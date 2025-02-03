Top Generative AI Software - Singapore

Find the right software and services.
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Formerly known as Bard.
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
DeepSeek
deepseek.com
DeepSeek offers tools that utilize advanced AI and machine learning to help organizations make better data-driven decisions through improved search capabilities and analysis of large datasets. The website itself seems to focus on providing AI-driven insights, making it possible for users to search and retrieve data in a smarter, more efficient way. This could involve things like: -Intelligent Search: Using AI to enhance traditional search functionalities, such as understanding context or sentiment in searches. -Data Insights: Leveraging AI to uncover patterns and trends in data that might not be immediately obvious. -Business Applications: Helping businesses use data to optimize decision-making and operations.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional through its AI-supported functionalities. Users can produce unique works of art, photorealistic images, and experiment with the fusion of real and synthetic imagery to generate stunning visuals. This platform also offers 'Mixed Image Editing', a dynamic way to blend different images into compelling compositions, thereby offering immense creative flexibility. Playground AI's offering extends beyond standard image editing by allowing users to extend images beyond their original borders, seamlessly integrate objects in varied scenes, and materialize their imaginative concepts into visual reality. It further enhances the collaborative potential by providing features to combine ideas with others thus broadening the scope of creativity. Despite its powerful capabilities, Playground AI maintains a commitment to user-friendliness, accessibility, and inclusivity, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned designers and novices venturing into image creation.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
The AI community building the future. Build, train and deploy state of the art models powered by the reference open source in machine learning.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
ProWritingAid
prowritingaid.com
Your personal writing coach. A grammar checker, style editor, and writing mentor in one package. The best writing depends on much more than just correct grammar. You need an editing tool that also highlights style issues and compares your writing to the best writers in your genre.
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, helping them to more effectively engage with potential customers and close more deals. Additionally, our platform can be used to generate content that helps to establish thought leadership and build trust with potential customers, which can also help to improve the effectiveness of the team's GTM approach.
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows users to write code and build apps and websites using a browser. Additionally, Repl.it allows users to share projects through various ways. They also host "jams", coding competitions based on a certain theme. Contest prizes often vary from a temporary account upgrade, money, cryptocurrency, or a gift card. A repl at Repl.it is an interactive programming environment. You can create a workspace in most popular programming languages, where you are given a container on a virtual machine where your code can run. In any given repl, there are two main parts - the editor and the console. The editor uses Monaco, the same technology that powers Visual Studio Code. On mobile, the editor is Ace. Repl.it has a premium tier called the Hacker plan. It allows for more storage space, private code, and unlimited collaborators on a project, and the Github Education plan includes 3 months free of the Hacker plan. There are over 60 different programming languages on repl.it, including Python, Ruby, HTML, and Java. The company has received funding from Y Combinator, Andreessen Horowitz, Bloomberg Beta, and others. " The company has over 500,000 weekly active developers and over 3 million users. The Repl.it site also has a Talk forum. This forum is used by many developers around the world to share their creations. The forum is kept clean by the Repl Talk Moderators.
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
TypingMind
typingmind.com
Typing Mind is a Chat UI frontend that allows you to use AI chats from all popular AI models with your API key (ChatGPT, Claude, Azure OpenAI, Gemini, etc.). By using the API key with a Chat UI frontend like Typing Mind, you unlock the following benefits: * You only pay for what you use (instead of a monthly subscription like ChatGPT Plus) * Your chat conversation will NOT be used for training by OpenAI/Claude/etc. * Chat with multiple models conveniently within a unified interface * Enjoy a professional, advanced chat UI with tons of features * Typing Mind is offline first and private by default. All your data, messages, and API keys are stored locally on your device, and no one can see them except you.
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize content. Our technology is used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, automate localization processes in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives.
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing while streamlining your work using AI.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recording or hiring a voice actor. And now you can keep your own voice or your voiceover tone when dubbing. In early April 2023 Rask AI won the Product of the Day award on Product Hunt, and within the first few weeks, the project hit the first milestone of 10,000 registrations! The team removed the 20-minute and 100 MB limits for users with a subscription. Now creators can dub long videos for YouTube or courses without any restrictions. And one more great thing - the dubbing process is three times faster and more efficient! Multispeaker detection and translation is a unique feature that we believe sets us apart from other services. Rask's AI team is proud to be one of the first to provide this experience. Tools are fully integrated with popular video platforms and social media sites like YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. In early May a team will add two great features. You will synchronize lip moves to any audio. The second feature is summarization. Or simply, it's Shorts. AI will select the most punchy moments from the video and turn them into a squeeze of the juiciest episodes. The Rask AI team breaks down language barriers and helps content creators and companies to share their content with different audiences worldwide, increasing their content's potential reach and impact.
NeuronWriter
neuronwriter.com
NeuronWriter is like a smart assistant for anyone who creates content for the web. It’s an AI-powered tool, which means it uses artificial intelligence to help you write better and rank higher on search engines like Google. Think of it as a savvy guide that knows what the internet likes and helps you create just that. At its core, NeuronWriter is designed to make your writing process easier and more effective. It does this by offering suggestions and improvements based on what’s currently popular and effective in SEO (Search Engine Optimization). SEO is all about making your content more visible and attractive to search engines, so when people search for something related to your content, they find you first. NeuronWriter isn’t just another writing tool; it’s packed with features that make it stand out. Here’s a look at some of its key features: * AI Content Generation: One of the coolest things about NeuronWriter is how it uses AI to help you write. If you're stuck for ideas or not sure how to start, NeuronWriter suggests topics and even writes snippets for you. It’s like having a brainstorming buddy who’s always full of ideas. * SEO and NLP Integration: SEO can be complex, but NeuronWriter simplifies it. It uses something called NLP (Natural Language Processing) to understand what your content is about and how it can be improved for search engines. It’s like teaching your content to speak the language of Google, making it easier for people to find. * Content Analysis Tools: NeuronWriter doesn’t just help you write; it helps you write better. It analyzes your content and gives it a score based on how SEO-friendly it is. It also looks at what's ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs) and gives you insights on how to align your content with top-performing articles. * WordPress Integration: If you’re using WordPress for your website, NeuronWriter fits right in. It easily integrates with WordPress, letting you optimize your content directly within your website. It’s like having a helpful assistant right in your blog’s dashboard. * Keyword Research and Analysis: NeuronWriter analyzes keywords related to your content topic. It's like fishing in a big pond – you need to know what kind of fish (or keywords) you're looking for, and where they are likely to be. * Competitor Analysis: The tool examines what content is already ranking high for those keywords on search engines. This is akin to understanding what recipes are popular in a restaurant, so you can create a dish that competes with them. * User Intent Analysis: It tries to understand what a user is likely looking for when they type a query into a search engine. This is like a chef understanding whether their customer wants a quick snack or a full meal. * Content SEO Score: After creating content, NeuronWriter scores it based on how well it's optimized for SEO. Think of this as a food critic rating a dish.
WriterZen
writerzen.net
WriterZen is an SEO content workflow software that simplifies the entire process from keyword research to content writing. It is designed for users of all SEO levels. The tool includes a variety of features, such as a Topic Discovery tool to find engaging content ideas and new topics, a Keyword Explorer to find the right keywords for a content strategy, a Content Creator to research, build and construct articles, an A.I. Assistant powered by OpenAI's GPT3 technology, and a Plagiarism Checker to ensure content's originality and uniqueness. Additionally, WriterZen offers resources such as an Academy to learn SEO best practices from industry experts, a blog with news, interviews and tips on how to use the tool, case studies, a knowledge base, and webinars on how to best utilize the tool. With these features and resources, WriterZen enables users to simplify their content lifecycle from creation to conversion and establish domain expertise, driving organic traffic to their website. It is also featured on a variety of websites, such as Mashable, Entrepreneur, VentureBeat, PC, PCWorld, Flipboard and Engadget.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including marketing promotion, personalized sales pitch, eLearning, training and development, explainer and how-to videos. No more expensive and time-consuming camera crew, video agencies or actors/actress. You now have a personal video studio in your hand! * The product is a video creation tool that allows users to generate videos with AI avatars and text-to-speech functionality. * Users like the ease of use, the quality of the avatars and lip sync, and the speed at which they can create videos. * Reviewers noted issues with customer service, hidden limits on previews, expensive credit system, and problems with the video translation feature.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers back hours of time they would have otherwise spent posting or editing media in various tools across their agencies.
Midgenai
midgenai.com
Best ai image generator for free with best trained models
VEED AI Video Generator
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with ease * Transcribe automatically Forget about learning clunky and expensive editing software or relying on agencies. VEED is your intuitive suite of video tools. Everyone from CEO to intern can use it to produce pro videos, without pro skills. VEED Enterprise lets you: * Collaborate with other team members in real-time * Access a library of 30,000+ stock media assets * Use custom templates to save time Oh, and VEED has a suite of AI tools to make production 10x more efficient. VEED AI lets you: * Transform text to videos with AI Avatars * Automatically generate accurate subtitles * Remove video and image backgrounds instantly * And more VEED is the software fueling world-class video strategies for over 3 million creators. * VEED is a video editing platform that offers features such as automatic subtitles, content detection, and various design options. * Users frequently mention the ease of use, the accuracy of the subtitle feature, and the variety of design options that allow for creative editing and professional-quality videos. * Reviewers experienced issues such as limitations on features based on membership level, occasional slow processing times, and a desire for more advanced features in the basic plan.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
Shakker AI
shakker.ai
AI image generation doesn't have to be clunky when you use Shakker. Whether you want to create images, change styles, combine components, or inpaint any parts, Shakker makes it smoother than ever for you with prompt suggestion and precise designs.
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, and productivity lovers. Many of them have learning differences like dyslexia and ADHD, while many just want to read faster and listen on the go. With Speechify you can turn any book, document, or website into audio, and listen while you’re in the car, doing laundry, walking your dog, making dinner, working out, skydiving—whatever your daily routine is! Speechify also powers Medium, the Star Tribune, The Direct, and more. Easily add text-to-speech to your website. Cliff Weitzman, our fearless CEO, founded Speechify in 2017 in a dorm room at Brown University so he could share with others the incredible text-to-speech software he’d been working on. Cliff has dyslexia and he was frustrated with how much time and energy it took for him to read. Advanced TTS technology was a total gamechanger, it allowed him to finish his readings 3x faster than a normal reader and to better comprehend and retain information. At Speechify our goal is for reading to never be a barrier to learning for anyone. Nothing should hold you back from learning information quickly and effectively. Speechify has grown to employ over 100 team members spread out across the globe in just a few short years. We're proud of the incredible team with members who were previously leaders and senior engineers at companies like Snapchat, Apple, Spotify, Amazon & Uber. We all love and prioritise ownership, delivering value with speed, learning as much as we can and making our users feel empowered.
AISEO
aiseo.ai
Boost Your Google Rankings With Undetectable AI Content! Enhance your topical authority, elevate your E-E-A-T score, refine on-page and technical SEO, and dominate your niche with AI-generated content that's indistinguishable from human-written articles. Dive in below.
PromeAI
promeai.com
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI is a coding LLM designed to transform the way we build software. By building BLACKBOX.AI, our goal is to: Accelerate the pace of innovation within companies by making engineers 10X faster in building and releasing products Accelerate the growth in software engineers around the world and 10X the number of engineers from ~100M to 1B
TTSMaker
ttsmaker.com
TTSMaker is a free text-to-speech tool that provides speech synthesis services and supports multiple languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, etc., as well as various voice styles. You can use it to read text and e-books aloud, or download the audio files for commercial use (it's completely free). As an excellent free TTS tool, TTSMaker can easily convert text to speech online.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Instacart to JP Morgan Chase and The Home Depot - trust Voiceflow as their collaborative AI agent building platform. The intuitive agent builder canvas, knowledge base, and content management system are paired with an extensible developer toolkit for shipping advanced AI agents that can scale across the customer experience. More than 250,000 ambitious teams worldwide are building agents on Voiceflow today.
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
AIWriter is a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform that uses sophisticated OpenAI Artificial Intelligence technology GPT4 to generate various Text Contents, such as articles, blogs, ads, media, and so on in 33 languages. Users can also generate AI Images just by describing the image via OpenAI DALL-E AI Solution. Users can input a prompt or topic into AIWriter, and the platform will generate a complete piece of text based on that input, using GPT4 technology.
Monica
monica.im
Monica is a chrome extension powered by ChatGPT APl, designed to be your personal Al assistant for effortless chatting and copywriting. Simply hit Cmd+M or Ctrl+M and start chatting with her. Or let Monica help you compose and insert text intoany web page. Choose from over 80 templates to quickly generate marketing copy. Select a text in web pageand let Monica explain, translate, rephrase for you.
AfforAI
afforai.com
Afforai is an AI chatbot that searches, summarizes, and translates info from multiple sources to produce trustworthy research. Feed lengthy research documents to stacks of dry compliance requirements and extract the key findings you need. Afforai is your second brain, helping you distill infinite knowledge to produce trustworthy research. Researchers use us to search, summarize, and distill information from thousands of documents, regardless of the language and cultural barriers.
Undetectable AI
undetectable.ai
Undetectable.ai – the ultimate solution for anyone who wants to use AI-generated text without the risk of being flagged as artificial by AI detectors like GPTzero. With Undetectable.ai, you can rest assured that every AI detector on the market will perceive your writing as human. Using advanced AI technology, Undetectable.ai takes your AI-generated content and enhances it with subtle variations, nuances, and inconsistencies that mimic human writing patterns. The result is a final output indistinguishable from text written by a human being.
Clay
clay.com
Clay is an AI tool that allows users to scale their creative outbound ideas by combining the power of 50+ data providers, real-time scraping, and AI. With Clay, users can send personalized campaigns that are tailored to individual recipients, increasing the chances of booking more meetings.Clay offers a range of features and functionalities to support effective outbound campaigns. Users can access a vast network of data providers to gather relevant information on leads, such as job listings, tech stack details, and latest news. Clay also allows users to identify specific characteristics of companies, such as remote-first policies or SOC II compliance, and search for keywords on their websites.The tool provides access to an extensive database of contacts, enabling users to find emails and phone numbers from various sources, including LinkedIn profiles, Twitter profiles, and local business listings. Clay integrates with popular CRM platforms, allowing users to supercharge their CRM capabilities with automated prospecting.Users can also leverage AI capabilities within Clay to generate personalized emails, write messages, and automate company research. The tool offers features for enriching leads, finding job changes, and scoring leads based on keywords and other criteria.Clay has been trusted by over 50,000 leading teams and offers a 14-day pro trial for users to experience its capabilities firsthand. With its versatility and range of functionalities, Clay empowers users to optimize their outbound campaigns and streamline their lead generation processes.
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
Outwrite
outwrite.com
Become a better writer with Outwrite for Chrome. Our browser extension is more than just a grammar checker — it helps turn your ideas into powerful sentences. It works wherever you write online, including Gmail, Outlook, Google Docs, LinkedIn, and WordPress. You can use Outwrite to rewrite sentences, fix grammar mistakes, improve vocabulary, detect passive voice (and much more).
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and interactive engagements across sectors like Customer Experience (CX), Marketing, and Learning and Development. The self-service Creative Reality™ Studio and mobile apps extend D-ID's innovative reach, simplifying the creation and customization of AI-generated videos, and epitomizing D-ID’s commitment to enriching digital communication.
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
Create professional visuals without a photo studio. ClipDrop is an AI-powered suite of visual editing and creation tools, powered by Stability AI. The platform has a ton of features, including tools for background removal, object cleanup, image upscaling, relighting, and more. ClipDrop also offers an API to enable developers to integrate AI capabilities into their own applications seamlessly. One of the newest features of ClipDrop, Reimagine XL, lets you create endless variations of your images, perfect for design work and concept art.
Wordvice AI
wordvice.ai
Wordvice AI is an automated online writing assistant offering a full suite of writing and revision tools, including the AI Proofreader, AI Paraphraser, AI Summarizer, Language Translator, and Plagiarism Checker. Wordvice AI aims ti be your one-stop resource for all your writing and revision needs. Perfect for researchers, students, and business professionals, Wordvice AI uses the most up-to-date AI technology to create useful and intuitive tools. New AI writing generators and extensions are currently in the works...
Rytr
rytr.me
Rytr is a platform providing AI-assisted writing solutions, designed for various content production needs. The tool facilitates both individual copywriters and businesses by aiding them in generating original, high-quality content more efficiently. It offers a range of use cases including creating compelelling blog posts, SEO Meta Titles, social media captions and responses to reviews and messages. It also provides features for writing tasks involving product descriptions, email communication, business pitches, Google Ads and more. The Rytr API also enables integration with other applications. Rytr claims to maintain a human-sounding tone, rather than robotic, making the generated content seem natural. Rytr also provides plagiarism checking functionality, ensuring that the content is unique. A unique feature is the 'My Voice' functionality, which presumably allows the AI to adapt to user's style of writing.In addition, the software has automatic editing abilities, grammar checking and can provide rephrasing options. Its feature, 'Text Inflator' expands content by rewriting while maintaining the original meaning. The tool also offers AI autocomplete text feature, which helps in enhancing the flow and quality of writing. Rytr also includes keyword extraction and generating feature, helping with SEO outputs. Users can generate tailored content for a range of platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Quora with the tool. For creative writing, the tool can be utilized for generating poems, song lyrics and stories. Lastly, it also assists in content generation for landing pages, newsletters, video descriptions and bullet points. It seems to balance technical writing with creative requirements and is designed to help users save time and effort.
Wonder Dynamics
wonderdynamics.com
Wonder Dynamics a media-tech startup developing an AI production tool that would allow indie filmmakers to deliver blockbuster-level VFX on a fraction of the budget.
Writer
writer.com
Writer is the generative AI platform for enterprises. Writer empowers your people — product, operations, support, marketing, HR, and more — to maximize creativity and 10x productivity by transforming the way they work. Writer's secure platform snaps easily into your business data sources and delivers accurate answers and content that are fine-tuned on your own data and follow your own AI guardrails. Writer puts generative AI in people’s hands right where they work so they can create, analyze, and govern with ease. Writer's platform is enterprise-grade, doesn’t use or share your data, and features open and transparent LLMs that are Writer-built and deployable in a variety of ways, including self-hosted. Writer has compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI, and are deployed at leading enterprises, including Intuit, Spotify, L’Oreal, Uber, and Deloitte.
