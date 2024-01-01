App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Generative AI Software - Belarus
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
Submit New App
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Forme...
VEED
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with eas...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including mar...
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize...
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional ...
Reface
reface.ai
Reface – here you can swap faces in videos and GIFs with just one selfie, animate photos and turn photos into cartoons.
Coqui
coqui.ai
Coqui is dedicated to open speech technology and to serving as the hub where speech researchers, developers, and practitioners congregate. Our projects include deep learning based STT and TTS engines, a job scheduler and there is more to come.
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows us...
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
DeepBrain AI
deepbrain.io
DeepBrain AI tool offers a diverse selection of attractive AI avatars for businesses to choose from. This tool comes equipped with a variety of ethnicities, ages, and styles to ensure a perfect fit for any business need. The AI Studios also offers these avatars in 80+ languages, making them a globa...
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Ai Humanizer
aihumanizer.ai
AI Humanizer is an advanced AI detection remover that can convert AI text to human content. It can humanize AI text using natural, human writing styles to make it sound authentic enough to bypass AI detection.
Verbatik
verbatik.com
Verbatik is an innovative text-to-speech (TTS) service that converts text into natural sounding speech using advanced AI voices. With just 5 clicks, users can turn any text into high-quality audio mp3 or wav files. Verbatik uses state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to generate realistic sou...
Odio.ai
odio.ai
Odio.ai is an innovative tool that uses artificial intelligence to easily convert any text to audio with ultra-realistic voices. It allows in a few clicks to transcribe text into an audio file but also to create captivating podcasts and audio books for your audience! You have a large choice of reali...
Dubverse
dubverse.ai
In the fast-paced world of digital content creation, Dubverse.ai emerges as a game-changer for video producers, educators, and businesses alike. This innovative platform harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance the video production process, particularly focusin...
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Fotor
fotor.com
Fotor's AI Image Generator is an online tool designed to generate images from text prompts. It allows users to visualize ideas almost instantly by creating AI-generated art and images based on the input. In addition to the AI-powered image generation feature, Fotor also offers a comprehensive suite...
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and inte...
Opus Clip
opus.pro
OpusClip is a generative AI video editing platform that effortlessly turns your long footage into viral-ready shorts with a single click. Opus Clip is built with the mission to democratize video content creation, making it accessible to anyone with a story to tell or a passion to share, not just th...
Wonder Dynamics
wonderdynamics.com
Wonder Dynamics a media-tech startup developing an AI production tool that would allow indie filmmakers to deliver blockbuster-level VFX on a fraction of the budget.
getimg.ai
getimg.ai
Everything you need to create images with AI. Magical AI art tools. Generate original images, modify existing ones, expand pictures beyond its original borders, and more.
GPTZero
gptzero.me
GPTZero is the leading AI detector for checking whether a document was written by a large language model such as ChatGPT. GPTZero detects AI on sentence, paragraph, and document level. GPTZero's model was trained on a large, diverse corpus of human-written and AI-generated text, with a focus on Engl...
Fliki
fliki.ai
Fliki helps you create audio and video content at scale with the power of generative AI. * Fliki is a video creation tool that uses AI technology to generate videos from user-provided ideas or Amazon product links. * Reviewers appreciate Fliki's user-friendly interface, its ability to save time in ...
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 l...
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AI Code Mentor is an code explainer based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) designed to help developers of all levels, but especially beginners, understand how code works across a variety of programming languages. This tool is intuitive, you just need to enter the code you are interested in and choos...
Speakatoo
speakatoo.com
Speakatoo is one of the most trusted & leading AI based 100% Human Voiceover Text to Speech transformation tool specially designed & developed considering the current market challenges to overcome the cost of the existing solutions. Whether you are a Trainer, Youtuber, Freelancer or a Company workin...
Yepic Studio
yepic.ai
Yepic Studio is an AI video creation tool that enables users to create and translate talking head style videos in minutes without the need for expensive cameras, actors or studios. The VidVoice feature provides flawless lip-sync translations into 8 languages, with real-time live dubbing in 5 langua...
Reword
reword.co
Reword is an AI-powered writing editor that helps teams collaboratively produce outstanding articles for their readers. It offers a range of features, such as research capabilities that bring relevant information directly to the editor, collaboration tools and the ability to diagnose weak spots in w...
Colossyan
colossyan.com
Here at Colossyan, the future of learning was builded by AI video. Colossyan's easy-to-use AI video platform is reshaping the landscape of L&D content creation. Join top companies like Novartis, Continental, WSP, and Paramount and say goodbye to expensive filming, scheduling delays, and low engagem...
Free text to speech
text-to-speech.online
Free text to speech is a powerful and free online text-to-speech synthesis tool that converts text into natural and smooth human voice with a variety of customizations. It provides 100+ speakers for users to choose from, supports multi-language and dialects, and can even mix Chinese-English. It is ...
Oxolo
oxolo.com
Oxolo is building a deep tech platform for generative AI-based media. With our technology, anyone can create automated videos, such as product videos, advertisements, social media content, and many more. We are virtualizing specific people by creating AI-powered chatbot avatars indistinguishable fr...
Blogcast
blogcast.host
Create a Podcast without recording. Generate clear, natural sounding speech from your blog posts and content for podcasts, videos, and more using text-to-speech technology. No microphone required!
Vidon.ai
vidon.ai
idon.ai automatically generates engaging shareable videos from your blog posts. Use video to standout on social, rank higher on Google, and share your content on video only platforms. Key Benefits: * Stand out on Social: Share a teaser video to your new blog post on social media. Leads prefer cons...
Ai Sofiya
aisofiya.com
Sofiya is a multifunctional Ai tool that not only it provides TTS conversion but it also features text generation and chatbot capabilities. This makes it a versatile tool that can be used in a wide range of applications and settings, such as customer service chatbots, voice assistants, educational c...
Typecast
typecast.ai
The AI Voice Generator with Emotional Text to Speech by Typecast is an online tool that allows users to convert text into lifelike speech. With a library of over 400+ hyper-realistic voices, this tool enables users to create content just the way they want it. It offers various features and function...
Munch
getmunch.com
Munch is the new home for content professionals. It provides automatic content repurposing, intelligent distribution, and data-driven content creation using the latest AI technology Munch extracts the most engaging, trending and impactful clips from your long-form videos, using state of the art gen...
Captiwiz
captiwiz.com
Create Astonishing Videos with AI-Powered Captions Generate captivating captions, highlight your keywords, and add music and animated emojis in seconds
Salebot
salebot.ai
SaleBot is a versatile chatbot builder designed to streamline customer interactions across various messaging platforms including Vkontakte, Telegram, Facebook, Viber, Talk-me, WhatsApp, and Instagram. This platform provides a comprehensive toolkit for businesses to automate their communication, mana...
neural.love
neural.love
neural.love is an online AI tool that provides content creation and enhancement services. It offers a free AI Image Generator and AI Enhance, which can be used to restyle images, generate portraits, and create AI-generated avatars. It also offers tools to enhance videos and images, as well as audio...
Audyo
audyo.ai
Audyo is an audio editing tool that offers a plethora of features tailored to meet the needs of modern content creators. Some of the standout features include: * Human-quality AI voices. * Edit audio like editing a document. * Switch between different speaker voices. * Tweak pronunciations using ph...
Rizzle
rizzle.com
Rizzle creates teasers, highlights, and clips from podcasts and videos. Using AI, Rizzle reduces the editing time from 8+ hours to less than 30 minutes. Rizzle is partnered with Getty Images, MapTiler, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others to bring exceptional quality videos.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing whil...
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, an...
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. J...
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.