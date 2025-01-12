Top Generative AI Software - Poland

App store for web apps
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Formerly known as Bard.
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
TypingMind
typingmind.com
Typing Mind is a Chat UI frontend that allows you to use AI chats from all popular AI models with your API key (ChatGPT, Claude, Azure OpenAI, Gemini, etc.). By using the API key with a Chat UI frontend like Typing Mind, you unlock the following benefits: * You only pay for what you use (instead of a monthly subscription like ChatGPT Plus) * Your chat conversation will NOT be used for training by OpenAI/Claude/etc. * Chat with multiple models conveniently within a unified interface * Enjoy a professional, advanced chat UI with tons of features * Typing Mind is offline first and private by default. All your data, messages, and API keys are stored locally on your device, and no one can see them except you.
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize content. Our technology is used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, automate localization processes in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives.
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
PromeAI
promeai.com
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional through its AI-supported functionalities. Users can produce unique works of art, photorealistic images, and experiment with the fusion of real and synthetic imagery to generate stunning visuals. This platform also offers 'Mixed Image Editing', a dynamic way to blend different images into compelling compositions, thereby offering immense creative flexibility. Playground AI's offering extends beyond standard image editing by allowing users to extend images beyond their original borders, seamlessly integrate objects in varied scenes, and materialize their imaginative concepts into visual reality. It further enhances the collaborative potential by providing features to combine ideas with others thus broadening the scope of creativity. Despite its powerful capabilities, Playground AI maintains a commitment to user-friendliness, accessibility, and inclusivity, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned designers and novices venturing into image creation.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
VEED AI Video Generator
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with ease * Transcribe automatically Forget about learning clunky and expensive editing software or relying on agencies. VEED is your intuitive suite of video tools. Everyone from CEO to intern can use it to produce pro videos, without pro skills. VEED Enterprise lets you: * Collaborate with other team members in real-time * Access a library of 30,000+ stock media assets * Use custom templates to save time Oh, and VEED has a suite of AI tools to make production 10x more efficient. VEED AI lets you: * Transform text to videos with AI Avatars * Automatically generate accurate subtitles * Remove video and image backgrounds instantly * And more VEED is the software fueling world-class video strategies for over 3 million creators. * VEED is a video editing platform that offers features such as automatic subtitles, content detection, and various design options. * Users frequently mention the ease of use, the accuracy of the subtitle feature, and the variety of design options that allow for creative editing and professional-quality videos. * Reviewers experienced issues such as limitations on features based on membership level, occasional slow processing times, and a desire for more advanced features in the basic plan.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows users to write code and build apps and websites using a browser. Additionally, Repl.it allows users to share projects through various ways. They also host "jams", coding competitions based on a certain theme. Contest prizes often vary from a temporary account upgrade, money, cryptocurrency, or a gift card. A repl at Repl.it is an interactive programming environment. You can create a workspace in most popular programming languages, where you are given a container on a virtual machine where your code can run. In any given repl, there are two main parts - the editor and the console. The editor uses Monaco, the same technology that powers Visual Studio Code. On mobile, the editor is Ace. Repl.it has a premium tier called the Hacker plan. It allows for more storage space, private code, and unlimited collaborators on a project, and the Github Education plan includes 3 months free of the Hacker plan. There are over 60 different programming languages on repl.it, including Python, Ruby, HTML, and Java. The company has received funding from Y Combinator, Andreessen Horowitz, Bloomberg Beta, and others. " The company has over 500,000 weekly active developers and over 3 million users. The Repl.it site also has a Talk forum. This forum is used by many developers around the world to share their creations. The forum is kept clean by the Repl Talk Moderators.
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including marketing promotion, personalized sales pitch, eLearning, training and development, explainer and how-to videos. No more expensive and time-consuming camera crew, video agencies or actors/actress. You now have a personal video studio in your hand! * The product is a video creation tool that allows users to generate videos with AI avatars and text-to-speech functionality. * Users like the ease of use, the quality of the avatars and lip sync, and the speed at which they can create videos. * Reviewers noted issues with customer service, hidden limits on previews, expensive credit system, and problems with the video translation feature.
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
Create professional visuals without a photo studio
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI is a coding LLM designed to transform the way we build software. By building BLACKBOX.AI, our goal is to: Accelerate the pace of innovation within companies by making engineers 10X faster in building and releasing products Accelerate the growth in software engineers around the world and 10X the number of engineers from ~100M to 1B
AKOOL
content.akool.com
AKOOL is a breakthrough Generative AI platform for personalized visual marketing and advertising. With AKOOL, marketing creators and innovators can build custom, engaging experiences that pull people inside the brand in a way that converts them into loyal customers.
Opus Clip
opus.pro
OpusClip is a generative AI video editing platform that effortlessly turns your long footage into viral-ready shorts with a single click. Opus Clip is built with the mission to democratize video content creation, making it accessible to anyone with a story to tell or a passion to share, not just those with expertise in content creation or video editing.
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and interactive engagements across sectors like Customer Experience (CX), Marketing, and Learning and Development. The self-service Creative Reality™ Studio and mobile apps extend D-ID's innovative reach, simplifying the creation and customization of AI-generated videos, and epitomizing D-ID’s commitment to enriching digital communication.
Artsmart.ai
artsmart.ai
Artsmart.ai is an AI image generator that creates awesome, realistic images from simple text and image prompts. Whether you need images for marketing materials, design inspiration, or e-commerce photos, Artsmart.ai has got you covered. Simply select a preset that matches the style you're after, such as photorealistic or impressionist, and enter a prompt to describe the image you want to create. With Artsmart.ai, you can easily elevate your marketing game and impress your audience with visually captivating content.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, helping them to more effectively engage with potential customers and close more deals. Additionally, our platform can be used to generate content that helps to establish thought leadership and build trust with potential customers, which can also help to improve the effectiveness of the team's GTM approach.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Wonder Dynamics
wonderdynamics.com
Wonder Dynamics a media-tech startup developing an AI production tool that would allow indie filmmakers to deliver blockbuster-level VFX on a fraction of the budget.
Booth AI
booth.ai
Create pro quality product photography with AI. Quickly generate high quality lifestyle photos by simply specifying your desired shot and uploading some sample product images.
getimg.ai
getimg.ai
Everything you need to create images with AI. Magical AI art tools. Generate original images, modify existing ones, expand pictures beyond its original borders, and more.
Fotor
fotor.com
Fotor's AI Image Generator is an online tool designed to generate images from text prompts. It allows users to visualize ideas almost instantly by creating AI-generated art and images based on the input. In addition to the AI-powered image generation feature, Fotor also offers a comprehensive suite of image editing tools. These include resizing, cropping, blurring, sharpening, and adding text or borders to images. Apart from traditional edits, users may transform photos into sketches or cartoons, create collages, merge images, and change photo backgrounds. The platform also provides tools to manipulate facial features, upscale images, and even generate PNG files. Fotor's capabilities extend to the creation of logos, flyers, and posters for marketing, as well as social media assets like YouTube thumbnails or Instagram post designs. The platform covers a wide range of applications, such as editing text in images, colorizing photos, and removing objects or backgrounds from images. In addition to photo editing, Fotor offers similar AI tools for generating and enhancing videos and GIFs, also allowing users to remove watermarks or objects.
Craiyon
craiyon.com
Craiyon is an AI model that can draw images from any text prompt!
TTSMaker
ttsmaker.com
TTSMaker is a free text-to-speech tool that provides speech synthesis services and supports multiple languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, etc., as well as various voice styles. You can use it to read text and e-books aloud, or download the audio files for commercial use (it's completely free). As an excellent free TTS tool, TTSMaker can easily convert text to speech online.
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, and productivity lovers. Many of them have learning differences like dyslexia and ADHD, while many just want to read faster and listen on the go. With Speechify you can turn any book, document, or website into audio, and listen while you’re in the car, doing laundry, walking your dog, making dinner, working out, skydiving—whatever your daily routine is! Speechify also powers Medium, the Star Tribune, The Direct, and more. Easily add text-to-speech to your website. Cliff Weitzman, our fearless CEO, founded Speechify in 2017 in a dorm room at Brown University so he could share with others the incredible text-to-speech software he’d been working on. Cliff has dyslexia and he was frustrated with how much time and energy it took for him to read. Advanced TTS technology was a total gamechanger, it allowed him to finish his readings 3x faster than a normal reader and to better comprehend and retain information. At Speechify our goal is for reading to never be a barrier to learning for anyone. Nothing should hold you back from learning information quickly and effectively. Speechify has grown to employ over 100 team members spread out across the globe in just a few short years. We're proud of the incredible team with members who were previously leaders and senior engineers at companies like Snapchat, Apple, Spotify, Amazon & Uber. We all love and prioritise ownership, delivering value with speed, learning as much as we can and making our users feel empowered.
DeepBrain AI
deepbrain.io
DeepBrain AI tool offers a diverse selection of attractive AI avatars for businesses to choose from. This tool comes equipped with a variety of ethnicities, ages, and styles to ensure a perfect fit for any business need. The AI Studios also offers these avatars in 80+ languages, making them a global solution for businesses worldwide. The AI Avatars are not only available in multiple ethnicities and professions, but this tool also allows the customization of avatars to fit specific business needs. The AI Avatar tool also includes features such as Rememory, Text to Video, PowerPoint to Video, ChatGPT, Face Swap, and Text to Speech. These features provide further flexibility to businesses, allowing them to create videos with ease and efficiency. DeepBrain AI tool can be beneficial in various industries, including financial services, retail, education, and media. Additionally, the avatars can be used for a range of purposes, including training videos, how-to videos, and online video making. Overall, DeepBrain AI tool provides businesses with a dynamic solution for their video-making needs. It's versatile and customizable, making it a perfect fit for businesses looking for a creative approach to enhance their marketing strategy.
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden costs or setup required elsewhere. The unique features of 1min.AI is offering a variety of AI features powered by various AI models. You can see it clearly with the Chat with Many Assistants feature, it includes Gemini, GPT, Claude, Llama, MistralAI, ... Other multi-media features like Content, Image, Audio, Video can also be used with different models to utilize their abilities and give out the best results. Lastly, we offer credit estimation and transparent usage history, so you know exactly how does the feature cost before running and can track the usage easily. Trying 1min.AI for Free to make sure it's right for you before making any decision!
Dream Up (Deviant Art)
dreamup.com
DeviantArt DreamUp is an AI-art generator that enables users to create AI-generated art safely and fairly. The tool enables creators to control how their art is used, whether or not AI models and datasets should be trained based on their content, if AI images can be generated in their style, and if they should be credited when their style is used as inspiration in DreamUp-generated images. The tool upscales all images to the highest resolutions and allows users to re-run using the same prompt, or adjust the original prompt for a new direction. Additionally, DeviantArt DreamUp has auto-tagging for #AIart and DreamUp indication for all images submitted on the platform. This helps users control how much AI art they see while browsing DeviantArt. All images must comply with the Terms of Service and Etiquette Policy. All DeviantArt members get 5 free prompts to get started.
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
NovelAI
novelai.net
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Unlike traditional writing aids, this platform leverages advanced AI to not only suggest improvements but also to generate content that can mimic a human writer's style and complexity. NovelAI operates on a sophisticated AI model trained on a vast database of literature, ranging from classic novels to contemporary works. This training allows the AI to understand and replicate various writing styles, plot structures, and character developments. When a user inputs a prompt or a story idea, the AI uses this training to generate content that aligns with the user's instructions, making it a versatile tool for various creative projects.
Stockimg.ai
stockimg.ai
AI image generation for teams - You can easily generate AI logo, AI book covers, AI posters and more - Stockimg AI
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers back hours of time they would have otherwise spent posting or editing media in various tools across their agencies.
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Instacart to JP Morgan Chase and The Home Depot - trust Voiceflow as their collaborative AI agent building platform. The intuitive agent builder canvas, knowledge base, and content management system are paired with an extensible developer toolkit for shipping advanced AI agents that can scale across the customer experience. More than 250,000 ambitious teams worldwide are building agents on Voiceflow today.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
LOVO
lovo.ai
LOVO is a professional-grade content creation platform powered by Generative AI and advanced text to speech technologies to create high-quality audio and video content for marketing, advertising, eLearning, onboarding, and localization purposes. LOVO boasts a growing library of 500+ human-like emotional voices in 100+ languages, granular audio control, and an easy-to-use interface. This is why over 1,000,000 professionals trust LOVO for their audio and video content needs. * LOVO is a text-to-AI-voice tool that allows users to generate audio from text, offering a variety of voices and languages, and the ability to fine-tune the performance. * Reviewers frequently mention the natural sound of LOVO's voices, its ease of use, and its ability to save time and money by generating audio for small paragraphs or entire scripts. *Users reported limitations in voice selections, issues with clarity in some voices, and a lack of 'feeling' or 'sentiment' options in the tool.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
PlayHT
play.ht
PlayHT is an AI-powered voice generation platform that allows you to create ultra-realistic text to speech voices instantly. Their voice AI converts text into natural sounding humanlike voices across any language and accent. * PlayHT uses advanced voice AI and machine learning technology to generate humanlike voices from text input. * They have a library of over 900 AI voices in 142 languages and accents. * You simply type or paste text into their online text-to-speech editor and it will synthesize the speech immediately. * You can customize the voice, speed, pitch, pronunciation and more. * The voices sound very realistic and human.
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recording or hiring a voice actor. And now you can keep your own voice or your voiceover tone when dubbing. In early April 2023 Rask AI won the Product of the Day award on Product Hunt, and within the first few weeks, the project hit the first milestone of 10,000 registrations! The team removed the 20-minute and 100 MB limits for users with a subscription. Now creators can dub long videos for YouTube or courses without any restrictions. And one more great thing - the dubbing process is three times faster and more efficient! Multispeaker detection and translation is a unique feature that we believe sets us apart from other services. Rask's AI team is proud to be one of the first to provide this experience. Tools are fully integrated with popular video platforms and social media sites like YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. In early May a team will add two great features. You will synchronize lip moves to any audio. The second feature is summarization. Or simply, it's Shorts. AI will select the most punchy moments from the video and turn them into a squeeze of the juiciest episodes. The Rask AI team breaks down language barriers and helps content creators and companies to share their content with different audiences worldwide, increasing their content's potential reach and impact.
FaceMeX
facemex.ai
FaceMeX is a comprehensive, free AI toolkit designed to streamline your creative process. Whether you want to swap faces, turn text into images, or edit photos, you can find everything you need in one place.
Jounce AI
jounce.ai
Jounce is an AI-powered tool designed to revolutionize the marketing field by significantly reducing the time it takes to create quality content. The platform offers services such as AI Artwork, Chat, Templates, and Documents that streamline and optimize the marketing process. Jounce provides an intuitive copywriting solution, enabling users to create professional content in just a few steps. It offers a range of customizable templates to start the copywriting process. On inputting a desired prompt or guidelines, Jounce's AI handles the content creation, generating multiple options for the user to select. Additional features include an AI-powered document editor for creating and editing marketing materials with automatic formatting, spell check, and grammar correction. The software also accommodates collaboration, allowing an unlimited number of team members to contribute ideas and write content. It offers over 70 marketing templates for various content types like social media posts, website content, email campaigns, etc. Furthermore, Jounce provides features like Dark Mode for user convenience during late-night work hours. It serves the needs of various professionals in the marketing field, from content creators to small business owners.
Poly.AI
polyai.ai
Poly.AI is an innovative chatbot platform designed to facilitate deeper and more discreet conversations using next-generation artificial intelligence. It offers users the ability to engage in free and dynamic chats with over 10 million unique characters, enhancing roleplay experiences and casual conversations alike.
Verbatik
verbatik.com
Verbatik is an innovative text-to-speech (TTS) service that converts text into natural sounding speech using advanced AI voices. With just 5 clicks, users can turn any text into high-quality audio mp3 or wav files. Verbatik uses state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to generate realistic sounding voices. Users simply: * Choose from over 600 AI voices in 142 languages and accents * Input text into the editor * Customize voice tone, emotion, pronunciation * Hit synthesize and download the audio Verbatik handles text of any length or complexity to produce natural sounding results.
Humbot
humbot.ai
Humbot is an AI humanizer that can help you bypass AI detection. Humanize AI text and write with confidence with Humbot. Humbot offers cutting-edge technology to humanize AI text and achieve a 100% human score by bypassing AI detection. It ensures that AI-generated content is authentic, original, and undetectable by most detectors. The process is fast, easy, and produces high-quality, readable text free from grammatical errors. With industry-leading technology, it guarantees the originality of the rewritten text and provides real examples of its effectiveness. Users have praised its effectiveness in evading detection and have found it useful for various content types. Humbot also ensures the safety and security of user data. With its innovative approach, it has received positive feedback from content creators, researchers, and businesses. The AI humanizer can benefit those trying to bypass AI detection without compromising on honesty or integrity. Overall, Humbot offers a reliable solution for staying ahead in content creation while bypassing AI detection effortlessly
Reface
reface.ai
Reface – here you can swap faces in videos and GIFs with just one selfie, animate photos and turn photos into cartoons.
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Invest and the European Commission, TextCortex is one of 200 hottest European early-stage AI startups. With our application and purpose-driven approach, we are reducing not only computation time, but also our footprint on the environment.