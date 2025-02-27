Top Generative AI Software - Tunisia

Find the right software and services.
ChatGPT
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Perplexity
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Google Gemini
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Formerly known as Bard.
DeepSeek
DeepSeek offers tools that utilize advanced AI and machine learning to help organizations make better data-driven decisions through improved search capabilities and analysis of large datasets. The website itself seems to focus on providing AI-driven insights, making it possible for users to search and retrieve data in a smarter, more efficient way. This could involve things like: -Intelligent Search: Using AI to enhance traditional search functionalities, such as understanding context or sentiment in searches. -Data Insights: Leveraging AI to uncover patterns and trends in data that might not be immediately obvious. -Business Applications: Helping businesses use data to optimize decision-making and operations.
Claude
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
Microsoft Copilot
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
ElevenLabs
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize content. Our technology is used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, automate localization processes in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives.
VEED
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with ease * Transcribe automatically Forget about learning clunky and expensive editing software or relying on agencies. VEED is your intuitive suite of video tools. Everyone from CEO to intern can use it to produce pro videos, without pro skills. VEED Enterprise lets you: * Collaborate with other team members in real-time * Access a library of 30,000+ stock media assets * Use custom templates to save time Oh, and VEED has a suite of AI tools to make production 10x more efficient. VEED AI lets you: * Transform text to videos with AI Avatars * Automatically generate accurate subtitles * Remove video and image backgrounds instantly * And more VEED is the software fueling world-class video strategies for over 3 million creators. * VEED is a video editing platform that offers features such as automatic subtitles, content detection, and various design options. * Users frequently mention the ease of use, the accuracy of the subtitle feature, and the variety of design options that allow for creative editing and professional-quality videos. * Reviewers experienced issues such as limitations on features based on membership level, occasional slow processing times, and a desire for more advanced features in the basic plan.
Leonardo.AI
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
Blackbox
BLACKBOX.AI is a coding LLM designed to transform the way we build software. By building BLACKBOX.AI, our goal is to: Accelerate the pace of innovation within companies by making engineers 10X faster in building and releasing products Accelerate the growth in software engineers around the world and 10X the number of engineers from ~100M to 1B
QuillBot
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
GravityWrite
GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation process and boost productivity. GravityWrite is a comprehensive content generation tool that uses AI technology to generate engaging and well-structured written content. It offers a user-friendly interface and a range of features that make it easy to create high-quality articles, blog posts, marketing copy, and more. GravityWrite aims to save users time and effort by automating the content creation process. GravityWrite offers several features that can enhance your content creation process: * AI-Powered Content Generation: GravityWrite utilizes advanced AI algorithms to generate high-quality content suggestions based on your input. It analyzes data from various sources to provide accurate and relevant content recommendations. * Customization Options: With GravityWrite, you have the ability to customize the generated content to align with your brand voice and target audience. You can adjust the tone, style, and length of the content to suit your specific needs. * Keyword Optimization: GravityWrite incorporates intelligent keyword optimization, helping you create SEO-friendly content that can improve your search engine rankings. By seamlessly integrating relevant keywords, you can enhance your content's visibility and attract more organic traffic. * Plagiarism Detection: GravityWrite includes a built-in plagiarism detection feature to ensure that the content you generate is original and unique. This helps you maintain your credibility and avoid any potential penalties from search engines. * Time-Saving Efficiency: GravityWrite streamlines the content creation process by providing you with well-structured content suggestions. This saves you time on research and writing, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your work.
PromeAI
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
Fliki
Fliki helps you create audio and video content at scale with the power of generative AI. * Fliki is a video creation tool that uses AI technology to generate videos from user-provided ideas or Amazon product links. * Reviewers appreciate Fliki's user-friendly interface, its ability to save time in video creation, and the high visual quality of the videos it produces. * Users mentioned issues such as glitches in voiceovers, lack of clarity about usage of 'minutes', occasional bugs in the free version, and limitations in customization and video editing.
D-ID
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and interactive engagements across sectors like Customer Experience (CX), Marketing, and Learning and Development. The self-service Creative Reality™ Studio and mobile apps extend D-ID's innovative reach, simplifying the creation and customization of AI-generated videos, and epitomizing D-ID’s commitment to enriching digital communication.
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer is an AI-powered design tool that helps you create designs and edit photos in seconds. Unleash your creativity—visually create, design, and edit just about anything you can imagine with AI. Use the power of generative AI to create eye-catching images with your words, craft next-level designs that pop like personalized birthday cards, holiday cards, and wallpapers for your phone, and even use AI to edit photos like an expert - erasing unwanted objects from photos. Create what you want, when and where you need it. Key capabilities: * Images: Create any image you can imagine. Sci-fi art, surreal scenes, funny images? Dream it, describe it, and create it with AI. Your imagination is limitless! * Stickers: Create something that sticks. Make custom stickers that help you stick out on messaging apps, social, and more. * Edit with AI: make your photos and images picture perfect with AI. * Generative erase: Erase unwanted distractions to make objects you don’t want in your image disappear. * Remove background: Say bye-bye to bad backgrounds. Easily remove unwanted image backgrounds in one step. * Blur background: Bring what’s most important into focus. Blur the background of any image to make your subject pop. * Add filters, adjust brightness, resize: Customize to fit your creative vision, including resizing to turn your creations into a square or custom size that fits just right. * Wallpapers/Backgrounds: Put it all on display. Create custom wallpaper or background to fit your current mood, make a statement, or to keep a special occasion front and center on your phone screen. * Greeting cards: Craft the perfect greeting for any occasion. From birthday cards to holiday cards and beyond, create a thoughtful greeting card with personalized messages and images even if you’re at a loss for words. * Monograms: Make your mark. Add some personal pop to your everyday life or for a special occasion like a wedding with custom crafted monograms that use letters and more to define your mark. * Invitations: Create invitations that wow. Customize your invitations for every occasion and any event like birthdays, weddings, and anything else big or small. * Social posts: Stand out online. Elevate and craft your next social post with Designer to create the perfect image and text to share online. * Icons: Express yourself visually. Create icons to easily communicate your vision and decorate your designs. * Emojis: Express yourself! Have the perfect reaction on hand with custom crafted emojis to fit any mood. * Coloring book pages: Color it in and get in your flow. Create custom coloring book pages to make coloring more exciting. Great for all ages. * Frame image: Turn your photos into a customized framed memory that you can share everywhere. * Collages: Bring your favorite photos, styles, and descriptions together create a custom collage from your favorite memories. * Banners: Create banners for newsletter headers, social profiles, and more to grab attention and stand out.
Murf AI
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
Wonder Dynamics
Wonder Dynamics a media-tech startup developing an AI production tool that would allow indie filmmakers to deliver blockbuster-level VFX on a fraction of the budget.
Midjourney
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
FakeYou
FakeYou is an AI-powered platform that allows users to convert text into speech or convert voice recordings into a different voice using deepfake technology. The service offers text-to-speech, voice-to-voice conversion, and video lip syncing. FakeYou utilizes advanced deep learning models trained on hours of speech data to generate realistic and natural sounding voices. Users can input text or audio and select one of the many supported voice options like celebrities, cartoons, game characters, and more. The text-to-speech engine will analyze the input text and generate a human-like voice reading the text aloud. The voice conversion engine can transform a voice recording into a different voice like Homer Simpson or Barack Obama.
Grammarly
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
Replit
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows users to write code and build apps and websites using a browser. Additionally, Repl.it allows users to share projects through various ways. They also host "jams", coding competitions based on a certain theme. Contest prizes often vary from a temporary account upgrade, money, cryptocurrency, or a gift card. A repl at Repl.it is an interactive programming environment. You can create a workspace in most popular programming languages, where you are given a container on a virtual machine where your code can run. In any given repl, there are two main parts - the editor and the console. The editor uses Monaco, the same technology that powers Visual Studio Code. On mobile, the editor is Ace. Repl.it has a premium tier called the Hacker plan. It allows for more storage space, private code, and unlimited collaborators on a project, and the Github Education plan includes 3 months free of the Hacker plan. There are over 60 different programming languages on repl.it, including Python, Ruby, HTML, and Java. The company has received funding from Y Combinator, Andreessen Horowitz, Bloomberg Beta, and others. " The company has over 500,000 weekly active developers and over 3 million users. The Repl.it site also has a Talk forum. This forum is used by many developers around the world to share their creations. The forum is kept clean by the Repl Talk Moderators.
Hugging Face
The AI community building the future. Build, train and deploy state of the art models powered by the reference open source in machine learning.
ClipDrop
Create professional visuals without a photo studio. ClipDrop is an AI-powered suite of visual editing and creation tools, powered by Stability AI. The platform has a ton of features, including tools for background removal, object cleanup, image upscaling, relighting, and more. ClipDrop also offers an API to enable developers to integrate AI capabilities into their own applications seamlessly. One of the newest features of ClipDrop, Reimagine XL, lets you create endless variations of your images, perfect for design work and concept art.
Booth AI
Create pro quality product photography with AI. Quickly generate high quality lifestyle photos by simply specifying your desired shot and uploading some sample product images.
Runway
Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite. Runway is a research company pioneering new tools for human imagination. It has been at the forefront of multi-modal AI systems, ensuring that the future of content creation is accessible, controllable, and empowering for creatives. Runway’s mission is to ensure that anyone anywhere can tell their stories. It believes that deep learning techniques applied to audiovisual content will forever change art, creativity, and design tools.
Botpress
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
Friday AI
Friday AI, a natural language writing tool helping create custom content for all your needs. Whether you are writing a blog, advertisements, essays, or short stories, Friday AI can help you design the written material you need to get your message out there. Friday AI is a next-generation AI writing assistant that can generate hundreds of words in the blink of an eye. An AI assistant is more than a tool, it’s a sidekick in your working process, a helping hand to pick the right words and phrases to optimize your content. Users pick from over 40 templates and 30 writing tones, input a few keywords, and BAM Friday AI generates original captivating content in less than a second. Whether you write long blogs, social media posts, advertisements, creative stories, or looking for tips on how to improve the SEO and meta descriptions of your website, Friday AI can help you get the job done with a wide range of capabilities that exceed other AI assistants. Developing Friday AI is a community effort; your feedback and use of Friday AI not only improve our machine learning algorithm but are evaluated directly by our development team to improve based on your needs. Now, your creative sidekick is waiting to inspire you. Create more and optimize your workflow with Friday AI!
DeftGPT
With DeftGPT you can: * Simplify Your Content Writing: DeftGPT allows you to ask questions, get instant answers, and have interactive conversations with AI. You will have instant access to GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude from Anthropic, and a variety of other bots. * Team management: DeftGPT simplifies management and billing by enabling you to invite unlimited members to your organization account. This saves you money while boosting overall productivity. Plus, with our plan, you can unify your billing into one account for added convenience. * Chat with any PDF or document: From legal agreements to financial reports, DeftGPT breathes life into your documents. You can ask questions, receive summaries, locate information, and much more. Additionally, it is compatible with various formats including PDF, txt, docx, doc, and even eml! * Get ChatGPT-like results right next to Google Search: the perfect tool for accurate and reliable search results alongside Google. Say goodbye to irrelevant data, and get precise answers with our intelligent integration. Optimize your search experience with DeftGPT! * Create content anytime on Chrome: Craft exceptional content with ease using Chrome by pressing your customized shortcut. This quick and effortless way allows you to produce distinctive and engaging content or modify the existing text for tasks such as revising social media bios or condensing articles. Also, you can customize the shortcut according to your preference. * Use DeftGPT anywhere: DeftGPT is your go-to tool for seamless integration across a variety of platforms. Use it in popular applications such as Google Docs, email clients, and social media. Plus, with its versatility, DeftGPT works effortlessly with platforms like Gmail, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and more.
WOMBO Dream
Create beautiful artwork using the power of AI. Enter a prompt, pick an art style and watch WOMBO Dream turn your idea into an AI-powered painting in seconds.
Undetectable AI
Undetectable.ai – the ultimate solution for anyone who wants to use AI-generated text without the risk of being flagged as artificial by AI detectors like GPTzero. With Undetectable.ai, you can rest assured that every AI detector on the market will perceive your writing as human. Using advanced AI technology, Undetectable.ai takes your AI-generated content and enhances it with subtle variations, nuances, and inconsistencies that mimic human writing patterns. The result is a final output indistinguishable from text written by a human being.
Hippo Video
Hippo Video: Effortless video creation and distribution with AI Hippo Video empowers businesses to create impactful videos at scale, eliminating the need for lengthy recording sessions or complex editing. Our AI-powered platform streamlines the process, allowing you to: * Craft professional videos in minutes: Hippo Video offers Text-to-Video, Interactive Human Avatars, and Screen and Webcam recording options to create polished videos quickly. * Reach a wider audience: Personalize video experiences with custom backgrounds, CTAs, and multilingual capabilities. Engage viewers globally and cater to diverse preferences. * Boost engagement effectiveness: Go beyond static content. Our interactive videos allow viewers to take action with CTAs, forms, polls, and surveys, keeping them captivated throughout. * Increase efficiency: Automate video production, repurpose existing content (blogs, docs, presentations) into engaging formats, and free up your team's valuable time. Empower your Teams Across Departments: * Boost GTM impact: Create impactful video emails, explainers, and demos to elevate your sales & marketing strategy. * Enhance L&D: Develop engaging and interactive training videos for a more effective learning experience. * Improve customer service: Build a comprehensive video library with FAQs, KB articles, and product demos, reducing support workload. * Personalize outreach at scale: Craft personalized videos for a wider audience using AI-powered templates, fostering deeper connections. * Empower developers: Integrate video capabilities into your existing platform with the Hippo Video SDK.
GPTZero
GPTZero is the leading AI detector for checking whether a document was written by a large language model such as ChatGPT. GPTZero detects AI on sentence, paragraph, and document level. GPTZero's model was trained on a large, diverse corpus of human-written and AI-generated text, with a focus on English prose. To date, GPTZero has served over 2.5 million users around the world, and works with over 100 organizations in education, hiring, publishing, legal, and more.
Winston AI
Winston AI is the industry leading AI content detection tool to help check AI content generated with ChatGPT, GPT-4, Google Gemini and many more Large Language Models. An AI content detector is a software built to provide clarity on the originality of a text, and determine whether a given text was written by an AI text generation tool such as ChatGPT or if it was written by a human. AI content detections use large datasets and a number of other factors to provide this assessment.
Humbot
Humbot is an AI humanizer that can help you bypass AI detection. Humanize AI text and write with confidence with Humbot. Humbot offers cutting-edge technology to humanize AI text and achieve a 100% human score by bypassing AI detection. It ensures that AI-generated content is authentic, original, and undetectable by most detectors. The process is fast, easy, and produces high-quality, readable text free from grammatical errors. With industry-leading technology, it guarantees the originality of the rewritten text and provides real examples of its effectiveness. Users have praised its effectiveness in evading detection and have found it useful for various content types. Humbot also ensures the safety and security of user data. With its innovative approach, it has received positive feedback from content creators, researchers, and businesses. The AI humanizer can benefit those trying to bypass AI detection without compromising on honesty or integrity. Overall, Humbot offers a reliable solution for staying ahead in content creation while bypassing AI detection effortlessly
Speechson
AI voice generator online. Convert text to speech quickly and easily with realistic and natural voices.
Craiyon
Craiyon is an AI model that can draw images from any text prompt!
Fotor
Fotor's AI Image Generator is an online tool designed to generate images from text prompts. It allows users to visualize ideas almost instantly by creating AI-generated art and images based on the input. In addition to the AI-powered image generation feature, Fotor also offers a comprehensive suite of image editing tools. These include resizing, cropping, blurring, sharpening, and adding text or borders to images. Apart from traditional edits, users may transform photos into sketches or cartoons, create collages, merge images, and change photo backgrounds. The platform also provides tools to manipulate facial features, upscale images, and even generate PNG files. Fotor's capabilities extend to the creation of logos, flyers, and posters for marketing, as well as social media assets like YouTube thumbnails or Instagram post designs. The platform covers a wide range of applications, such as editing text in images, colorizing photos, and removing objects or backgrounds from images. In addition to photo editing, Fotor offers similar AI tools for generating and enhancing videos and GIFs, also allowing users to remove watermarks or objects.
Playground AI
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional through its AI-supported functionalities. Users can produce unique works of art, photorealistic images, and experiment with the fusion of real and synthetic imagery to generate stunning visuals. This platform also offers 'Mixed Image Editing', a dynamic way to blend different images into compelling compositions, thereby offering immense creative flexibility. Playground AI's offering extends beyond standard image editing by allowing users to extend images beyond their original borders, seamlessly integrate objects in varied scenes, and materialize their imaginative concepts into visual reality. It further enhances the collaborative potential by providing features to combine ideas with others thus broadening the scope of creativity. Despite its powerful capabilities, Playground AI maintains a commitment to user-friendliness, accessibility, and inclusivity, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned designers and novices venturing into image creation.
Team-GPT
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fostering innovation. Of course, you recognize the potential of LLMs like ChatGPT, but convincing your entire team isn’t as easy. You want to establish effective AI-powered workflows and share AI insights with everyone, but you’re missing a dedicated platform to achieve it. You even wonder, "Is my team leveraging AI to its full potential?" Meet Team-GPT.
Rewording
Rewording.io is a fast-growing language solutions provider that offers professional editing, proofreading, translation, and transcription services to clients worldwide. With a team of experienced linguists and subject matter experts, Rewording.io is committed to providing high-quality language solutions that are accurate, culturally sensitive, and tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. Whether you're a student, researcher, author, or business professional, Rewording.io can help you achieve your communication goals by ensuring that your documents are error-free, well-written, and effectively convey your message. Their services are designed to save you time and effort, while improving the quality and impact of your written or spoken content. Rewording.io also offers a variety of innovative language tools and resources, including a plagiarism checker, grammar checker, and citation generator, to help you improve your writing skills and avoid common language errors. Their user-friendly platform, responsive customer support, and flexible pricing options make it easy and affordable to access the language solutions you need, when you need them. Overall, Rewording.io is a trusted and reliable partner for anyone looking to enhance their communication skills and achieve their language-related goals. Whether you need help with editing, proofreading, translation, or transcription, Rewording.io has the expertise and resources to ensure your success.
Ai Humanizer
AI Humanizer is an advanced AI detection remover that can convert AI text to human content. It can humanize AI text using natural, human writing styles to make it sound authentic enough to bypass AI detection.
Monica
Monica is a chrome extension powered by ChatGPT APl, designed to be your personal Al assistant for effortless chatting and copywriting. Simply hit Cmd+M or Ctrl+M and start chatting with her. Or let Monica help you compose and insert text intoany web page. Choose from over 80 templates to quickly generate marketing copy. Select a text in web pageand let Monica explain, translate, rephrase for you.
whatwide.ai
WhatWide.ai - the ultimate AI assistant designed to boost your social media & online productivity. With over 30 different AI types - we've got you covered! Our service is designed to help small content creators, to small & medium-sized businesses.
Sudowrite
Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writing style, bringing new characters to life, and helping you make your stories more engaging. It’s like having an expert wordsmith ready to assist you with finding the right words, rephrasing sentences, and even coming up with plot twists you might not have thought of. Sudowrite uses state-of-the-art deep learning techniques to generate realistic and contextually appropriate text. Sudowrite is based on GPT-3 and GPT-4, 175+ billion parameter Transformer models, which learn general concepts from their training data. The model generates text by guessing what’s most likely to come next, one word at a time. Sudowrite is not intended to write for you but can help you vastly improve and speed up your writing. It is an excellent tool for authors, creatives, and novel writers.
Paperpal
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by professional academic editors across 1,300+ subject areas, Paperpal delivers human precision at machine speed. With Paperpal you can beat writer’s block by brainstorming ideas, speed up your writing with clear outlines, and get academic translations for 25+ languages. You also get in-depth language and grammar checks with assistance in paraphrasing, word reduction, and correct word choice tailored to academic writing conventions and tone. From writing the first draft to ensuring manuscript submission readiness, Paperpal has you covered. Explore for free or subscribe to Paperpal Prime ($19/month) for unlimited access to premium features, including our trusted online plagiarism checker and 30+ manuscript submission checks. It’s as simple as write, check, correct, succeed – Start now!
Vbee AI
Vbee Text-To-Speech (text-to-speech technology) is a technology service that has successfully applied artificial intelligence and produced a natural voice like a human, with emotions, with "mind" soul”… Vbee TTS solution allows the community to build digital content by voice automatically, quickly and economically. Text-to-speech conversion with 50+ languages and 200+ voices (male, female) makes it easy to choose the right voice for your use.
Paraphraser
Paraphraser is a best paraphrasing tool for sentence rephrasing and essay rewriting. Our word changer can change structure of sentences and replace synonyms
AKOOL
AKOOL is a breakthrough Generative AI platform for personalized visual marketing and advertising. The platform enables the effortless creation of studio-quality online training videos using AI-generated avatars, resulting in significant cost savings and expanded creative possibilities. With AKOOL, marketing creators and innovators can build custom, engaging experiences that pull people inside the brand in a way that converts them into loyal customers. AKOOL allows businesses to, at scale, generate commercial quality hyper personalized videos & images per brand and per customer through website and APIs, with enterprise grade security options.
Artimator
Free AI art generator Our FREE AI art generator is based on Stable Diffusion 1.5, Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL) and Artimator artificial intelligence artwork and will help you to create amazing and the most beautiful arts very easily from your text description or your image with AI! You can create an unlimited unique arts based on your text description. If you don't like the resulting ai art, you can generate again with the same text description to get different result or add additional clarifications to the prompt. With Artimator AI photo generator, you can style your selfie in different styles, and to know how your favorite cartoon characters would look in real life. Also our AI image generator allows to easy removal of unnecessary objects from your photo, such as strangers. The AI artwork generator will save your time from searching for free images and save you money from buying it in image stock. When you generate AI art with our free AI image generator, you automatically receive all rights to your AI art.
Wordtune
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing while streamlining your work using AI.
HeyGen
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including marketing promotion, personalized sales pitch, eLearning, training and development, explainer and how-to videos. No more expensive and time-consuming camera crew, video agencies or actors/actress. You now have a personal video studio in your hand! * The product is a video creation tool that allows users to generate videos with AI avatars and text-to-speech functionality. * Users like the ease of use, the quality of the avatars and lip sync, and the speed at which they can create videos. * Reviewers noted issues with customer service, hidden limits on previews, expensive credit system, and problems with the video translation feature.
Copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, helping them to more effectively engage with potential customers and close more deals. Additionally, our platform can be used to generate content that helps to establish thought leadership and build trust with potential customers, which can also help to improve the effectiveness of the team's GTM approach.
Apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
DeepBrain AI
DeepBrain AI tool offers a diverse selection of attractive AI avatars for businesses to choose from. This tool comes equipped with a variety of ethnicities, ages, and styles to ensure a perfect fit for any business need. The AI Studios also offers these avatars in 80+ languages, making them a global solution for businesses worldwide. The AI Avatars are not only available in multiple ethnicities and professions, but this tool also allows the customization of avatars to fit specific business needs. The AI Avatar tool also includes features such as Rememory, Text to Video, PowerPoint to Video, ChatGPT, Face Swap, and Text to Speech. These features provide further flexibility to businesses, allowing them to create videos with ease and efficiency. DeepBrain AI tool can be beneficial in various industries, including financial services, retail, education, and media. Additionally, the avatars can be used for a range of purposes, including training videos, how-to videos, and online video making. Overall, DeepBrain AI tool provides businesses with a dynamic solution for their video-making needs. It's versatile and customizable, making it a perfect fit for businesses looking for a creative approach to enhance their marketing strategy.
Elai.io
Elai.io is an All-in-One AI video generation platform for corporate learning. Trusted by over 2000 clients, including top companies such as Fujitsu, Beiersdorf, Generali, and others, Elai allows you to generate interactive video content narrated by digital human presenters in minutes, without the need for a camera, studio, or green screen. With Elai, you can: * Generate training videos from text or URL inputs. * Translate your videos into 75+ languages in seconds. * Craft training scripts from scratch with AI Storyboard. * Add interactive quizzes and workflows to your videos. * Access a library of 80+ high-quality avatars. * Create custom digital avatars from videos or photos. * Clone your voice in 28+ languages. * Add multiple avatars for dynamic conversations and scenario-based learning. * Create Personalized video content with API And much more!
Hour One
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft personalized content at scale — no design or editing skills needed. Plus, with rapid rendering and top-tier security, Hour One stands out as the premier content operating system designed for enterprise demands. What used to take months, now only takes minutes and produces higher engagement... work smarter, not harder with Hour One and produce personalized business videos that drive impact. * HourOne is a video creation tool that allows users to create marketing videos and presentations with a variety of templates, voices, and characters. * Users like the ease of use, the range of voices and characters to choose from, the quick process and download time, and the support from the customer success team. * Reviewers experienced issues such as a robotic text-to-talk feature, limited avatar options, a learning curve for casual users, limited branding capabilities, slow load time, and a lack of clear instructions for certain features.
Rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recording or hiring a voice actor. And now you can keep your own voice or your voiceover tone when dubbing. In early April 2023 Rask AI won the Product of the Day award on Product Hunt, and within the first few weeks, the project hit the first milestone of 10,000 registrations! The team removed the 20-minute and 100 MB limits for users with a subscription. Now creators can dub long videos for YouTube or courses without any restrictions. And one more great thing - the dubbing process is three times faster and more efficient! Multispeaker detection and translation is a unique feature that we believe sets us apart from other services. Rask's AI team is proud to be one of the first to provide this experience. Tools are fully integrated with popular video platforms and social media sites like YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. In early May a team will add two great features. You will synchronize lip moves to any audio. The second feature is summarization. Or simply, it's Shorts. AI will select the most punchy moments from the video and turn them into a squeeze of the juiciest episodes. The Rask AI team breaks down language barriers and helps content creators and companies to share their content with different audiences worldwide, increasing their content's potential reach and impact.
Desk AI
Desk AI is a platform to create personalized sales, marketing, and training videos using AI presenters. * Deliver Customer Education at Scale * Deliver at the Speed of Need * Use Google Reviews, PDF, CSV, Images, Blogs * Create Data-Driven Customer Education Videos in Minutes With Desk AI, you can now: * Import existing #PowerPoint presentations * Add AI presenters, even your digital clone! * Integrate interactive quizzes * Export to SCORM for seamless LMS tracking
