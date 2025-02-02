Top Generative AI Software - Sweden

Odio.ai

Odio.ai is an innovative tool that uses artificial intelligence to easily convert any text to audio with ultra-realistic voices. It allows in a few clicks to transcribe text into an audio file but also to create captivating podcasts and audio books for your audience! You have a large choice of realistic voices, both male and female, to perfectly embody the voice of your text. It includes more than 900 voices in more than 120 languages! Voices are generated with the latest advances in artificial intelligence, resulting in high quality sound. Features: * Convert text to audio * Create podcasts from text * Create an audiobook from text * 900+ AI-generated voices * 120+ languages ​​offered * Add multiple interlocutors * Export to .mp3 file and share links * Customization options for pronunciation such as speed, pitch, volume, way of pronunciation, … With Odio.ai, you will be able to transform all your texts into an audio file in the blink of an eye. All you have to do is copy/paste your text, choose the voices you want and the tool automatically exports your sound file. You will be able to adjust the smallest details of pronunciation such as pause times, speed, pitch, the way of pronouncing words,… which allows you to obtain realistic renderings to convey all the emotion desired in your texts. You can also add several interlocutors in the same project to create a dynamic dialogue during reading. * Convert text to audio with artificial intelligence * Choose the voices you want * Speech customization * Include multiple voices in a single project * Easily export your generated audio file Odio.ai allows you thanks to its features to create and host your own podcast. You can compose your different episodes from the audios of your texts and easily share the hosting page. Odio also gives you access to an rss feed, if you want to share your podcast on another platform. * Make a podcast * Compose episodes from texts converted into audio * Access a public hosting page * Share rss feed Odio also allows you to create books in audio version. This feature also uses artificial intelligence of audio transcription to bring your texts to life . You can compose the audio version of your book chapter by chapter and share it with professional sound quality . Odio also gives you the possibility to add a button with a payment link on the public page of your book, if for example you want to share only an extract or offer the possibility of buying a printed version,… * Create an audiobook * Compose audio chapters from converted texts * Use realistic voices to read your chapters * Access a public hosting page for your audio book * Add a button to include a payment link