wonder Dynamics

wonderdynamics.com

Wonder Dynamics is an AI tool that transforms live-action footage into 3D animated scenes, simplifying the animation process for indie filmmakers.

ProWritingAid

ProWritingAid

prowritingaid.com

ProWritingAid is a writing tool that checks grammar, analyzes style, and provides feedback to improve writing across various genres and platforms.

TTSMaker

TTSMaker

ttsmaker.com

TTSMaker is a free text-to-speech tool that converts text into audio in multiple languages and voice styles, ideal for reading text aloud or creating audio files.

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Writesonic is an AI writing tool that helps users create various types of content, optimize for SEO, and build chatbots for enhanced customer interactions.

NovelAI

NovelAI

novelai.net

NovelAI is an AI-driven writing tool for creating stories, offering content generation, context memory, and visual aids for writers.

PolyBuzz

PolyBuzz

polybuzz.ai

PolyBuzz is an AI chatbot platform enabling dynamic conversations with over 20 million unique characters, supporting personalized interactions and roleplay.

AKOOL

AKOOL

akool.com

AKOOL is a Generative AI platform for creating personalized visual marketing content, including videos and images, with tools for custom applications and API access.

Reface

Reface

reface.ai

Reface is a face-swapping app that allows users to swap faces in videos, GIFs, and photos using AI technology and a single selfie.

TextCortex

TextCortex

textcortex.com

TextCortex is an AI email assistant that generates and refines content, adapting to your writing style for improved communication efficiency and productivity.

Synthesia

Synthesia

synthesia.io

Synthesia is an AI video creation platform that converts text into videos using avatars, enabling easy and efficient video production for training and marketing.

GPTZero

GPTZero

gptzero.me

GPTZero detects AI-generated text, analyzing content at various levels to distinguish between human and AI writing, supporting education and other sectors.

Fliki

Fliki

fliki.ai

Fliki is an AI video creation tool that generates videos from ideas or Amazon links, with a focus on ease of use and visual quality, but it has some functionality issues.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.