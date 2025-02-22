Top Generative AI Software - Thailand

Find the right software and services.
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Formerly known as Bard.
Perplexity
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
DeepSeek
deepseek.com
DeepSeek offers tools that utilize advanced AI and machine learning to help organizations make better data-driven decisions through improved search capabilities and analysis of large datasets. The website itself seems to focus on providing AI-driven insights, making it possible for users to search and retrieve data in a smarter, more efficient way. This could involve things like: -Intelligent Search: Using AI to enhance traditional search functionalities, such as understanding context or sentiment in searches. -Data Insights: Leveraging AI to uncover patterns and trends in data that might not be immediately obvious. -Business Applications: Helping businesses use data to optimize decision-making and operations.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional through its AI-supported functionalities. Users can produce unique works of art, photorealistic images, and experiment with the fusion of real and synthetic imagery to generate stunning visuals. This platform also offers 'Mixed Image Editing', a dynamic way to blend different images into compelling compositions, thereby offering immense creative flexibility. Playground AI's offering extends beyond standard image editing by allowing users to extend images beyond their original borders, seamlessly integrate objects in varied scenes, and materialize their imaginative concepts into visual reality. It further enhances the collaborative potential by providing features to combine ideas with others thus broadening the scope of creativity. Despite its powerful capabilities, Playground AI maintains a commitment to user-friendliness, accessibility, and inclusivity, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned designers and novices venturing into image creation.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
Fotor
fotor.com
Fotor's AI Image Generator is an online tool designed to generate images from text prompts. It allows users to visualize ideas almost instantly by creating AI-generated art and images based on the input. In addition to the AI-powered image generation feature, Fotor also offers a comprehensive suite of image editing tools. These include resizing, cropping, blurring, sharpening, and adding text or borders to images. Apart from traditional edits, users may transform photos into sketches or cartoons, create collages, merge images, and change photo backgrounds. The platform also provides tools to manipulate facial features, upscale images, and even generate PNG files. Fotor's capabilities extend to the creation of logos, flyers, and posters for marketing, as well as social media assets like YouTube thumbnails or Instagram post designs. The platform covers a wide range of applications, such as editing text in images, colorizing photos, and removing objects or backgrounds from images. In addition to photo editing, Fotor offers similar AI tools for generating and enhancing videos and GIFs, also allowing users to remove watermarks or objects.
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, and productivity lovers. Many of them have learning differences like dyslexia and ADHD, while many just want to read faster and listen on the go. With Speechify you can turn any book, document, or website into audio, and listen while you’re in the car, doing laundry, walking your dog, making dinner, working out, skydiving—whatever your daily routine is! Speechify also powers Medium, the Star Tribune, The Direct, and more. Easily add text-to-speech to your website. Cliff Weitzman, our fearless CEO, founded Speechify in 2017 in a dorm room at Brown University so he could share with others the incredible text-to-speech software he’d been working on. Cliff has dyslexia and he was frustrated with how much time and energy it took for him to read. Advanced TTS technology was a total gamechanger, it allowed him to finish his readings 3x faster than a normal reader and to better comprehend and retain information. At Speechify our goal is for reading to never be a barrier to learning for anyone. Nothing should hold you back from learning information quickly and effectively. Speechify has grown to employ over 100 team members spread out across the globe in just a few short years. We're proud of the incredible team with members who were previously leaders and senior engineers at companies like Snapchat, Apple, Spotify, Amazon & Uber. We all love and prioritise ownership, delivering value with speed, learning as much as we can and making our users feel empowered.
Booth AI
booth.ai
Create pro quality product photography with AI. Quickly generate high quality lifestyle photos by simply specifying your desired shot and uploading some sample product images.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Krater.ai is your all-in-one platform for Artificial Intelligence apps. Krater.ai enables you to effortlessly create content and copy in seconds by utilizing the power of AI. Take your ventures to the next level with Krater AI. Our all-in-one SuperApp unlocks the power of Artificial Intelligence technology, enabling everything from content creation to text-to-speech capabilities. With Krater, you'll gain access to limitless possibilities and true innovation. Experience unparalleled functionality and ease of use - sign up now and gain the AI advantage.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first world - Contlo enables modern businesses to leverage AI to orchestrate their end-to-end marketing. The platform helps brands increase customer lifetime value, boost customer engagements, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience to retain their most valuable customers. Contlo is trusted by 1000s of fast-growing businesses to boost their sales by engaging loyal customers and making faster data-driven decisions throughout their customer lifecycle. Enabling them to measure and optimize individual customer experiences with the help of: * Autonomous personalized campaigns for every customer touchpoint: Effortlessly engage your customers with AI-powered autonomous campaigns across all major marketing channels like Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Web Push, Mobile Push, Facebook & Instagram. * Real-time generative customer journeys powered by LLMs: Goodbye templatized automation flows! Let AI build the most optimal customer engagement workflows & customer journeys based on their recent interactions to maximize your ROI. * Generate Customer Segments for One-to-One Personalization using AI: Orchestrate highly personalized and targeted customer interactions based on behavioral data, demographics & recent actions on the website. * LLM generated insights, analytics & autonomous reporting: Get granular visibility of your customer behavior, campaign performance, and overall business intelligence along with AI-generated insights, recommendations, and autonomous reporting. * Autonomous customer engagement, LLM powered chatbots & a unified conversation inbox: Deliver a seamless brand experience to your customers via chat across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp and make phone calls directly from a single dashboard. Contlo seamlessly integrates with 200+ platforms to help brands build a powerful autonomous marketing tech stack around their business.
AtOnce
atonce.com
AtOnce is a cutting-edge AI solution that attempts to be a Jack of All Traits. It enables marketers and content creators to produce everything from TikTok Ideas and Facebook ads to Blog Posts and custom AI-generated art. Companies around the world use it for high-quality SEO content, increased conversion rates, faster draft creation, and the mitigation of writer’s block. These and other services are provided in over 30+ languages, which, in combination with its chat feature, enables AtOnce to offer customer support for all major e-commerce sites.
Hypotenuse AI
hypotenuse.ai
Hypotenuse is a platform that uses AI to write content, including product descriptions, blog articles and advertising captions. We're taking what takes weeks to do, and turning it into days.
Craftly.ai
craftly.ai
Craftly.AI is an advanced AI Copywriting Assistant tool created for speeding up the writing process and enhancing the quality of the content. It's designed to help users write faster across different areas like Blogs, SEO, Social Media, Rewriting, Sales, Ads, and Websites. The tool uses AI technology that is trained by industry experts, ensuring the content provided can help boost rankings and drive sales irrespective of the industry. It specializes in producing high-performing copy with endless variations in multiple languages, allowing businesses to go global without worrying about awkward translations. Craftly.AI also features custom tools and training, provides tracking, analytics, and automatic versioning. It also offers a workplace for collaborating and organizing projects, including features to monitor, organize and share projects. Craftly.AI supports individual writers, marketers, small businesses, larger teams, students, educators, institutions, and non-profit organizations. Aside from being a valuable tool for combating writer's block, Craftly.AI shines as a resource for businesses looking to streamline their copywriting process and improve their content's overall quality.
Designs.ai
designs.ai
Designs.ai is an online tool driven by AI to assist users in creating a wide range of digital elements. It is equipped with a suite of different tools aimed at various aspects of marketing and creative production. The platform features AI Chat, providing powerful AI models; AI Draw, which transforms drawings into visually engaging art; Face Swapper, offering cutting-edge face-swapping technologies; and Imagemaker, opening limitless possibilities for visual creation. AI Writer is a tool for generating marketing content optimized for SEO. Videomaker allows the creation of instant videos for different types of campaigns, while Logomaker provides AI-designed brand logos and brand kits. Designmaker provides dynamic templates for visual content, and Speechmaker converts text scripts into natural-sounding voices. Colourmatcher, Graphicmaker, Font Pairer, and Calendar are additional tools within the platform that aids in color matching, vector design, font pairing, and event scheduling respectively. The platform also offers resources such as tutorials, insightful articles about AI, design, and marketing, and a user community for expanding knowledge and skills. This toolset is designed to scale creative production using AI, aiming to streamline the process and improve efficiency for users.
WordHero
wordhero.co
WordHero is an AI writing assistant designed for writers, marketers, and business owners. It literally takes a few seconds to generate different forms of content: blogs, emails, social media posts, product descriptions, and a lot more in just one click. Isn’t it amazing to have a tool to create a long-form blog post for your business in seconds? WordHero utilizes the power of OpenAI's GPT-3, an advanced language model with 175 billion parameters, to save you time and effort on research and writing. With WordHero, you have more than 60 writing tools at your disposal. They sort these tools into 5 broad categories:
Shakespeare
shakespeare.ai
Shakespeare.Ai is the best AI-powered tool for all your marketing campaigns. Get AI-powered insights to find the perfect targeting and audiences to deliver the ultimate results for your campaigns. With Shakespeare.AI, generate high-converting text, image/video ads, and campaign strategies like the world’s #1 marketers. Giving you an unfair advantage over your competition. * Reduce your CAC by 33% * Improve your conversion rate by 40% * Create high-performing ads that convert * Get AI optimization and insights. Join over 1,000+ people who have chosen Shakespeare.Ai to help them achieve their marketing goals.
Yaara.ai
yaara.ai
Yaara AI provides a powerful paraphrasing tool that aims to improve the uniqueness and fluency of users' writing. The tool offers a vast array of 49 different modes through which users can customize the style or tone of their content. The software includes features that enable users to add more depth and feeling to their content, enhance the emotional impact, improve clarity and concision, and boost detail levels. Yaara AI's paraphrasing tool also provides options for enhancing originality, thereby allowing users to make their content stand out. The software is GPT-3 powered, which ensures that the context and meaning of the text are correctly understood and that generated paraphrases are natural and fluent. Users have control over the level of vocabulary change in their writing, allowing for customization to the desired extent. Yaara AI's tool lets users rephrase their sentences, paragraphs, essays, or articles effectively while improving various aspects such as fluency, vocabulary, and style. It supports multiple English dialects including US, UK, CA, and AU. The various paraphrasing modes cover a broad spectrum, from 'creative' and 'formal' to 'emotional' and 'in-depth'. The software thus aims at offering a comprehensive text rewriting solution that is both efficient and easy to use.
Jounce AI
jounce.ai
Jounce is an AI-powered tool designed to revolutionize the marketing field by significantly reducing the time it takes to create quality content. The platform offers services such as AI Artwork, Chat, Templates, and Documents that streamline and optimize the marketing process. Jounce provides an intuitive copywriting solution, enabling users to create professional content in just a few steps. It offers a range of customizable templates to start the copywriting process. On inputting a desired prompt or guidelines, Jounce's AI handles the content creation, generating multiple options for the user to select. Additional features include an AI-powered document editor for creating and editing marketing materials with automatic formatting, spell check, and grammar correction. The software also accommodates collaboration, allowing an unlimited number of team members to contribute ideas and write content. It offers over 70 marketing templates for various content types like social media posts, website content, email campaigns, etc. Furthermore, Jounce provides features like Dark Mode for user convenience during late-night work hours. It serves the needs of various professionals in the marketing field, from content creators to small business owners.
Molin AI
molin.ai
Molin AI is a SaaS startup specializing in developing AI chatbots for E-commerce stores, where anyone can create their own AI chatbot in minutes. Without any coding experience. - integrates into all of the e-commerce platforms and any other types of websites: Shopify, Woocommerce, Wix... With Molin, you'll always be there for your customers, so they'll feel more confident to buy, return and even give you a 5-star review!
BingBang.ai
bingbang.ai
BingBang.ai is an all-in-one AI platform. It helps content creators and businesses use generative AI to overcome white page syndrome, create original images and adapt content to different formats, tones and languages. Over 10,000 people are already using BingBang.ai. Why not you?
GravityWrite
gravitywrite.com
GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation process and boost productivity. GravityWrite is a comprehensive content generation tool that uses AI technology to generate engaging and well-structured written content. It offers a user-friendly interface and a range of features that make it easy to create high-quality articles, blog posts, marketing copy, and more. GravityWrite aims to save users time and effort by automating the content creation process. GravityWrite offers several features that can enhance your content creation process: * AI-Powered Content Generation: GravityWrite utilizes advanced AI algorithms to generate high-quality content suggestions based on your input. It analyzes data from various sources to provide accurate and relevant content recommendations. * Customization Options: With GravityWrite, you have the ability to customize the generated content to align with your brand voice and target audience. You can adjust the tone, style, and length of the content to suit your specific needs. * Keyword Optimization: GravityWrite incorporates intelligent keyword optimization, helping you create SEO-friendly content that can improve your search engine rankings. By seamlessly integrating relevant keywords, you can enhance your content's visibility and attract more organic traffic. * Plagiarism Detection: GravityWrite includes a built-in plagiarism detection feature to ensure that the content you generate is original and unique. This helps you maintain your credibility and avoid any potential penalties from search engines. * Time-Saving Efficiency: GravityWrite streamlines the content creation process by providing you with well-structured content suggestions. This saves you time on research and writing, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your work.
Marmof
marmof.com
Marmof is an AI-powered writing tool that helps you create content in just a few seconds. It's designed to help you save time on the writing process, so you can focus on other aspects of your business. Marmof is a content creation tool designed for anyone who wants to create content regardless of their profession or writing experience. Thousands of professional writers also use the AI-powered, SEO-optimized content created by Marmof. It helps them brainstorm new ideas, saves time, and gives them insights into what their audience wants. Marmof is easy to use and can be accessed from any device. Simply enter the topic you want to write about, and Marmof will generate a list of ideas for you to choose from. Once you've selected an idea, Marmof will help you flesh it out and create a complete piece of content in just a few minutes.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blockers — all in one place. With a built-in AI assistant, you can quickly generate ideas, summarize longer content or get help with editing your documents.
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, helping them to more effectively engage with potential customers and close more deals. Additionally, our platform can be used to generate content that helps to establish thought leadership and build trust with potential customers, which can also help to improve the effectiveness of the team's GTM approach.
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and interactive engagements across sectors like Customer Experience (CX), Marketing, and Learning and Development. The self-service Creative Reality™ Studio and mobile apps extend D-ID's innovative reach, simplifying the creation and customization of AI-generated videos, and epitomizing D-ID’s commitment to enriching digital communication.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
Wavel AI
wavel.ai
Wavel AI is a revolutionary platform that has embarked on a mission to reshape the way we think about language solutions in the realm of digital content. With a focus on innovation and quality, Wavel AI has developed a suite of tools designed to empower businesses and individuals to maximize the potential of their audio and video content across multiple languages. This article delves into the features, use cases, and overall benefits of using Wavel AI, offering a glimpse into the future of seamless and efficient content localization. Wavel AI operates as a sophisticated language solution, streamlining the process of localizing video and audio content. It capitalizes on artificial intelligence to provide services such as dubbing, voiceover generation, text-to-speech conversion, and voice cloning, among others. Here’s an insight into how the platform functions: * Dubbing: Wavel AI enables users to dub videos quickly in over 20 languages, broadening the reach of content creators globally. * Voiceover Services: With the ability to generate voiceovers that convey emotions in over 20 accents, the platform adds depth to audiovisual projects. * Text-to-Speech Technology: Over 250 voices across more than 20 languages are available on Wavel AI, offering users a multitude of options for their text-to-speech needs. * Subtitles, Translations, and Transcriptions: The platform doesn’t just stop at voice options; it also provides tools for creating accurate subtitles, professional automated translations, and transcriptions to enhance accessibility and engagement. * Voice Cloning: A cutting-edge feature where users can clone voices in various languages, adding a personalized touch to their content. * Video Editing Features: From script and caption editing to subtitle generation, Wavel AI equips users with essential video editing tools.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Invest and the European Commission, TextCortex is one of 200 hottest European early-stage AI startups. With our application and purpose-driven approach, we are reducing not only computation time, but also our footprint on the environment.
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing while streamlining your work using AI.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
The AI community building the future. Build, train and deploy state of the art models powered by the reference open source in machine learning.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Runway
runwayml.com
Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite. Runway is a research company pioneering new tools for human imagination. It has been at the forefront of multi-modal AI systems, ensuring that the future of content creation is accessible, controllable, and empowering for creatives. Runway’s mission is to ensure that anyone anywhere can tell their stories. It believes that deep learning techniques applied to audiovisual content will forever change art, creativity, and design tools.
VEED
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with ease * Transcribe automatically Forget about learning clunky and expensive editing software or relying on agencies. VEED is your intuitive suite of video tools. Everyone from CEO to intern can use it to produce pro videos, without pro skills. VEED Enterprise lets you: * Collaborate with other team members in real-time * Access a library of 30,000+ stock media assets * Use custom templates to save time Oh, and VEED has a suite of AI tools to make production 10x more efficient. VEED AI lets you: * Transform text to videos with AI Avatars * Automatically generate accurate subtitles * Remove video and image backgrounds instantly * And more VEED is the software fueling world-class video strategies for over 3 million creators. * VEED is a video editing platform that offers features such as automatic subtitles, content detection, and various design options. * Users frequently mention the ease of use, the accuracy of the subtitle feature, and the variety of design options that allow for creative editing and professional-quality videos. * Reviewers experienced issues such as limitations on features based on membership level, occasional slow processing times, and a desire for more advanced features in the basic plan.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
DeepBrain AI
deepbrain.io
DeepBrain AI tool offers a diverse selection of attractive AI avatars for businesses to choose from. This tool comes equipped with a variety of ethnicities, ages, and styles to ensure a perfect fit for any business need. The AI Studios also offers these avatars in 80+ languages, making them a global solution for businesses worldwide. The AI Avatars are not only available in multiple ethnicities and professions, but this tool also allows the customization of avatars to fit specific business needs. The AI Avatar tool also includes features such as Rememory, Text to Video, PowerPoint to Video, ChatGPT, Face Swap, and Text to Speech. These features provide further flexibility to businesses, allowing them to create videos with ease and efficiency. DeepBrain AI tool can be beneficial in various industries, including financial services, retail, education, and media. Additionally, the avatars can be used for a range of purposes, including training videos, how-to videos, and online video making. Overall, DeepBrain AI tool provides businesses with a dynamic solution for their video-making needs. It's versatile and customizable, making it a perfect fit for businesses looking for a creative approach to enhance their marketing strategy.
Monica
monica.im
Monica is a chrome extension powered by ChatGPT APl, designed to be your personal Al assistant for effortless chatting and copywriting. Simply hit Cmd+M or Ctrl+M and start chatting with her. Or let Monica help you compose and insert text intoany web page. Choose from over 80 templates to quickly generate marketing copy. Select a text in web pageand let Monica explain, translate, rephrase for you.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Writer
writer.com
Writer is the generative AI platform for enterprises. Writer empowers your people — product, operations, support, marketing, HR, and more — to maximize creativity and 10x productivity by transforming the way they work. Writer's secure platform snaps easily into your business data sources and delivers accurate answers and content that are fine-tuned on your own data and follow your own AI guardrails. Writer puts generative AI in people’s hands right where they work so they can create, analyze, and govern with ease. Writer's platform is enterprise-grade, doesn’t use or share your data, and features open and transparent LLMs that are Writer-built and deployable in a variety of ways, including self-hosted. Writer has compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI, and are deployed at leading enterprises, including Intuit, Spotify, L’Oreal, Uber, and Deloitte.
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is the one app to create, collaborate, and scale your marketing. Design, write marketing copy, create videos, collaborate, and publish to socials—all in the same place. Built for speed and simplicity, Simplified helps over 400,000 creators, marketers, and businesses to scale their marketing, streamline their workflows, and get work done in a few clicks. With a no-code design editor, AI writer, stunning templates, multiple brand kits, unlimited workspaces, and in-app publishing, you can start and finish your marketing without switching tabs. Ever.
TTSMaker
ttsmaker.com
TTSMaker is a free text-to-speech tool that provides speech synthesis services and supports multiple languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, etc., as well as various voice styles. You can use it to read text and e-books aloud, or download the audio files for commercial use (it's completely free). As an excellent free TTS tool, TTSMaker can easily convert text to speech online.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
Create professional visuals without a photo studio. ClipDrop is an AI-powered suite of visual editing and creation tools, powered by Stability AI. The platform has a ton of features, including tools for background removal, object cleanup, image upscaling, relighting, and more. ClipDrop also offers an API to enable developers to integrate AI capabilities into their own applications seamlessly. One of the newest features of ClipDrop, Reimagine XL, lets you create endless variations of your images, perfect for design work and concept art.
PicLumen
piclumen.com
AI image generation through text-to-image and image-to-image methods. Unlimited, free, watermark-free creations in various styles.
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows users to write code and build apps and websites using a browser. Additionally, Repl.it allows users to share projects through various ways. They also host "jams", coding competitions based on a certain theme. Contest prizes often vary from a temporary account upgrade, money, cryptocurrency, or a gift card. A repl at Repl.it is an interactive programming environment. You can create a workspace in most popular programming languages, where you are given a container on a virtual machine where your code can run. In any given repl, there are two main parts - the editor and the console. The editor uses Monaco, the same technology that powers Visual Studio Code. On mobile, the editor is Ace. Repl.it has a premium tier called the Hacker plan. It allows for more storage space, private code, and unlimited collaborators on a project, and the Github Education plan includes 3 months free of the Hacker plan. There are over 60 different programming languages on repl.it, including Python, Ruby, HTML, and Java. The company has received funding from Y Combinator, Andreessen Horowitz, Bloomberg Beta, and others. " The company has over 500,000 weekly active developers and over 3 million users. The Repl.it site also has a Talk forum. This forum is used by many developers around the world to share their creations. The forum is kept clean by the Repl Talk Moderators.
PromeAI
promeai.com
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
Stockimg.ai
stockimg.ai
AI image generation for teams - You can easily generate AI logo, AI book covers, AI posters and more - Stockimg AI Stockimg AI is an innovative design and content creation tool powered by artificial intelligence, designed to streamline the process of generating visual and written content. Ideal for businesses, marketers, and social media managers, Stockimg AI allows users to create stunning designs quickly and efficiently.
BeautyPlus
beautyplus.com
BeautyPlus AI photo editor is designed for easy photo editing. It’s an AI-powered image editing app using advanced AI algorithms to automatically enhance and edit pictures for better quality.
TypingMind
typingmind.com
Typing Mind is a Chat UI frontend that allows you to use AI chats from all popular AI models with your API key (ChatGPT, Claude, Azure OpenAI, Gemini, etc.). By using the API key with a Chat UI frontend like Typing Mind, you unlock the following benefits: * You only pay for what you use (instead of a monthly subscription like ChatGPT Plus) * Your chat conversation will NOT be used for training by OpenAI/Claude/etc. * Chat with multiple models conveniently within a unified interface * Enjoy a professional, advanced chat UI with tons of features * Typing Mind is offline first and private by default. All your data, messages, and API keys are stored locally on your device, and no one can see them except you.
Frase
frase.io
Frase is an AI writing and SEO tool that can help with a variety of tasks related to content creation. It is free to use and does not require any coding knowledge. The AI writing tools include an AI Content Generator, Introduction Generator, Outline Generator, Paraphrasing Tool, Paragraph Rewriter, Blog Title Generator, Description Generator, People Also Ask, Product Description Generator, Slogan Generator, Summary Generator, Value Proposition Generator, and Sentence Rewriter. Each tool is tailored to different types of content and can be used to create unique, engaging content quickly and easily. Additionally, Frase offers a range of resources, including a Live Product Walkthrough, Blog, Crash Course, and Help Center. With Frase, content creation is faster, easier, and more efficient than ever before.
