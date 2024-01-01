Top Generative AI Software - Argentina

App store for web apps
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Forme...
ProWritingAid
prowritingaid.com
Your personal writing coach. A grammar checker, style editor, and writing mentor in one package. The best writing depends on much more than just correct grammar. You need an editing tool that also highlights style issues and compares your writing to the best writers in your genre.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional ...
dupdub
dupdub.com
DupDub is an innovative all-in-one content creation platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to help users effortlessly craft high-quality content and streamline their workflows. DupDub's user-friendly platform is powered by cutting-edge AI that enables users to seamlessly convert their ideas ...
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without...
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize...
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, ...
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI is a coding LLM designed to transform the way we build software. By building BLACKBOX.AI, our goal is to: Accelerate the pace of innovation within companies by making engineers 10X faster in building and releasing products Accelerate the growth in software engineers around the world an...
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recor...
VEED
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with eas...
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, an...
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and inte...
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
Create professional visuals without a photo studio
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-...
PromeAI
promeai.com
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
getimg.ai
getimg.ai
Everything you need to create images with AI. Magical AI art tools. Generate original images, modify existing ones, expand pictures beyond its original borders, and more.
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Inv...
FakeYou
fakeyou.com
FakeYou is an AI-powered platform that allows users to convert text into speech or convert voice recordings into a different voice using deepfake technology. The service offers text-to-speech, voice-to-voice conversion, and video lip syncing. FakeYou utilizes advanced deep learning models trained o...
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 l...
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
NovelAI
novelai.net
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Un...
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engagin...
Sudowrite
sudowrite.com
Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writin...
GoCharlie.AI
gocharlie.ai
GoCharlie is an AI-driven tool designed to facilitate content creation for brands aimed at driving new traffic and increasing revenue. The proprietary AI assistant, Charlie, automates content creation for various platforms. Content offerings are broad, extending to product descriptions, blog posts,...
HotpotAI
hotpot.ai
Hotpot.ai is a platform that uses artificial intelligence to facilitate the creation of various graphics, pictures, and text.
The Happy Beavers
thehappybeavers.com
Unleash the power of AI with The Happy Beavers' content marketing solutions. Generate, edit, and translate high-quality content. Boost your content strategy and engage more effectively with your audience. Try our AI tools today for faster, top-tier content creation! * Uses the most up-to-date infor...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows us...
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Fotor
fotor.com
Fotor's AI Image Generator is an online tool designed to generate images from text prompts. It allows users to visualize ideas almost instantly by creating AI-generated art and images based on the input. In addition to the AI-powered image generation feature, Fotor also offers a comprehensive suite...
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including mar...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
MetaVoice
themetavoice.xyz
Real-time AI voice changer for the Metaverse. Speak up with confidence & let your emotion shine through with unique, ultra realistic human like voice modifiers.
Smodin
smodin.io
Smodin is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides various tools to help with all aspects of writing and research. It offers plagiarism checking, citations, grammar corrections, translations, text generation, and more. Smodin utilizes advanced AI models and algorithms to power its writing feat...
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
PlayHT
play.ht
PlayHT is an AI-powered voice generation platform that allows you to create ultra-realistic text to speech voices instantly. Their voice AI converts text into natural sounding humanlike voices across any language and accent. * PlayHT uses advanced voice AI and machine learning technology to generat...
Revoicer
revoicer.com
In the world of digital content creation, the impact of a powerful voiceover cannot be overstated. Whether it's for educational videos, podcasts, or advertisements, the right voice can capture attention, convey emotions, and enhance the overall message. This is where Revoicer, a leading brand in voi...
Booth AI
booth.ai
Create pro quality product photography with AI. Quickly generate high quality lifestyle photos by simply specifying your desired shot and uploading some sample product images.
Craiyon
craiyon.com
Craiyon is an AI model that can draw images from any text prompt!
Writeseed
writeseed.com
Writeseed is an AI writer and an alternative to Jasper.ai Copy.ai Rytr or Writesonic. With our AI copywriting tool you can create ad copy, blog posts or SEO content with one click. You can choose from over 70+ templates, which our AI writer offers for your writing. One of them is an AI article writ...
Artsmart.ai
artsmart.ai
Artsmart.ai is an AI image generator that creates awesome, realistic images from simple text and image prompts. Whether you need images for marketing materials, design inspiration, or e-commerce photos, Artsmart.ai has got you covered. Simply select a preset that matches the style you're after, such...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Insta...
Stockimg.ai
stockimg.ai
AI image generation for teams - You can easily generate AI logo, AI book covers, AI posters and more - Stockimg AI
ImgGen AI
imggen.ai
ImgGen is an AI-powered image generation tool that allows users to create unique images from text prompts. ImgGen's mission is to make image creation easy, fast, and accessible to everyone. ImgGen aims to provide a user-friendly web interface for people to bring their visual ideas to life. ImgGen ...
makereels.ai
makereels.ai
AI Text to Reels Maker is a productivity tool that generates reels from text or content such as Facts, Statistics, Quizzes, Insights, and Educational about a topic. All reels include voice narration using advanced AI or a cloned version of your voice. With its autopilot mode, it facilitates the auto...
Midgenai
midgenai.com
Best ai image generator for free with best trained models
Anakin.ai
anakin.ai
Anakin.ai is a no-code AI app builder that allows users to create customized AI applications to automate tasks, generate content, answer questions, and more. It includes thousands of pre-built AI apps for various use cases such as text generation, chatbots, image generation, workflow management, and...
WriteXai
writexai.com
WriteXAI is an AI-powered tool that allows users to generate content and images AI Image generation tool automatically, saving time and effort in content creation. The platform utilizes natural language processing and machine learning to produce high-quality articles, social media posts, and even pr...
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
Opus Clip
opus.pro
OpusClip is a generative AI video editing platform that effortlessly turns your long footage into viral-ready shorts with a single click. Opus Clip is built with the mission to democratize video content creation, making it accessible to anyone with a story to tell or a passion to share, not just th...