Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
Submit New App
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
Perplexity
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Formerly known as Bard.
Playground AI
playground.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional through its AI-supported functionalities. Users can produce unique works of art, photorealistic images, and experiment with the fusion of real and synthetic imagery to generate stunning visuals. This platform also offers 'Mixed Image Editing', a dynamic way to blend different images into compelling compositions, thereby offering immense creative flexibility. Playground AI's offering extends beyond standard image editing by allowing users to extend images beyond their original borders, seamlessly integrate objects in varied scenes, and materialize their imaginative concepts into visual reality. It further enhances the collaborative potential by providing features to combine ideas with others thus broadening the scope of creativity. Despite its powerful capabilities, Playground AI maintains a commitment to user-friendliness, accessibility, and inclusivity, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned designers and novices venturing into image creation.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize content. Our technology is used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, automate localization processes in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
OpusClip
opus.pro
OpusClip is a generative AI video editing platform that effortlessly turns your long footage into viral-ready shorts with a single click. OpusClip is built with the mission to democratize video content creation, making it accessible to anyone with a story to tell or a passion to share, not just those with expertise in content creation or video editing.
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
DeepSeek
deepseek.com
DeepSeek offers tools that utilize advanced AI and machine learning to help organizations make better data-driven decisions through improved search capabilities and analysis of large datasets. The website itself seems to focus on providing AI-driven insights, making it possible for users to search and retrieve data in a smarter, more efficient way. This could involve things like: -Intelligent Search: Using AI to enhance traditional search functionalities, such as understanding context or sentiment in searches. -Data Insights: Leveraging AI to uncover patterns and trends in data that might not be immediately obvious. -Business Applications: Helping businesses use data to optimize decision-making and operations.
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including marketing promotion, personalized sales pitch, eLearning, training and development, explainer and how-to videos. No more expensive and time-consuming camera crew, video agencies or actors/actress. You now have a personal video studio in your hand! * The product is a video creation tool that allows users to generate videos with AI avatars and text-to-speech functionality. * Users like the ease of use, the quality of the avatars and lip sync, and the speed at which they can create videos. * Reviewers noted issues with customer service, hidden limits on previews, expensive credit system, and problems with the video translation feature.
Vidon.ai
vidon.ai
idon.ai automatically generates engaging shareable videos from your blog posts. Use video to standout on social, rank higher on Google, and share your content on video only platforms. Key Benefits: * Stand out on Social: Share a teaser video to your new blog post on social media. Leads prefer consuming video and it is 3x more likely to get shared. * Rank higher on Google: Google loves video content! Increase your rankings and dwell times by embedding video into your blog posts. * Borden your audience: Share your content on video only platforms like TikTok and YouTube to speak to repurpose your content to a new audience. How it works: * Videos are automatically generated from your blog post in seconds. * Just enter the articles URL and click generate! * Your article’s headings, text, and images will be used to create the video. * Pick one of our super realistic AI voiceovers to read your text. * You can also create a video manually to give you complete control. What type of videos can I make? * Blog post teaser: Share the introduction to an article and prompt to read the full article on your website. These videos are perfect to share your new blog post as they have a higher click through rate than text/image only posts. * Reviews / Case studies: Let customer reviews and case studies speak for themselves. Turns text based testimonials into video. * How to’s: Create explainer videos for marketing, training, or support in minutes not hours. * Announcements: Share news about new features or job postings to your audience in a more engaging video format. Video can skyrocket SEO: * Feature snippets: Pages with video have a higher chance of being selected as a feature snippet. * Boost click through rate: Pages with video will sometimes show the video thumbnail in the search engine results page. This can skyrocket your CTR even if you’re not the 1st result. * Wider reach: Sites with video will be shown in Google image and Google video search broadening your reach. * Longer dwell time: Dwell time is the amount of time a visitors spends on your site. It’s a key metric to your search rankings. As videos are more engaging and can’t be skimmed they can hugely increase dwell time and your ranking. * Less competition: Google loves video content! There are 100s of articles for every keyword you want to rank for - but only a handful of videos. Video grows your social following: * Grow your audience: Many platforms promote video over text/images. It’s more likely to be seen and shared. Showing your content to a wider audience. * Stand out: Video is eye catching and engaging, create scroll stopping videos from your existing content. * Boost click through rate: Video feels more personal and let you share more value upfront which improves click through rate to your website. * Video only platforms: Many platforms only allow video, repurpose your text into video to engage a wider audience. Share your blogs on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more!
Midgenai
midgenai.com
Best ai image generator for free with best trained models
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and interactive engagements across sectors like Customer Experience (CX), Marketing, and Learning and Development. The self-service Creative Reality™ Studio and mobile apps extend D-ID's innovative reach, simplifying the creation and customization of AI-generated videos, and epitomizing D-ID’s commitment to enriching digital communication.
PromeAI
promeai.com
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recording or hiring a voice actor. And now you can keep your own voice or your voiceover tone when dubbing. In early April 2023 Rask AI won the Product of the Day award on Product Hunt, and within the first few weeks, the project hit the first milestone of 10,000 registrations! The team removed the 20-minute and 100 MB limits for users with a subscription. Now creators can dub long videos for YouTube or courses without any restrictions. And one more great thing - the dubbing process is three times faster and more efficient! Multispeaker detection and translation is a unique feature that we believe sets us apart from other services. Rask's AI team is proud to be one of the first to provide this experience. Tools are fully integrated with popular video platforms and social media sites like YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. In early May a team will add two great features. You will synchronize lip moves to any audio. The second feature is summarization. Or simply, it's Shorts. AI will select the most punchy moments from the video and turn them into a squeeze of the juiciest episodes. The Rask AI team breaks down language barriers and helps content creators and companies to share their content with different audiences worldwide, increasing their content's potential reach and impact.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI is a coding LLM designed to transform the way we build software. By building BLACKBOX.AI, our goal is to: Accelerate the pace of innovation within companies by making engineers 10X faster in building and releasing products Accelerate the growth in software engineers around the world and 10X the number of engineers from ~100M to 1B
Artimator
artimator.io
Free AI art generator Our FREE AI art generator is based on Stable Diffusion 1.5, Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL) and Artimator artificial intelligence artwork and will help you to create amazing and the most beautiful arts very easily from your text description or your image with AI! You can create an unlimited unique arts based on your text description. If you don't like the resulting ai art, you can generate again with the same text description to get different result or add additional clarifications to the prompt. With Artimator AI photo generator, you can style your selfie in different styles, and to know how your favorite cartoon characters would look in real life. Also our AI image generator allows to easy removal of unnecessary objects from your photo, such as strangers. The AI artwork generator will save your time from searching for free images and save you money from buying it in image stock. When you generate AI art with our free AI image generator, you automatically receive all rights to your AI art.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
makereels.ai
makereels.ai
AI Text to Reels Maker is a productivity tool that generates reels from text or content such as Facts, Statistics, Quizzes, Insights, and Educational about a topic. All reels include voice narration using advanced AI or a cloned version of your voice. With its autopilot mode, it facilitates the automatic creation and publication of reels on platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels. Optionally, each reel can be human-reviewed before publishing. All reels include your business name and logo. * AI Script Generation: It creates reel scripts from various text prompts or categories like facts, statistics, trivia, insights, promotion, and others. * AI and Cloned Voice Narration: Choose between an AI-generated voice library or clone your voice for a unique touch. * Autopilot Mode for Reels Creation: Automate the creation and publishing process for your reels. * Auto-publishing on Social Media Platforms: Directly publish to TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels. * Branding Capability: Incorporate your brand name or logo into the reels. * Diverse Template Options: Select from a range of templates to fit your content style. * Simple User Interface: Easy-to-use design for all levels of users. * Performance Analytics: Access built-in tools to track and analyze the performance of your reels.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs. Prioritizing security and poised to drive your business development forward.
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Instacart to JP Morgan Chase and The Home Depot - trust Voiceflow as their collaborative AI agent building platform. The intuitive agent builder canvas, knowledge base, and content management system are paired with an extensible developer toolkit for shipping advanced AI agents that can scale across the customer experience. More than 250,000 ambitious teams worldwide are building agents on Voiceflow today.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
Kukarella
kukarella.com
Make voice over with perfect audio clarity, pacing, inflection and pronunciation. On Kukarella you can try the best AI neural voices. All commercial rights are included. Kukarella offers access to over 800 AI voices in 130 languages and accents that are suitable for commercial use on any of our paid plans. In addition to voiceover, you can use Dialogues AI tool to create dialogues, or translate and dub your text into hundreds of languages with Simdubbing tool. And that's not all - you can transcribe all kinds of videos, audios, and YouTube videos, scrape text from webpages, and recognize text on images. Plus, Kukarella partners with some of the biggest names in tech, like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM, so you know you're getting the best. Lots of creative people from organizations like the Government of Canada, Salesforce, DHL, McDonald's, University of London, and Daimler-Mercedes use Kukarella for voiceovers and transcription, so you'll be in good company.
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
PicLumen
piclumen.com
AI image generation through text-to-image and image-to-image methods. Unlimited, free, watermark-free creations in various styles.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
Flux AI Image Generator
fluxaiimagegenerator.com
FLUX AI Image Generator is a state-of-the-art text-to-image generation model developed by Black Forest Labs. It creates high-quality images based on textual prompts, utilizing advanced AI techniques to produce realistic and artistic visuals.
Meta AI Studio
aistudio.instagram.com
AI Studio at Meta creates AI characters based on inspiration and personal interests, allowing users to create unique AIs.
Writer
writer.com
Writer is the generative AI platform for enterprises. Writer empowers your people — product, operations, support, marketing, HR, and more — to maximize creativity and 10x productivity by transforming the way they work. Writer's secure platform snaps easily into your business data sources and delivers accurate answers and content that are fine-tuned on your own data and follow your own AI guardrails. Writer puts generative AI in people’s hands right where they work so they can create, analyze, and govern with ease. Writer's platform is enterprise-grade, doesn’t use or share your data, and features open and transparent LLMs that are Writer-built and deployable in a variety of ways, including self-hosted. Writer has compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI, and are deployed at leading enterprises, including Intuit, Spotify, L’Oreal, Uber, and Deloitte.
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered audio & video creation platform that helps professional and amateur podcasters create, edit and distribute production-quality podcasts with ease. The platform provides users with a suite of tools to record and edit audio and video and create podcasts from remote interviews with up to 10 participants. Studio-quality recordings, AI-powered editing, and seamless exporting can all be achieved in a single web-based platform. Tools include multi-track recording, audio transcription, intuitive editing, text-to-speech, Magic Dust, Revoice and Silence Removal, as well as a suite of AI-powered tools such as background noise removal, filler word detection, audio to text, podcast recording, MP3 to text, and format conversion. Podcastle also offers iOS and Android apps to provide on-the-go recording capabilities. The platform is designed to make it easy for users to create podcasts to share stories and connect with their audiences, regardless of experience level.
Andi
andisearch.com
Andi is search for the next generation using generative AI. Instead of links, Andi gives you answers - like asking a smart friend. Andi uses language models combined with live data to generate answers to questions, and to explain and summarize information combined from the best sources. Search is broken because of SEO spam, ads, and surveillance capitalism. Andi cuts through the clutter to get you straight to the knowledge you need. It presents it visually in a way that's easy to understand, and protects you from ad tech and distraction.
FakeYou
fakeyou.com
FakeYou is an AI-powered platform that allows users to convert text into speech or convert voice recordings into a different voice using deepfake technology. The service offers text-to-speech, voice-to-voice conversion, and video lip syncing. FakeYou utilizes advanced deep learning models trained on hours of speech data to generate realistic and natural sounding voices. Users can input text or audio and select one of the many supported voice options like celebrities, cartoons, game characters, and more. The text-to-speech engine will analyze the input text and generate a human-like voice reading the text aloud. The voice conversion engine can transform a voice recording into a different voice like Homer Simpson or Barack Obama.
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is an AI video creation platform that transforms text into professional videos with customizable avatars—no cameras needed. Fast, cost-effective, and perfect for training, marketing, and education, it’s revolutionizing how businesses and creators communicate. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engaging videos with human presenters — directly from your browser
Runway
runwayml.com
Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite. Runway is a research company pioneering new tools for human imagination. It has been at the forefront of multi-modal AI systems, ensuring that the future of content creation is accessible, controllable, and empowering for creatives. Runway’s mission is to ensure that anyone anywhere can tell their stories. It believes that deep learning techniques applied to audiovisual content will forever change art, creativity, and design tools.
Outwrite
outwrite.com
Become a better writer with Outwrite for Chrome. Our browser extension is more than just a grammar checker — it helps turn your ideas into powerful sentences. It works wherever you write online, including Gmail, Outlook, Google Docs, LinkedIn, and WordPress. You can use Outwrite to rewrite sentences, fix grammar mistakes, improve vocabulary, detect passive voice (and much more).
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
Microsoft Designer is an AI-powered design tool that helps you create designs and edit photos in seconds. Unleash your creativity—visually create, design, and edit just about anything you can imagine with AI. Use the power of generative AI to create eye-catching images with your words, craft next-level designs that pop like personalized birthday cards, holiday cards, and wallpapers for your phone, and even use AI to edit photos like an expert - erasing unwanted objects from photos. Create what you want, when and where you need it. Key capabilities: * Images: Create any image you can imagine. Sci-fi art, surreal scenes, funny images? Dream it, describe it, and create it with AI. Your imagination is limitless! * Stickers: Create something that sticks. Make custom stickers that help you stick out on messaging apps, social, and more. * Edit with AI: make your photos and images picture perfect with AI. * Generative erase: Erase unwanted distractions to make objects you don’t want in your image disappear. * Remove background: Say bye-bye to bad backgrounds. Easily remove unwanted image backgrounds in one step. * Blur background: Bring what’s most important into focus. Blur the background of any image to make your subject pop. * Add filters, adjust brightness, resize: Customize to fit your creative vision, including resizing to turn your creations into a square or custom size that fits just right. * Wallpapers/Backgrounds: Put it all on display. Create custom wallpaper or background to fit your current mood, make a statement, or to keep a special occasion front and center on your phone screen. * Greeting cards: Craft the perfect greeting for any occasion. From birthday cards to holiday cards and beyond, create a thoughtful greeting card with personalized messages and images even if you’re at a loss for words. * Monograms: Make your mark. Add some personal pop to your everyday life or for a special occasion like a wedding with custom crafted monograms that use letters and more to define your mark. * Invitations: Create invitations that wow. Customize your invitations for every occasion and any event like birthdays, weddings, and anything else big or small. * Social posts: Stand out online. Elevate and craft your next social post with Designer to create the perfect image and text to share online. * Icons: Express yourself visually. Create icons to easily communicate your vision and decorate your designs. * Emojis: Express yourself! Have the perfect reaction on hand with custom crafted emojis to fit any mood. * Coloring book pages: Color it in and get in your flow. Create custom coloring book pages to make coloring more exciting. Great for all ages. * Frame image: Turn your photos into a customized framed memory that you can share everywhere. * Collages: Bring your favorite photos, styles, and descriptions together create a custom collage from your favorite memories. * Banners: Create banners for newsletter headers, social profiles, and more to grab attention and stand out.
Voicemaker
voicemaker.in
Online Text to Speech converts text into very human like natural sounding AI voices. You can download your voices in MP3, WAV audio format. We have 1000+ AI Voices in 130 languages around the world.
Wavel AI
wavel.ai
Wavel AI is a revolutionary platform that has embarked on a mission to reshape the way we think about language solutions in the realm of digital content. With a focus on innovation and quality, Wavel AI has developed a suite of tools designed to empower businesses and individuals to maximize the potential of their audio and video content across multiple languages. This article delves into the features, use cases, and overall benefits of using Wavel AI, offering a glimpse into the future of seamless and efficient content localization. Wavel AI operates as a sophisticated language solution, streamlining the process of localizing video and audio content. It capitalizes on artificial intelligence to provide services such as dubbing, voiceover generation, text-to-speech conversion, and voice cloning, among others. Here’s an insight into how the platform functions: * Dubbing: Wavel AI enables users to dub videos quickly in over 20 languages, broadening the reach of content creators globally. * Voiceover Services: With the ability to generate voiceovers that convey emotions in over 20 accents, the platform adds depth to audiovisual projects. * Text-to-Speech Technology: Over 250 voices across more than 20 languages are available on Wavel AI, offering users a multitude of options for their text-to-speech needs. * Subtitles, Translations, and Transcriptions: The platform doesn’t just stop at voice options; it also provides tools for creating accurate subtitles, professional automated translations, and transcriptions to enhance accessibility and engagement. * Voice Cloning: A cutting-edge feature where users can clone voices in various languages, adding a personalized touch to their content. * Video Editing Features: From script and caption editing to subtitle generation, Wavel AI equips users with essential video editing tools.
Wali
mywali.co
Wali is a leading provider of AI solutions designed to empower businesses with actionable intelligence and insights. We specialize in harnessing the power of AI to drive business growth, enhance decision-making, and foster innovation. Our robust platform offers a suite of AI tools tailored specifically for businesses, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the competition in today's fast-paced digital landscape. We place a strong emphasis on partnerships and collaborative growth. Our partnership program is designed to help other businesses expand their offerings, reach new markets, and deliver more value to their clients. We work closely with our partners to ensure our industry-leading AI solutions are accessible, affordable, and tailored to their needs.
younet.ai
younet.ai
Younet is an innovative platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that enables users to create personalized AI models based on their data knowledge. Our platform harnesses the power of natural language processing (NLP) to comprehend and provide accurate responses to user queries. With applications spanning across customer service, marketing, science, sales, analytics, and customer engagement, Younet is a versatile tool for businesses seeking to gain insights into customer behavior and deliver personalized experiences. It can also be utilized for personal use to tackle intellectual tasks. Experience the future of AI with Younet.
Xzero
xzeroai.com
Boost your content creation with Xzero AI, the leading platform for AI-driven writing, image generation, and coding. Create high-quality content effortlessly for websites, blogs, social media, and beyond. Unleash the power of the best AI writer for stunning results
Xerolag
xerolag.com
Xerolag is an AI content generation app powered by GPT-3, the latest advanced deep learning language model. With Xerolag, you can create high-quality, unique content quickly and easily. Our advanced AI technology can generate content in any language, covering any topic - from blog posts and articles, to product descriptions and web content. Get the content you need, fast, with Xerolag!
Write On AI
writeonai.com
Write On AI is the premier AI-powered content creation platform, revolutionizing the way individuals and businesses craft written content. With state-of-the-art AI technology, our platform offers a suite of innovative tools designed to enhance writing productivity and quality. From generating high-quality articles to refining writing with intelligent suggestions, Write On AI empowers users to create compelling content effortlessly. Our user-friendly interface and customizable features make it the go-to tool for students, professionals, and businesses alike.
Swiftbrief
swiftbrief.com
Swiftbrief is the brief generation engine that helps you scale your content marketing efforts. It helps you create high-quality content briefs much faster than working with Google Docs by gathering 90%+ of the information you need upfront and helping you focus on the most valuable bits, such as creating a great outline and giving writers an angle to work with.
ContentBlock
contentblock.ai
Create content 10x faster with AI. Supercharge your writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant to create amazing, original content 10X faster.
Conteudize
conteudize.ai
onteudize is an innovative digital platform that harnesses Artificial Intelligence to optimize and automate marketing content creation. With over 50 templates at hand, users can swiftly produce high-quality texts, creative images, and audio transcriptions. Specifically crafted for individual entrepreneurs and small businesses, it enables efficient, simple, and rapid content production, even when solely using a mobile device and 4G connection.
Copyter
copyter.com
Copyter is an AI copywriter and generates content for brands, agents, and marketers. The software is a web application and includes templates or AI tools to streamline copywriting. Users can start by entering a few words about a brand, service, or product. Copyter can then generate copy in more than 37 languages, including English, Spanish, French, and more. All content belongs to the user, allowing the content to be used for private and commercial purposes. The artificial intelligence writing platform offers monthly and pay-per-use subscriptions. Copyter is mainly used in the creation of texts for website landing pages and SEO meta descriptions. It is also adapted for titles and product descriptions for eCommerce platforms, such as Amazon. Other common use cases include PPC (pay-per-click) ads, social media posts, and blogs. The system includes an integrated readability and grammar checker to edit text and ensure content quality.
crear.ai
crear.ai
Crear.ai is an AI content assistant that helps users write better content, faster. It offers users access to 20+ templates, personalization options, and the ability to rephrase, expand, compress, and translate content. It also has multiple pricing plans available, ranging from a free version to an annual or monthly plan.
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie is a web-based documentation platform that enables businesses to build, maintain and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. This platform helps you analyze how your customers interact with your documentation and provide you with insights on how to improve your docs. If you can only imagine as your product grows, so do your product docs. Using documentation made in Docsie will make it easier for your customers to find relevant knowledge about your product in your documentation and make them happier in the long run and help you successfully retain them. Docsie also connects you to a state of art translation marketplace that also helps you translate your product docs with the help of certified translators, machine learning and advanced translation speed and accuracy improvement algorithms. Docsie is an all-in-one web-based documentation platform that enables companies to build, maintain, and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. Our platform also helps analyze how their customers interact with their documentation and provides them with insights on how to improve their docs.
Eleo.ai
eleo.ai
Eleo.ai, where artificial intelligence meets human potential. With Eleo, you can unleash your productivity and creativity like never before. Imagine saving thousands of hours searching for information, crafting texts, uncovering ideas, and sourcing images. It's time to boost your brain, have more time for yourself, and increase your writing speed by 20 times. Eleo is not just another AI service. Unlike other platforms, Eleo allows you to chat and write in the appropriate style, ask good questions, translate with a copywriting function, and even generate images. It's a comprehensive tool that makes using artificial intelligence enjoyable, fast, and practical. And the best part? It's affordable, with pricing plans tailored to suit your needs. But why is Eleo super? Well, leading companies have already equipped their employees with access to artificial intelligence to gain a competitive edge. Eleo gives you the skills you need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving job market. It boosts efficiency, speed, and creativity, making you a master in your field. Using Eleo is easy. Just sign up, choose a plan, immerse yourself in the platform, and start performing your tasks effortlessly. Eleo is available on any device, so you can access your information, documents, and images wherever you go. Don't get left behind. Embrace the power of Eleo.ai and unlock your full potential today. Join us on this extraordinary journey into the world of artificial intelligence and experience the future of productivity and creativity.
Haller AI
haller.ai
Haller AI: Turbocharge Your Business With Our All-In-One AI Dashboard Specializing in providing small businesses and solopreneurs with powerful, data-driven AI solutions, our user-friendly dashboard makes content creation and project management a breeze. Customizable, scalable, and cost-effective, Haller AI is your all-in-one solution to optimize workflows and achieve unparalleled business efficiency. Join our network to stay updated on the latest in AI-driven business solutions.
Jaq n Jil
jaqnjil.ai
Jaq n Jil - AI Tool changing the lives of writers and readers worldwide. Create amazing content, blazing fast. Jaq N Jil is a powerful AI writing tool to make your content writing process faster and better with a load of features like AI Assisted Content Planning, AI Text Expanding & Rewriting, a Massive Stock Image Library, Text & Voice Activated AI Chatbot, and much more in their pro+ version. It also integrates with 5,000+ tools via Zapier. Use the tool for SEO blog articles, Social post captions, Essays and papers, Marketing materials and much more. Jaq n Jil was created with the content marketer in mind. Writers and agencies alike are experiencing efficient workflows and an increase in content production thanks to Jaq n Jil.
Promind AI
promind.ai
ProMind AI is an AI-powered tool that utilizes OpenAI GPT models to generate various types of content such as tweets, blog posts, LinkedIn posts, and YouTube scripts. The tool is designed to save time and effort by generating quality content automatically. In addition to generating written content, ProMind AI also features powerful tools that can fix errors in code and generate code, making it quite useful for programmers and developers. Key FeaturesProMind AI has several key features that make it a powerful tool for content creation and code debugging. Some of these features include: * Content Generation: ProMind AI can generate various content types, including tweets, blog posts, LinkedIn posts, YouTube scripts, and more. It can also help users save time and effort by generating high-quality content on demand. * Code Debugging: ProMind AI can assist in identifying and fixing errors in software code, potentially speeding up the development process. * User Persona Generation: ProMind AI can generate user personas, which are fictional representations of target audience segments. They can be used to help businesses better understand their customers and target their marketing efforts more effectively. * OpenAI GPT Models: ProMind AI uses OpenAI GPT models to power its various features, ensuring high-quality content and accurate code debugging.
Twain
twain.ai
Twain is an AI communication assistant tool designed to aid in crafting and improving outbound sales messages. It possesses the capability to generate custom-made messages in a user's unique tone, a variety of forms, from direct and bold to creative and casual. The tool caters to several outbound channels and scenarios, facilitating easy operation across platforms such as Email or LinkedIn. It provides assistance from introduction to follow-ups to proposal and break-up situations. In order to drive engagement, Twain ensures context-driven, goal-oriented messages relying on tone, goals, context, and history. The tool further provides real-time suggestions for message improvement, offering granular alternatives and improvements. From crafting solid introductions to creating follow-up messages and handling feedback, Twain streamlines the sales communication process effectively. Recognied for its performance in producing clear and resonated messages, Twain offers different pricing plans which are free, pro and customized team plans. It is mostly praised by users for its capabilities in enhancing the tone, structure, and length of the messages, time-saving characteristics and ability to function at a scalable manner.
Zomani.ai
zomani.ai
Zomani is a powerful AI Copywriting and Image Generating SaaS (Software as a Service) tool designed to enhance productivity and streamline content writing processes for professionals. Zomani.offers intelligent writing assistance, grammar and spelling checking, plagiarism detection, content optimization, and seamless collaboration features to help content writers produce high-quality, error-free content efficiently. Zomani compares your content against an extensive database of existing content to identify any unintentional similarities or instances of plagiarism. And more.
Trolly.ai
trolly.ai
AI Generated SEO Optimized Articles, 2x Faster
Writi.io
writi.io
Writi.io is not a content-generating bot; instead, it’s a product powered by ChatGPT | GPT-4 AI models from OpenAI, made specifically for LinkedIn (and emails). It’s an AI writing assistant that creates original content utilizing directly on LinkedIn, or inside your email box. The features are accessible via the Chrome extension. Just type three words to give Writi a hint about what you want to say, then sit back and let Writi figure out the context of your conversation. Choose the content you want to use, uniquely crafted for your specific conversation. We’ve integrated the AI from OpenAI’s ChatGPT | GPT-4 turbo and built it to work specifically on LinkedIn and email. It’s super simple to use, yet very powerful.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.