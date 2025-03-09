Find the right software and services.
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is an AI assistant for text and voice conversations, data analysis, task automation, and image input, available on web and mobile.
DeepSeek
deepseek.com
DeepSeek offers tools that utilize advanced AI and machine learning to help organizations make better data-driven decisions through improved search capabilities and analysis of large datasets. The website itself seems to focus on providing AI-driven insights, making it possible for users to search and retrieve data in a smarter, more efficient way. This could involve things like: -Intelligent Search: Using AI to enhance traditional search functionalities, such as understanding context or sentiment in searches. -Data Insights: Leveraging AI to uncover patterns and trends in data that might not be immediately obvious. -Business Applications: Helping businesses use data to optimize decision-making and operations.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Google Gemini is an AI chatbot that assists with writing, learning, and summarizing information, supporting text, voice, and image queries.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Leonardo.AI is an AI-powered image generation platform that creates high-quality visuals from text prompts, supporting various styles and customization options.
Perplexity
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is a chatbot and search engine that answers questions in natural language, providing sources and enabling contextual conversations for research.
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an AI platform for video editing and content creation, offering tools for video, image generation, and real-time collaboration.
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is an AI tool that generates images from text prompts, allowing users to create and edit visuals through a web platform or Discord.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is an AI chatbot that assists with tasks, engages in conversations, and generates text, designed for safety and accuracy in various applications.
VEED
veed.io
VEED is an intuitive video editing platform that enables users to record, edit, and automatically transcribe videos, with AI tools for efficient content creation.
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI writing assistant that offers tools for paraphrasing, grammar checking, summarizing, citation generation, and plagiarism detection to improve writing efficiency.
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
ClipDrop is an AI-powered visual editing app that offers tools for background removal, image upscaling, and object cleanup to enhance and create professional images.
Qwen
qwenlm.ai
Qwen is an open-source AI platform for tasks like chat, document handling, visual analysis, and coding assistance, featuring multiple AI models and real-time web search.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is an AI writing assistant that provides real-time grammar, spelling, and style suggestions to improve writing across various platforms.
HeyGen
heygen.com
HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation tool that generates realistic videos using customizable avatars and text-to-speech, suitable for various applications.
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
Microsoft Designer is an AI-driven design tool for creating images, editing photos, and crafting customized designs like cards, collages, and social posts.
Wonder Dynamics
wonderdynamics.com
Wonder Dynamics is an AI tool that transforms live-action footage into 3D animated scenes, simplifying the animation process for indie filmmakers.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
OpusClip
opus.pro
OpusClip is an AI video editing app that transforms long videos into short clips for social media, offering features like auto captioning and format adjustment.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Microsoft Copilot is an AI tool that enhances productivity in Microsoft 365 apps by assisting with document drafting, summarization, and data analysis.
Narakeet
narakeet.com
Narakeet is a text-to-speech app that converts written text into audio using over 700 realistic voices in multiple languages, suitable for various content projects.
Playground AI
playground.com
Playground AI is a web-based tool for creating and editing images using AI, catering to various visual content needs with user-friendly features.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
AI Writer generates accurate and relevant content quickly, helping users create articles, essays, and various other text formats using AI technology.
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training programs via Aha! Academy to be their best. We are proud to be a very different type of high-growth SaaS company. The business is self-funded, profitable, and 100% remote. We are recognized as one of the best fully remote companies to work for, champion the Bootstrap Movement, and have given over $1M to people in need through Aha! Cares. * Aha! is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to assist product managers in delivering streamlined and well-coordinated product strategies, with a robust environment that can be tailored to match specific workflow requirements. * Reviewers frequently mention the tool's extensive functionality, the ability to customize it to their organization's needs, its fast and helpful technical support, and its effective integration with other platforms such as Jira and SFDC. * Reviewers experienced limitations in customization options, particularly in font styles and stock icons, a notable complexity in the initial setup phase, a steep learning curve, and limitations in its reporting capabilities, particularly the inability to create reports on changes made on records.
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is an AI video creation platform that converts text into videos using avatars, enabling easy and efficient video production for training and marketing.
PlayHT
play.ht
PlayHT is an AI voice generation platform that converts text into realistic speech using over 900 voices in 142 languages, with customization options for audio output.
Stockimg.ai
stockimg.ai
Stockimg.ai is an AI-powered tool for generating customizable images like logos and book covers, suitable for businesses and creative professionals.
getimg.ai
getimg.ai
Getimg.ai is a platform for generating and modifying images based on text prompts, supporting various styles and customization options, with integration capabilities for developers.
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variety of tasks, such as programming, apply transformations and manipulations on the code, and many other tasks. AI Code Generators are very useful for learning, as they can give a good grasp of how the task at hand should be written in code.
SteosVoice
cybervoice.io
Vocal cords of Artificial Intelligence for everyone. 1. Create unique content; 2. Dub videos, donations, indie games, mods; 3. Create podcasts; 4. Congratulate your patrons; 5. Make money on your voice.
Replit
replit.com
Replit is a cloud-based IDE that allows users to write code, collaborate, and deploy applications in various programming languages through a web browser.
Type
type.ai
Type is an AI-driven document editor that assists users in generating, editing, and refining text to improve productivity and manage content effectively.
MetaVoice
themetavoice.xyz
MetaVoice is a real-time AI voice changer that alters voices with high-quality, human-like outputs for various applications like gaming and streaming.
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI app that generates realistic speech and sound effects for various content creation, supporting voice cloning and multi-language audio generation.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) provides cloud computing services including computing, data storage, analytics, and machine learning for application development and management.
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
AIWriter is a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform that uses sophisticated OpenAI Artificial Intelligence technology GPT4 to generate various Text Contents, such as articles, blogs, ads, media, and so on in 33 languages. Users can also generate AI Images just by describing the image via OpenAI DALL-E AI Solution. Users can input a prompt or topic into AIWriter, and the platform will generate a complete piece of text based on that input, using GPT4 technology.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
Blackbox is an AI tool that aids developers by enhancing code analysis, debugging, automation, and decision-making to improve productivity in software development.
ChatGate
chatgate.ai
ChatGate AI is an all-in-one platform with ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, and the navigator for thousands of global AI products. * AI Store: The biggest selling point of ChatGate AI is the AI store, where you can find thousands of AI tools and platforms to try, that cover all types of generative AI. While it would be handy if you could segment these tools to find what you are looking for quicker, you can't argue with the wide variety of choices on offer. * GPTs: ChatGate AI also provides access to chatbots tailored to specific needs, such as a code consultant, a motivational assistant, and more. These tools are essentially the same as ChatGPT, but with a fresh paint job to make them slightly more tailored to specific needs. While these different apps don't differ too much currently, there is a lot of potential for them to improve as technology advances. * AI Chatbots: ChatGate AI also has its own built-in AI capabilities, allowing you use it's range of Chatbots to ask questions, expand an idea, or even generate full pieces of content, like we have done in our example above.
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that converts written content into audio, supporting multiple formats and languages, and includes features like OCR and AI summaries.
Dreamlike
dreamlike.art
Dreamlike is an app that uses AI to generate realistic images from text prompts, allowing users to create and modify images easily.
Craftly.ai
craftly.ai
Craftly.AI is an advanced AI Copywriting Assistant tool created for speeding up the writing process and enhancing the quality of the content. It's designed to help users write faster across different areas like Blogs, SEO, Social Media, Rewriting, Sales, Ads, and Websites. The tool uses AI technology that is trained by industry experts, ensuring the content provided can help boost rankings and drive sales irrespective of the industry. It specializes in producing high-performing copy with endless variations in multiple languages, allowing businesses to go global without worrying about awkward translations. Craftly.AI also features custom tools and training, provides tracking, analytics, and automatic versioning. It also offers a workplace for collaborating and organizing projects, including features to monitor, organize and share projects. Craftly.AI supports individual writers, marketers, small businesses, larger teams, students, educators, institutions, and non-profit organizations. Aside from being a valuable tool for combating writer's block, Craftly.AI shines as a resource for businesses looking to streamline their copywriting process and improve their content's overall quality.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni AI is an assistant that helps users write and edit various texts quickly and accurately, ensuring originality and proper citations.
Text Reader
textreader.ai
Generate lifelike audio in seconds, ideal for podcasts, video voice-overs, personal greetings, IVR phone systems, and more.
Booth AI
booth.ai
Create pro quality product photography with AI. Quickly generate high quality lifestyle photos by simply specifying your desired shot and uploading some sample product images.
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID creates animated AI videos and digital avatars from photos and text, enabling users to generate engaging content while protecting their identity.
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
PicLumen
piclumen.com
PicLumen is an AI image generation app that creates images from text and edits existing images, offering tools for various styles and user-friendly features.
Free text to speech
text-to-speech.online
Free text to speech converts written text into natural-sounding audio, supporting multiple languages and customizable voice options.
Artsmart.ai
artsmart.ai
Artsmart.ai is an AI image generator that creates realistic images from text and image prompts, offering various styles for designers and marketers.
Imagine Anything
imagineanything.ai
Generate Free AI Images with Imagine Anything. Easily create Photos, Clipart, Graphics and more with our AI Generator. Imagine Anything is currently an AI image generator, but it is working towards creating a one-stop platform for creatives to bring their visions to life. Its goal is to offer a comprehensive suite of AI tools for generating various types of content, including images, videos, scripts, books, voiceovers, captions, and music.
Speakatoo
speakatoo.com
Speakatoo is an AI text-to-speech tool that converts text into realistic human voiceovers in multiple languages and formats, suitable for various applications.
Real Fake Photos
realfakephotos.com
Real Fake Photos is an AI tool that generates high-quality images for dating profiles by using uploaded pictures of the user.
Mixart.ai
mixart.ai
With our free AI image generator, creating and editing images has never been easier. Harness the potential of AI to effortlessly generate and customize visuals according to your vision. Start creating today!
FaceMeX
facemex.ai
FaceMeX is a comprehensive, free AI toolkit designed to streamline your creative process. Whether you want to swap faces, turn text into images, or edit photos, you can find everything you need in one place.
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble.ai creates custom AI-generated voices for diverse applications, offering voice cloning, multilingual support, and audio editing features.
GravityWrite
gravitywrite.com
GravityWrite is an AI-driven content generation tool that helps users create high-quality written content efficiently while providing customization and optimization features.
Leelo
leelo-ai.com
Leelo is at the forefront of technological innovation, providing a cutting-edge Text-to-Speech (TTS) tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to convert text into high-quality, natural-sounding audio. This tool is an asset to businesses and individuals alike, offering a diverse range of applications from audiobook creation to voice-over enhancements for digital content. With a focus on delivering a professional audio experience, Leelo promises precision, fluidity, and a lifelike cadence in every piece of audio it generates. Understanding the mechanics behind Leelo's Text-to-Speech tool is key to appreciating its capabilities. The process of converting written text into spoken words is made seamless through advanced AI algorithms. Here's a glimpse into how Leelo operates: * Users input their text into the Leelo editor. * They then select their desired language, voice, and style from an extensive library. * The AI processes the text and generates audio that can be listened to in real-time.
illostrationAI
illostration.com
IllostrationAI is an AI-powered tool that allows users to create AI-generated illustrations in seconds. With IllostrationAI, you can select your style from a library of different styles, describe the object you want to illustrate, and improve your results with AI upscaling. You can also remove the background and add a custom background.
Ai Sofiya
aisofiya.com
Sofiya is a multifunctional Ai tool that not only it provides TTS conversion but it also features text generation and chatbot capabilities. This makes it a versatile tool that can be used in a wide range of applications and settings, such as customer service chatbots, voice assistants, educational chatbots, text generation for natural language processing tasks and more.
