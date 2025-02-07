Top Generative AI Software - Slovakia

Find the right software and services.
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Formerly known as Bard.
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
DeepSeek
deepseek.com
DeepSeek offers tools that utilize advanced AI and machine learning to help organizations make better data-driven decisions through improved search capabilities and analysis of large datasets. The website itself seems to focus on providing AI-driven insights, making it possible for users to search and retrieve data in a smarter, more efficient way. This could involve things like: -Intelligent Search: Using AI to enhance traditional search functionalities, such as understanding context or sentiment in searches. -Data Insights: Leveraging AI to uncover patterns and trends in data that might not be immediately obvious. -Business Applications: Helping businesses use data to optimize decision-making and operations.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Fliki
fliki.ai
Fliki helps you create audio and video content at scale with the power of generative AI. * Fliki is a video creation tool that uses AI technology to generate videos from user-provided ideas or Amazon product links. * Reviewers appreciate Fliki's user-friendly interface, its ability to save time in video creation, and the high visual quality of the videos it produces. * Users mentioned issues such as glitches in voiceovers, lack of clarity about usage of 'minutes', occasional bugs in the free version, and limitations in customization and video editing.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize content. Our technology is used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, automate localization processes in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives.
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional through its AI-supported functionalities. Users can produce unique works of art, photorealistic images, and experiment with the fusion of real and synthetic imagery to generate stunning visuals. This platform also offers 'Mixed Image Editing', a dynamic way to blend different images into compelling compositions, thereby offering immense creative flexibility. Playground AI's offering extends beyond standard image editing by allowing users to extend images beyond their original borders, seamlessly integrate objects in varied scenes, and materialize their imaginative concepts into visual reality. It further enhances the collaborative potential by providing features to combine ideas with others thus broadening the scope of creativity. Despite its powerful capabilities, Playground AI maintains a commitment to user-friendliness, accessibility, and inclusivity, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned designers and novices venturing into image creation.
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including marketing promotion, personalized sales pitch, eLearning, training and development, explainer and how-to videos. No more expensive and time-consuming camera crew, video agencies or actors/actress. You now have a personal video studio in your hand! * The product is a video creation tool that allows users to generate videos with AI avatars and text-to-speech functionality. * Users like the ease of use, the quality of the avatars and lip sync, and the speed at which they can create videos. * Reviewers noted issues with customer service, hidden limits on previews, expensive credit system, and problems with the video translation feature.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Narakeet
narakeet.com
Easily Create Voiceovers Using Realistic Text to Speech. Stop wasting time on recording your voice, editing out mistakes and synchronising picture with sound. Just type or upload your script, select one of our 500+ voices, and get a professionally sounding audio or video in minutes. Try Narakeet realistic text to speech free, no need to register.
HyperBooth.Ai
hyperbooth.ai
HyperBooth.Ai - Create stunning AI photos instantly with just one selfie. Choose from 200+ photo styles, or design your own photo styles using a text prompt! HyperBooth.Ai is one of the world's highest quality and fastest AI-powered personalized photo generators. Simply upload only one input photo to generate AI photos of your preferred style in 30 seconds or less! Each AI-generated photo is personalized to match your input photo subject. HyperBooth.Ai comes with over 200 pre-trained photo styles for you to use without any prior AI experience, or unleash your creativity with us by designing your own photo styles using a text prompt. Be sure to generate the perfect photos for every occasion and project.
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers back hours of time they would have otherwise spent posting or editing media in various tools across their agencies.
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
NovelAI
novelai.net
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Unlike traditional writing aids, this platform leverages advanced AI to not only suggest improvements but also to generate content that can mimic a human writer's style and complexity. NovelAI operates on a sophisticated AI model trained on a vast database of literature, ranging from classic novels to contemporary works. This training allows the AI to understand and replicate various writing styles, plot structures, and character developments. When a user inputs a prompt or a story idea, the AI uses this training to generate content that aligns with the user's instructions, making it a versatile tool for various creative projects.
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Invest and the European Commission, TextCortex is one of 200 hottest European early-stage AI startups. With our application and purpose-driven approach, we are reducing not only computation time, but also our footprint on the environment.
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and interactive engagements across sectors like Customer Experience (CX), Marketing, and Learning and Development. The self-service Creative Reality™ Studio and mobile apps extend D-ID's innovative reach, simplifying the creation and customization of AI-generated videos, and epitomizing D-ID’s commitment to enriching digital communication.
Type
type.ai
Type is the AI-first document editor that helps anyone write high-impact content. Rather than writing important content from scratch, individuals and teams can use Type to generate, edit, and polish writing in their voice and style.
Smodin
smodin.io
Smodin is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides various tools to help with all aspects of writing and research. It offers plagiarism checking, citations, grammar corrections, translations, text generation, and more. Smodin utilizes advanced AI models and algorithms to power its writing features. Here's an overview of how some of the main features work: * Text Rewriter - This feature uses AI to analyze text and rewrite it while maintaining the original meaning. It rephrases sentences and changes wording to create new versions of text. * Plagiarism Checker - The plagiarism checker scans text and compares it against billions of online sources using AI. It highlights any duplicated or unoriginal content. * AI Writer - The AI writer tool generates new text on any topic by utilizing large language models. It can write full articles, essays, research papers, and more. * AI Grader - This tool analyzes essays and written text to provide feedback and suggestions for improvement. It looks at elements like grammar, structure, readability, and more. * AI Chat - The chatbot uses conversational AI to have natural conversations. It can answer questions, summarize text, generate new content, and more through an intuitive chat interface.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
AI Anime Generator
aianimegenerator.top
The AI Anime Generator is a tool based on artificial intelligence technology used to generate various anime characters and illustrations. It utilizes deep learning algorithms and image generation techniques to create unique and lifelike anime character representations through trained models. Through the AI Anime Generator, users can explore endless possibilities for creating anime characters and bring forth one-of-a-kind anime character depictions.
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training programs via Aha! Academy to be their best. We are proud to be a very different type of high-growth SaaS company. The business is self-funded, profitable, and 100% remote. We are recognized as one of the best fully remote companies to work for, champion the Bootstrap Movement, and have given over $1M to people in need through Aha! Cares. * Aha! is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to assist product managers in delivering streamlined and well-coordinated product strategies, with a robust environment that can be tailored to match specific workflow requirements. * Reviewers frequently mention the tool's extensive functionality, the ability to customize it to their organization's needs, its fast and helpful technical support, and its effective integration with other platforms such as Jira and SFDC. * Reviewers experienced limitations in customization options, particularly in font styles and stock icons, a notable complexity in the initial setup phase, a steep learning curve, and limitations in its reporting capabilities, particularly the inability to create reports on changes made on records.
Wonder Dynamics
wonderdynamics.com
Wonder Dynamics a media-tech startup developing an AI production tool that would allow indie filmmakers to deliver blockbuster-level VFX on a fraction of the budget.
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
AIWriter is a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform that uses sophisticated OpenAI Artificial Intelligence technology GPT4 to generate various Text Contents, such as articles, blogs, ads, media, and so on in 33 languages. Users can also generate AI Images just by describing the image via OpenAI DALL-E AI Solution. Users can input a prompt or topic into AIWriter, and the platform will generate a complete piece of text based on that input, using GPT4 technology.
VEED AI Video Generator
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with ease * Transcribe automatically Forget about learning clunky and expensive editing software or relying on agencies. VEED is your intuitive suite of video tools. Everyone from CEO to intern can use it to produce pro videos, without pro skills. VEED Enterprise lets you: * Collaborate with other team members in real-time * Access a library of 30,000+ stock media assets * Use custom templates to save time Oh, and VEED has a suite of AI tools to make production 10x more efficient. VEED AI lets you: * Transform text to videos with AI Avatars * Automatically generate accurate subtitles * Remove video and image backgrounds instantly * And more VEED is the software fueling world-class video strategies for over 3 million creators. * VEED is a video editing platform that offers features such as automatic subtitles, content detection, and various design options. * Users frequently mention the ease of use, the accuracy of the subtitle feature, and the variety of design options that allow for creative editing and professional-quality videos. * Reviewers experienced issues such as limitations on features based on membership level, occasional slow processing times, and a desire for more advanced features in the basic plan.
ParagraphAI
paragraphai.com
ParagraphAI is building the world's most advanced AI-powered writing tool. ParagraphAI is guaranteed to help you write better, faster. Flawless Grammar. Effortless Writing. Instant Replies. ParagraphAI will bring your writing to the next level in a fraction of the time. Helping you to instantly: * Write full articles, emails paragraphs and more with simple prompts * Correct your text with perfect grammar * Draft replies to any email * Generate full report outlines and brainstorm lists in seconds * Get a second pair of eyes to analyze tone and meaning * Create comments, hashtags, messages, posts, email subjects, thank you notes and more * Save time and money with your very own AI assistant that writes for you * Speak in any language and get a flawless native English (or other language) response * Produce 99.9% plagiarism-free original SEO friendly text and so much more! Built with love by engineers from MIT, Meta, OpenAI and beyond, ParagraphAI is guaranteed to help you write better, faster.
Reface
reface.ai
Reface – here you can swap faces in videos and GIFs with just one selfie, animate photos and turn photos into cartoons.
Winston AI
gowinston.ai
Winston AI is the industry leading AI content detection tool to help check AI content generated with ChatGPT, GPT-4, Google Gemini and many more Large Language Models. An AI content detector is a software built to provide clarity on the originality of a text, and determine whether a given text was written by an AI text generation tool such as ChatGPT or if it was written by a human. AI content detections use large datasets and a number of other factors to provide this assessment.
ChatUp
aichattings.com
ChatUp AI, the ultimate multifunctional AI companion that revolutionizes your digital interactions with cutting-edge technology. Embracing the power of GPT 3.5 and GPT 4.0, ChatUp AI introduces a new era of artificial intelligence, designed to enrich your daily digital life with a blend of creativity, companionship, and efficiency. Whether you're after thought-provoking conversations, artistic exploration, or streamlined tools for various tasks, ChatUp AI serves as your portal to a world brimming with limitless possibilities.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
Craiyon
craiyon.com
Craiyon is an AI model that can draw images from any text prompt!
Fotor
fotor.com
Fotor's AI Image Generator is an online tool designed to generate images from text prompts. It allows users to visualize ideas almost instantly by creating AI-generated art and images based on the input. In addition to the AI-powered image generation feature, Fotor also offers a comprehensive suite of image editing tools. These include resizing, cropping, blurring, sharpening, and adding text or borders to images. Apart from traditional edits, users may transform photos into sketches or cartoons, create collages, merge images, and change photo backgrounds. The platform also provides tools to manipulate facial features, upscale images, and even generate PNG files. Fotor's capabilities extend to the creation of logos, flyers, and posters for marketing, as well as social media assets like YouTube thumbnails or Instagram post designs. The platform covers a wide range of applications, such as editing text in images, colorizing photos, and removing objects or backgrounds from images. In addition to photo editing, Fotor offers similar AI tools for generating and enhancing videos and GIFs, also allowing users to remove watermarks or objects.
Reword
reword.co
Reword is an AI-powered writing editor that helps teams collaboratively produce outstanding articles for their readers. It offers a range of features, such as research capabilities that bring relevant information directly to the editor, collaboration tools and the ability to diagnose weak spots in written content. According to its website, Reword's AI model is "trained on your readers" and can add natural internal links within content, while highlighting weak sections, and detecting topical blind spots. The tool's version control functionality allows writers to connect better to their audience by upgrading content and improving user satisfaction. Additionally, Reword's AI is designed to be transparent and ethical, with a focus on providing a fair representation of writers' content, keywords, and phrases. The tool is fully integrated with existing article content, making it easy to analyze, optimize, and repurpose already published content. Reword's range of features aimed at optimizing written content makes it a valuable tool for businesses, publishers, and writers looking to improve the quality of their content, increase reader engagement, and ultimately grow their audience.
Opus Clip
opus.pro
OpusClip is a generative AI video editing platform that effortlessly turns your long footage into viral-ready shorts with a single click. Opus Clip is built with the mission to democratize video content creation, making it accessible to anyone with a story to tell or a passion to share, not just those with expertise in content creation or video editing.
Summarizer
summarizer.org
AI Summarizer is a tool that employs advanced AI techniques to generate concise summaries of various types of text including articles, blogs, and essays. The tool maintains the original context and accuracy of the information while highlighting the key points of the inputted material. Through its user interface, this tool allows users to set the desired summary length. The summarizer also extracts the 'best line' of the content, providing an immediate understanding of the text's main point. The completion process does not simply occur in one language, it can provide summaries in multiple languages without the need for translation before summarization.The tool promotes readability by offering the option to get the summarized content in the form of bullet points or a single best line. It ensures data safety, assuring users that it does not store any personal data. AI Summarizer has an easy-to-use approach: users type or upload text, confirm a reCAPTCHA, and then click a button to generate the summary. Summarized content can be downloaded, copied onto a clipboard, or cleared for a new round of summarization. The tool adds to user convenience through its free usage and unlimited daily entries. AI Summarizer proves useful to individuals across different professions by providing them with a precise summary of any text.
Haller AI
haller.ai
Haller AI: Turbocharge Your Business With Our All-In-One AI Dashboard Specializing in providing small businesses and solopreneurs with powerful, data-driven AI solutions, our user-friendly dashboard makes content creation and project management a breeze. Customizable, scalable, and cost-effective, Haller AI is your all-in-one solution to optimize workflows and achieve unparalleled business efficiency. Join our network to stay updated on the latest in AI-driven business solutions.
Uredoo AI
ai.uredoo.com
Uredoo Ai is Ultimate AI Assistant Use AI to help boost your flow & save hours of work. Generate high quality content with our AI.
RewriteTool.net
rewritetool.net
RewriteTool.net is a comprehensive writing enhancement platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to provide users with a variety of powerful tools to improve their writing. The platform includes an AI rewriter that can automatically rewrite sentences or paragraphs to make them more concise, clear and effective. The rewording tool helps users to rephrase their sentences without changing their meaning. An AI summarizer that can automatically condense large blocks of text into shorter, more manageable summaries. And a text expander tool that allows users to quickly and easily expand their writing with related words, phrases, and ideas. With RewriteTool.net, users can improve their writing skills and produce professional, high-quality content with ease.
TypeEngine
typeengine.ai
TypeEngine is a GPT-3 AI-powered copywriting tool that enables users to create high-quality, effective copy quickly and easily. It uses natural language processing (NLP) to analyze text and generate content that is engaging, convincing, and tailored to the user's target audience. TypeEngine also provides users with a library of templates allowing you to quickly generate copy for your project. With TypeEngine, you can create persuasive copy that speaks to your audience in a natural and effective way.
Copyter
copyter.com
Copyter is an AI copywriter and generates content for brands, agents, and marketers. The software is a web application and includes templates or AI tools to streamline copywriting. Users can start by entering a few words about a brand, service, or product. Copyter can then generate copy in more than 37 languages, including English, Spanish, French, and more. All content belongs to the user, allowing the content to be used for private and commercial purposes. The artificial intelligence writing platform offers monthly and pay-per-use subscriptions. Copyter is mainly used in the creation of texts for website landing pages and SEO meta descriptions. It is also adapted for titles and product descriptions for eCommerce platforms, such as Amazon. Other common use cases include PPC (pay-per-click) ads, social media posts, and blogs. The system includes an integrated readability and grammar checker to edit text and ensure content quality.
Twain
twain.ai
Twain is an AI communication assistant tool designed to aid in crafting and improving outbound sales messages. It possesses the capability to generate custom-made messages in a user's unique tone, a variety of forms, from direct and bold to creative and casual. The tool caters to several outbound channels and scenarios, facilitating easy operation across platforms such as Email or LinkedIn. It provides assistance from introduction to follow-ups to proposal and break-up situations. In order to drive engagement, Twain ensures context-driven, goal-oriented messages relying on tone, goals, context, and history. The tool further provides real-time suggestions for message improvement, offering granular alternatives and improvements. From crafting solid introductions to creating follow-up messages and handling feedback, Twain streamlines the sales communication process effectively. Recognied for its performance in producing clear and resonated messages, Twain offers different pricing plans which are free, pro and customized team plans. It is mostly praised by users for its capabilities in enhancing the tone, structure, and length of the messages, time-saving characteristics and ability to function at a scalable manner.
Trolly.ai
trolly.ai
AI Generated SEO Optimized Articles, 2x Faster
Zomani.ai
zomani.ai
Zomani is a powerful AI Copywriting and Image Generating SaaS (Software as a Service) tool designed to enhance productivity and streamline content writing processes for professionals. Zomani.offers intelligent writing assistance, grammar and spelling checking, plagiarism detection, content optimization, and seamless collaboration features to help content writers produce high-quality, error-free content efficiently. Zomani compares your content against an extensive database of existing content to identify any unintentional similarities or instances of plagiarism. And more.
Writi.io
writi.io
Writi.io is not a content-generating bot; instead, it’s a product powered by ChatGPT | GPT-4 AI models from OpenAI, made specifically for LinkedIn (and emails). It’s an AI writing assistant that creates original content utilizing directly on LinkedIn, or inside your email box. The features are accessible via the Chrome extension. Just type three words to give Writi a hint about what you want to say, then sit back and let Writi figure out the context of your conversation. Choose the content you want to use, uniquely crafted for your specific conversation. We’ve integrated the AI from OpenAI’s ChatGPT | GPT-4 turbo and built it to work specifically on LinkedIn and email. It’s super simple to use, yet very powerful.
crear.ai
crear.ai
Crear.ai is an AI content assistant that helps users write better content, faster. It offers users access to 20+ templates, personalization options, and the ability to rephrase, expand, compress, and translate content. It also has multiple pricing plans available, ranging from a free version to an annual or monthly plan.
MarketingCopy AI
marketingcopy.ai
MarketingCopy AI is an AI powered marketing copywriter that helps you create high quality, persuasive copy for your ads, landing pages, emails and more. MarketingCopy AI offers a suite of powerful features to help you create high quality copy and content faster and organise your work in projects and documents.
Jaq n Jil
jaqnjil.ai
Jaq n Jil - AI Tool changing the lives of writers and readers worldwide. Create amazing content, blazing fast. Jaq N Jil is a powerful AI writing tool to make your content writing process faster and better with a load of features like AI Assisted Content Planning, AI Text Expanding & Rewriting, a Massive Stock Image Library, Text & Voice Activated AI Chatbot, and much more in their pro+ version. It also integrates with 5,000+ tools via Zapier. Use the tool for SEO blog articles, Social post captions, Essays and papers, Marketing materials and much more. Jaq n Jil was created with the content marketer in mind. Writers and agencies alike are experiencing efficient workflows and an increase in content production thanks to Jaq n Jil.
Promind AI
promind.ai
ProMind AI is an AI-powered tool that utilizes OpenAI GPT models to generate various types of content such as tweets, blog posts, LinkedIn posts, and YouTube scripts. The tool is designed to save time and effort by generating quality content automatically. In addition to generating written content, ProMind AI also features powerful tools that can fix errors in code and generate code, making it quite useful for programmers and developers. Key FeaturesProMind AI has several key features that make it a powerful tool for content creation and code debugging. Some of these features include: * Content Generation: ProMind AI can generate various content types, including tweets, blog posts, LinkedIn posts, YouTube scripts, and more. It can also help users save time and effort by generating high-quality content on demand. * Code Debugging: ProMind AI can assist in identifying and fixing errors in software code, potentially speeding up the development process. * User Persona Generation: ProMind AI can generate user personas, which are fictional representations of target audience segments. They can be used to help businesses better understand their customers and target their marketing efforts more effectively. * OpenAI GPT Models: ProMind AI uses OpenAI GPT models to power its various features, ensuring high-quality content and accurate code debugging.
Swiftbrief
swiftbrief.com
Swiftbrief is the brief generation engine that helps you scale your content marketing efforts. It helps you create high-quality content briefs much faster than working with Google Docs by gathering 90%+ of the information you need upfront and helping you focus on the most valuable bits, such as creating a great outline and giving writers an angle to work with.
SnapRytr
snaprytr.com
SnapRytr is an AI-powered writing assistant and article writer developed by the Pakistani company SnapRytr. It is designed to assist small enterprises and freelance content writers in creating well-written and researched articles at scale. With SnapRytr, users can achieve a 10x faster writing speed, saving them 100+ hours each month. The AI writing assistant comes with 80+ AI tools that generate content for social media, marketing, landing page, and professional communication. It also helps bulldoze writer's block with its smart AI article writer that requires only the slightest input to generate high-quality content. Users can easily share the generated content with colleagues and get feedback, and they can consume SnapRytr's API to build their tool or automate Google Sheets. SnapRytr offers a one-stop suite of tens of free widgets, including AI content writing tools, AI business writing tools, and more. Users can select a widget's relevant category, whether they need content for marketing or business, and get all types of widgets conveniently categorized in one place. The AI article writer is effortless to use, and users can generate article from their topic, table of contents, outline or keywords. The goal is to help users save hours of writing and come up with more outstanding articles in a matter of minutes. Overall, SnapRytr is a helpful AI writing assistant that can save users countless hours of writing and give them the time to focus on the more important aspects of their work.
Eleo.ai
eleo.ai
Eleo.ai, where artificial intelligence meets human potential. With Eleo, you can unleash your productivity and creativity like never before. Imagine saving thousands of hours searching for information, crafting texts, uncovering ideas, and sourcing images. It's time to boost your brain, have more time for yourself, and increase your writing speed by 20 times. Eleo is not just another AI service. Unlike other platforms, Eleo allows you to chat and write in the appropriate style, ask good questions, translate with a copywriting function, and even generate images. It's a comprehensive tool that makes using artificial intelligence enjoyable, fast, and practical. And the best part? It's affordable, with pricing plans tailored to suit your needs. But why is Eleo super? Well, leading companies have already equipped their employees with access to artificial intelligence to gain a competitive edge. Eleo gives you the skills you need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving job market. It boosts efficiency, speed, and creativity, making you a master in your field. Using Eleo is easy. Just sign up, choose a plan, immerse yourself in the platform, and start performing your tasks effortlessly. Eleo is available on any device, so you can access your information, documents, and images wherever you go. Don't get left behind. Embrace the power of Eleo.ai and unlock your full potential today. Join us on this extraordinary journey into the world of artificial intelligence and experience the future of productivity and creativity.
Wali
mywali.co
Wali is a leading provider of AI solutions designed to empower businesses with actionable intelligence and insights. We specialize in harnessing the power of AI to drive business growth, enhance decision-making, and foster innovation. Our robust platform offers a suite of AI tools tailored specifically for businesses, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the competition in today's fast-paced digital landscape. We place a strong emphasis on partnerships and collaborative growth. Our partnership program is designed to help other businesses expand their offerings, reach new markets, and deliver more value to their clients. We work closely with our partners to ensure our industry-leading AI solutions are accessible, affordable, and tailored to their needs.
