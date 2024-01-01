App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
Categories

Top Generative AI Software - Switzerland

Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.

Submit New App


ChatGPT

ChatGPT

chatgpt.com

ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.

Google Gemini

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Forme...

Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI

perplexity.ai

Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.

Rytr

Rytr

rytr.me

Rytr is a platform providing AI-assisted writing solutions, designed for various content production needs. The tool facilitates both individual copywriters and businesses by aiding them in generating original, high-quality content more efficiently. It offers a range of use cases including creating ...

Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot

copilot.microsoft.com

Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...

QuillBot

QuillBot

quillbot.com

QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.

TypingMind

TypingMind

typingmind.com

Typing Mind is a Chat UI frontend that allows you to use AI chats from all popular AI models with your API key (ChatGPT, Claude, Azure OpenAI, Gemini, etc.). By using the API key with a Chat UI frontend like Typing Mind, you unlock the following benefits: * You only pay for what you use (instead of...

Leonardo.AI

Leonardo.AI

leonardo.ai

Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.

Jenni AI

Jenni AI

jenni.ai

Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. J...

Grammarly

Grammarly

grammarly.com

Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without...

ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs

elevenlabs.io

ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize...

Runway

Runway

runwayml.com

Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.

Hugging Face

Hugging Face

huggingface.co

The AI community building the future. Build, train and deploy state of the art models powered by the reference open source in machine learning.

Antidote

Antidote

antidote.info

All the tools you need to improve your writing Antidote is a one-stop, multi-resource platform sure to be useful to anyone writing in English or French. Antidote combines a grammar corrector with rich dictionaries and language guides, all with direct integration into your writing software. Then Ant...

Fotor

Fotor

fotor.com

Fotor's AI Image Generator is an online tool designed to generate images from text prompts. It allows users to visualize ideas almost instantly by creating AI-generated art and images based on the input. In addition to the AI-powered image generation feature, Fotor also offers a comprehensive suite...

Microsoft Designer

Microsoft Designer

designer.microsoft.com

A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.

Copy.ai

Copy.ai

copy.ai

Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, ...

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...

Midjourney

Midjourney

midjourney.com

Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.

Rephrase.ai

Rephrase.ai

rephrase.ai

Text-to-video powered by generative AI and you. Rephrase Studio is a text-to-video generation platform that eliminates the complexity of video production, enabling you to create professional-looking videos with a digital avatar in minutes.

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...

VEED

VEED

veed.io

VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with eas...

Scholarcy

Scholarcy

scholarcy.com

Scholarcy is your digital research assistant that reads papers for you and gives you the highlights! Scholarcy converts your documents into searchable, shareable libraries of summary flashcards, accessible on any device, with collaborative note-taking and annotation. Create summary cards from PDF, ...

Frase

Frase

frase.io

Frase is an AI writing and SEO tool that can help with a variety of tasks related to content creation. It is free to use and does not require any coding knowledge. The AI writing tools include an AI Content Generator, Introduction Generator, Outline Generator, Paraphrasing Tool, Paragraph Rewriter,...

WriterZen

WriterZen

writerzen.net

WriterZen is an SEO content workflow software that simplifies the entire process from keyword research to content writing. It is designed for users of all SEO levels. The tool includes a variety of features, such as a Topic Discovery tool to find engaging content ideas and new topics, a Keyword Exp...

ChibiAI

ChibiAI

chibi.ai

Finally. An AI writing tool actually focused on writing. Think of Chibi as your creative writing partner. He finishes your thoughts, gives you new ideas, and nudges you when writer's block hits.

Playground AI

Playground AI

playgroundai.com

Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional ...

Paperpal

Paperpal

paperpal.com

Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by profe...

Bramework

Bramework

bramework.com

Bramework is an AI writing assistant designed to help bloggers, freelancers, and agencies save hours of time writing blogs. With Bramework, you can: * Overcome writer's block * Perform keyword research * Write blog titles * Create blog outlines and intros * Generate paragraphs * Find photos for blo...

Wordtune

Wordtune

wordtune.com

Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing whil...

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...

TextCortex

TextCortex

textcortex.com

TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Inv...

nichesss

nichesss

nichesss.com

nichesss is an AI-powered content generator and idea generator that aims to help entrepreneurs, marketers, bloggers and agencies create high-converting marketing copy and content. With over 150+ AI tools, nichesss can generate blog posts, social media posts, marketing copy, and even profitable busi...

Jasper

Jasper

jasper.ai

Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...

NovelAI

NovelAI

novelai.net

NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Un...

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Our platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content ...

AKOOL

AKOOL

content.akool.com

AKOOL is a breakthrough Generative AI platform for personalized visual marketing and advertising. With AKOOL, marketing creators and innovators can build custom, engaging experiences that pull people inside the brand in a way that converts them into loyal customers.

FakeYou

FakeYou

fakeyou.com

FakeYou is an AI-powered platform that allows users to convert text into speech or convert voice recordings into a different voice using deepfake technology. The service offers text-to-speech, voice-to-voice conversion, and video lip syncing. FakeYou utilizes advanced deep learning models trained o...

GravityWrite

GravityWrite

gravitywrite.com

GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation proc...

Resemble.ai

Resemble.ai

resemble.ai

Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 l...

Dream Up (Deviant Art)

Dream Up (Deviant Art)

dreamup.com

DeviantArt DreamUp is an AI-art generator that enables users to create AI-generated art safely and fairly. The tool enables creators to control how their art is used, whether or not AI models and datasets should be trained based on their content, if AI images can be generated in their style, and if ...

Elai.io

Elai.io

elai.io

Elai.io is an All-in-One AI video generation platform for corporate learning. Trusted by over 2000 clients, including top companies such as Fujitsu, Beiersdorf, Generali, and others, Elai allows you to generate interactive video content narrated by digital human presenters in minutes, without the ne...

Hippo Video

Hippo Video

hippovideo.io

Hippo Video is an Interactive video CX platform thats helps you create & share (contextually) personalized videos easily, faster, and at scale, which results in higher engagement (email opens, meetings booked & opportunities). Hippo Video, since its launch, has acquired more than 1.5 million users a...

WriterX

WriterX

writerx.co

WriterX is an AI-powered writing tool designed to assist with a wide range of writing tasks. It aims to streamline the content creation process for users of all levels, from beginners to seasoned writers. The tool offers an array of features, including automated drafting of content, error-free writ...

Idyllic

Idyllic

idyllic.app

Idyllic is a generative AI platform that transforms your text descriptions into high-quality images, utilizing advanced AI algorithms to bring your creative visions to life.

Replit

Replit

replit.com

Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows us...

Speechify

Speechify

speechify.com

Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, an...

Murf AI

Murf AI

murf.ai

Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...

ClipDrop

ClipDrop

clipdrop.co

Create professional visuals without a photo studio

ProWritingAid

ProWritingAid

prowritingaid.com

Your personal writing coach. A grammar checker, style editor, and writing mentor in one package. The best writing depends on much more than just correct grammar. You need an editing tool that also highlights style issues and compares your writing to the best writers in your genre.

Blackbox

Blackbox

blackbox.ai

BLACKBOX.AI is a coding LLM designed to transform the way we build software. By building BLACKBOX.AI, our goal is to: Accelerate the pace of innovation within companies by making engineers 10X faster in building and releasing products Accelerate the growth in software engineers around the world an...

Descript

Descript

descript.com

Descript is a new kind of video editor that’s as easy as a doc. Descript’s AI-powered features and intuitive interface fuel YouTube and TikTok channels, top podcasts, and businesses using video for marketing, sales, and internal training and collaboration. Descript aims to make video a staple of eve...

Undetectable AI

Undetectable AI

undetectable.ai

Undetectable.ai – the ultimate solution for anyone who wants to use AI-generated text without the risk of being flagged as artificial by AI detectors like GPTzero. With Undetectable.ai, you can rest assured that every AI detector on the market will perceive your writing as human. Using advanced AI ...

HyperWrite

HyperWrite

hyperwriteai.com

HyperWrite is an AI powered writing assistant that can help your write 10x faster and beat writer’s block. Use HyperWrite to create better blog posts, emails, copy, and more. Try our AI powered document editor and smart templates, or download the HyperWrite Chrome extension to get the benefits of ...

Rask.ai

Rask.ai

rask.ai

Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recor...

Sudowrite

Sudowrite

sudowrite.com

Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writin...

Narakeet

Narakeet

narakeet.com

Easily Create Voiceovers Using Realistic Text to Speech. Stop wasting time on recording your voice, editing out mistakes and synchronising picture with sound. Just type or upload your script, select one of our 500+ voices, and get a professionally sounding audio or video in minutes. Try Narakeet ...

Explore

Desktop

Download

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Singlebox
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy