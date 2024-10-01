App store for web apps
Top Generative AI Software - Cameroon
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Forme...
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and inte...
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without...
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows us...
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize...
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
VEED
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with eas...
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
Paperpal
paperpal.com
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by profe...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Insta...
GoCharlie.AI
gocharlie.ai
GoCharlie is an AI-driven tool designed to facilitate content creation for brands aimed at driving new traffic and increasing revenue. The proprietary AI assistant, Charlie, automates content creation for various platforms. Content offerings are broad, extending to product descriptions, blog posts,...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, ...
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
Descript
descript.com
Descript is a new kind of video editor that’s as easy as a doc. Descript’s AI-powered features and intuitive interface fuel YouTube and TikTok channels, top podcasts, and businesses using video for marketing, sales, and internal training and collaboration. Descript aims to make video a staple of eve...
Smodin
smodin.io
Smodin is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides various tools to help with all aspects of writing and research. It offers plagiarism checking, citations, grammar corrections, translations, text generation, and more. Smodin utilizes advanced AI models and algorithms to power its writing feat...
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered audio & video creation platform that helps professional and amateur podcasters create, edit and distribute production-quality podcasts with ease. The platform provides users with a suite of tools to record and edit audio and video and create podcasts from remote interview...
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing whil...
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, an...
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. J...
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Opus Clip
opus.pro
OpusClip is a generative AI video editing platform that effortlessly turns your long footage into viral-ready shorts with a single click. Opus Clip is built with the mission to democratize video content creation, making it accessible to anyone with a story to tell or a passion to share, not just th...
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including mar...
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
Create professional visuals without a photo studio
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI is a coding LLM designed to transform the way we build software. By building BLACKBOX.AI, our goal is to: Accelerate the pace of innovation within companies by making engineers 10X faster in building and releasing products Accelerate the growth in software engineers around the world an...
Rytr
rytr.me
Rytr is a platform providing AI-assisted writing solutions, designed for various content production needs. The tool facilitates both individual copywriters and businesses by aiding them in generating original, high-quality content more efficiently. It offers a range of use cases including creating ...
TTSMaker
ttsmaker.com
TTSMaker is a free text-to-speech tool that provides speech synthesis services and supports multiple languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, etc., as well as various voice styles. You can use it to read text and e-books aloud, or download...
AKOOL
content.akool.com
AKOOL is a breakthrough Generative AI platform for personalized visual marketing and advertising. With AKOOL, marketing creators and innovators can build custom, engaging experiences that pull people inside the brand in a way that converts them into loyal customers.
Fliki
fliki.ai
Fliki helps you create audio and video content at scale with the power of generative AI. * Fliki is a video creation tool that uses AI technology to generate videos from user-provided ideas or Amazon product links. * Reviewers appreciate Fliki's user-friendly interface, its ability to save time in ...
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recor...
Writer
writer.com
Writer is the generative AI platform for enterprises. Writer empowers your people — product, operations, support, marketing, HR, and more — to maximize creativity and 10x productivity by transforming the way they work. Writer's secure platform snaps easily into your business data sources and delive...
Narakeet
narakeet.com
Easily Create Voiceovers Using Realistic Text to Speech. Stop wasting time on recording your voice, editing out mistakes and synchronising picture with sound. Just type or upload your script, select one of our 500+ voices, and get a professionally sounding audio or video in minutes. Try Narakeet ...
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 l...
PlayHT
play.ht
PlayHT is an AI-powered voice generation platform that allows you to create ultra-realistic text to speech voices instantly. Their voice AI converts text into natural sounding humanlike voices across any language and accent. * PlayHT uses advanced voice AI and machine learning technology to generat...
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, ...
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Stockimg.ai
stockimg.ai
AI image generation for teams - You can easily generate AI logo, AI book covers, AI posters and more - Stockimg AI
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AI Code Mentor is an code explainer based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) designed to help developers of all levels, but especially beginners, understand how code works across a variety of programming languages. This tool is intuitive, you just need to enter the code you are interested in and choos...
Autocode
autocode.com
New user notifications. Purchase alerts. Scheduled jobs. Community bots. SQL queries. Internal tooling. Create whatever you want with JavaScript and APIs.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales t...
Antidote
antidote.info
All the tools you need to improve your writing Antidote is a one-stop, multi-resource platform sure to be useful to anyone writing in English or French. Antidote combines a grammar corrector with rich dictionaries and language guides, all with direct integration into your writing software. Then Ant...
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training ...
Refraction
refraction.dev
Refraction is an AI-powered code generation tool for developers that refactors code, generates documentation, creates unit tests, and more. Simply paste a block of code, choose your language or framework, then hit "Generate" to witness magic
ChatLabs
writingmate.ai
ChatLabs by Writingmate is a powerful platform that provides access to more than 30 different AI models including GPT-4o, LLaMA 3, Google Gemini Pro, Claude 3, and Mistral. ChatLabs also allows you to use in-built GPT Assistants, analyze files, search the web, and create custom AI agents that know e...
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional ...
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
The AI community building the future. Build, train and deploy state of the art models powered by the reference open source in machine learning.