Top Generative AI Software - United Arab Emirates
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Forme...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize...
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...
VEED
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with eas...
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing whil...
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows us...
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including mar...
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
TypingMind
typingmind.com
Typing Mind is a Chat UI frontend that allows you to use AI chats from all popular AI models with your API key (ChatGPT, Claude, Azure OpenAI, Gemini, etc.). By using the API key with a Chat UI frontend like Typing Mind, you unlock the following benefits: * You only pay for what you use (instead of...
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
The AI community building the future. Build, train and deploy state of the art models powered by the reference open source in machine learning.
ContextMinds
contextminds.com
ContextMinds is a free tool which helps you to brainstorm, research and plan content projects in one place. You can create content outlines, briefs or even a whole strategy with its powerfull AI database ensuring you never run out of ideas and always find the right keywords for your content. Contex...
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional ...
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
Create professional visuals without a photo studio
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platfo...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
PromeAI
promeai.com
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
Paraphraser
paraphraser.io
Paraphraser is a best paraphrasing tool for sentence rephrasing and essay rewriting. Our word changer can change structure of sentences and replace synonyms
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and inte...
MetaVoice
themetavoice.xyz
Real-time AI voice changer for the Metaverse. Speak up with confidence & let your emotion shine through with unique, ultra realistic human like voice modifiers.
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engagin...
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered audio & video creation platform that helps professional and amateur podcasters create, edit and distribute production-quality podcasts with ease. The platform provides users with a suite of tools to record and edit audio and video and create podcasts from remote interview...
ImgGen AI
imggen.ai
ImgGen is an AI-powered image generation tool that allows users to create unique images from text prompts. ImgGen's mission is to make image creation easy, fast, and accessible to everyone. ImgGen aims to provide a user-friendly web interface for people to bring their visual ideas to life. ImgGen ...
AgentGPT
agentgpt.reworkd.ai
AgentGPT is an autonomous AI Agent platform that empowers users to create and deploy customizable autonomous AI agents directly in the browser. Simply assign a name and goal to your AI agent, and watch as it embarks on an exciting journey to accomplish the assigned objective. AgentGPT achieves goals...
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. J...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Our platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content ...
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blocker...
Paperpal
paperpal.com
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by profe...
Undetectable AI
undetectable.ai
Undetectable.ai – the ultimate solution for anyone who wants to use AI-generated text without the risk of being flagged as artificial by AI detectors like GPTzero. With Undetectable.ai, you can rest assured that every AI detector on the market will perceive your writing as human. Using advanced AI ...
Fliki
fliki.ai
Fliki helps you create audio and video content at scale with the power of generative AI. * Fliki is a video creation tool that uses AI technology to generate videos from user-provided ideas or Amazon product links. * Reviewers appreciate Fliki's user-friendly interface, its ability to save time in ...
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fosteri...
Techxperts Ai
techxperts.tech
Techxperts is an AI content creation platform that helps you create a variety of content, including videos, images, and text. With Techxperts, you can easily create high-quality content without having to be a professional writer or designer. Techxperts offers a variety of features that can help you...
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, an...
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, ...
AKOOL
content.akool.com
AKOOL is a breakthrough Generative AI platform for personalized visual marketing and advertising. With AKOOL, marketing creators and innovators can build custom, engaging experiences that pull people inside the brand in a way that converts them into loyal customers.
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
Narakeet
narakeet.com
Easily Create Voiceovers Using Realistic Text to Speech. Stop wasting time on recording your voice, editing out mistakes and synchronising picture with sound. Just type or upload your script, select one of our 500+ voices, and get a professionally sounding audio or video in minutes. Try Narakeet ...
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 l...
PlayHT
play.ht
PlayHT is an AI-powered voice generation platform that allows you to create ultra-realistic text to speech voices instantly. Their voice AI converts text into natural sounding humanlike voices across any language and accent. * PlayHT uses advanced voice AI and machine learning technology to generat...
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Synthesys platform was developed by season voice and video actors together with linguistic and AI professionals who recognized the need for producing AI audiovisual content. We believe that Personalized content and Synthetic media are the future of content. Creating a culture where valuable content ...
Magai
magai.co
Magai is an AI-based platform that helps content creators accelerate the creation process. Its powerful toolset enables users to generate and refine content quickly and accurately, thanks to the intuitive chat interface and cutting-edge AI models. Transforming the way content is made - Magai is the ...
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.