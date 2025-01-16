App store for web apps
Top Generative AI Infrastructure Software - Portugal
Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs. Prioritizing security and poised to drive your business development forward.
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of your chatbot, and embed it seamlessly on your website.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the transition from idea to a tangible design concept. * Data-Driven Assessment: Archie will provide an initial assessment of your idea from a few different perspectives. * Enhanced Creativity: Archie will detect things you may not have thought of and make suggestions to enhance the value and soundness of your project. * Socialize Your Idea: Share your Blueprint with your early stakeholders to gather additional insights and support (optional).
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organizations by providing groundbreaking AI security platforms. These platforms test, validate, and protect AI systems, unlocking new opportunities, fortifying decision-making processes, and fueling innovation. We enable organizations to navigate the complex landscape of AI adoption with confidence. CalypsoAI strives to shape a future where technology and security coalesce, transforming the way businesses operate and contributing to a better world.
Defog
defog.ai
Defog.ai is a natural language data query tool that is embedded in applications. The tool allows users to ask free-form data questions and access data from CSV files or predefined datasets. Data can be queried from databases such as Redshift and ticket sales, with examples such as a sample dataset called Tickit. The tool enables users to ask questions in any language and provides answers to long-tail questions. Unlike other solutions, Defog allows data superpowers without compromising on privacy, as it only needs access to the database schema, not the actual data. The tool is backed by Y Combinator and has a demo available, allowing users to embed data superpowers in their app.
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our dedicated ML research.
MarkovML
markovml.com
MarkovML is an AI-powered low code platform that offers a collaboration platform for data analysis and machine learning. It provides a user-friendly interface for storing and sharing models, experiments, and datasets. The platform aims to streamline the process of data analysis and model development by eliminating the need for coding.The platform offers several features to enhance data management and intelligence. It includes an Intelligent Data Catalog that serves as a centralized hub for AI-related activities, allowing for effortless data management, enhanced data governance, and improved data understanding. The platform also offers unsupervised AI-driven data analyzers that generate deep data insights, measure data quality, and create detailed visual reports for expert analysis.MarkovML offers a no-code GenAI app builder, empowering domain experts to create AI applications without the need for coding. The intuitive drag-and-drop interface allows for the creation of apps for various use cases, such as summarization, classification, and semantics search.Additionally, MarkovML provides responsible AI evaluators that help assess the cost, business impact, and bias of models, enabling enterprises to maximize the value from AI in a responsible and cost-effective manner. The platform also ensures data governance, privacy, and security.Furthermore, MarkovML offers seamless collaboration through its Snippet tool, which provides a shared workspace for team knowledge, ideas, metrics, analysis, feedback, visualization, and more. This tool aims to improve team alignment and maximize the potential of AI teams.Overall, MarkovML is designed to provide an integrated platform for data analysis, machine learning, and collaboration, enabling enterprises to harness the full potential of their data and advance their AI initiatives.
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible cost. Built by the team that created the internal AI platforms at Apple and Uber, Predibase is fast, efficient, and scalable for any size job. Predibase pairs an easy to use declarative interface with high-end GPU capacity on serverless managed infra for training and serving, providing engineers with a solution for the complete ML lifecycle. Most importantly, Predibase is built on open-source foundations, including Ludwig and LoRAX, and can be deployed in your private cloud so all of your data and models stay in your control. In production with both Fortune 500 and high growth companies, Predibase is helping engineering teams deliver AI driven value back to their organization in days, not months.
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for professionals, commercial companies, and enterprises to harness the power of artificial intelligence without compromising sensitive data.
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not only does it offer a seamless way to overcome the limitations of current AI technologies, but it also accelerates your ability to deploy innovative AI solutions, giving you a competitive edge in the market.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstractions (streaming, turn-based) * Conversation functionality (endpointing, emotion tracking) * Integrations to all of the best speech-to-text/text-to-speech providers * Cross-platform support (telephony, web, Zoom)
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverless Cloud for AI- BentoCloud is a fully managed platform for building and operating AI applications, bringing agile product delivery to AI teams. BentoML is the platform for software engineers to build AI products.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Build powerful AI Applications in minutes on the no-code Katonic Generative AI Platform. Boost your and your employees' productivity, enhance customer experience and do things only large enterprises could do, all with the power of Generative AI. * No coding skills required. * Enterprise grade security. * 50+ LLMs to choose from * Trained on your own data, with your own guardrails.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. Robust Intelligence's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessary guardrails to mitigate threats to AI applications in production. This enables companies to meet AI safety and security standards with a single integration, automatically working in the background to protect applications from development to production. Robust Intelligence is backed by Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global, and trusted by leading companies including ADP, JPMorgan Chase, Expedia, Deloitte, Cisco, and the U.S. Department of Defense to unblock the enterprise AI mission.
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI delivers infrastructure to run, tune, and scale generative AI applications. OctoAI makes models work for you, not the other way around. Developers get easy access to efficient AI infrastructure so they can run the models they choose, tune them for their specific use case, and scale from dev to production seamlessly. With the fastest foundation models on the market (including Llama-2, Stable Diffusion, and SDXL), integrated customization solutions, and world-class ML systems under the hood, developers can focus on building apps that wow their customers without becoming AI infrastructure experts. Backed by leading venture capital firms, the company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. OctoAI is founded and led by the creators Apache TVM, an open-source ML stack for model performance and portability.
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics provides a revolutionary AI platform that makes it easy for you to leverage Data Science for your business without the barriers of resources and infrastructure. Businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, can make use of the Qualetics platform to solve complex business problems and drive growth. Qualetics works with your Product, System, or Process to gather data and processes it by leveraging deep AI technologies like Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, and Text Analytics, etc. All the Actionable Analytical Insights are then presented to your team in an easy-to-understand dashboard, offering both top-level and micro-level insights. Qualetics not only makes it easy for you to get the right data insights but also easier for your team to understand and take action on it. Qualetics's AI Management System (AIMS) Platform is a combination of tools needed to help route data coming from multiple channels into complex machine learning systems and deliver the insights in a clear, seamless way for businesses to consume.
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry abstracts out the engineering required and offers GenAI accelerators - LLM PlayGround, LLM Gateway, LLM Deploy, LLM Finetune, RAG Playground and Application Templates that can enable an organisation to speed up the layout of their overall GenAI/LLMOps framework. Enterprises can plug and play these accelerators with their internal systems as well as build on top of our accelerators to enable a LLMOps platform of their choice to the GenAI developers. TrueFoundry is modular and completely API driven, has native integration with popular tools in the market like LangChain, VectorDBs, GuardRails, etc. TrueFoundry works with 25+ Fortune 500 Companies as well as hi-Tech midmarket companies including likes of WadhwaniAI, WhatFix, 2 Fortune 100 healthcare, Games24x7, AvisoAI etc. TrueFoundry is backed by Sequoia, Eniac & Angels like Naval Ravikant, Anthony Goldbloom & 50+ AI & ML leaders from top tech companies, Fortune 500 CXOs and founders at Unicorns like AlphaSense, Innovaccer, WhatFix, Rubrik etc.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open source prompt engine available on GitHub
Together AI
together.ai
Together AI is a research-driven artificial intelligence company. We contribute leading open-source research, models, and datasets to advance the frontier of AI. Our decentralized cloud services empower developers and researchers at organizations of all sizes to train, fine-tune, and deploy generative AI models. We believe open and transparent AI systems will drive innovation and create the best outcomes for society.
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Autoblocks AI is a cloud-based workspace that enables product teams to collaboratively evaluate, test, and improve their GenAI/LLM products.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch is a leading Vision AI platform that combines Generative AI and Computer Vision to help businesses automate repetitive, manual visual review tasks, making searching video data more efficient and allowing businesses to reallocate human resources to higher value activities. Chooch's ImageChat Generative AI can systematically query using prompt technology video and image data to monitor for specific visuals or actions and send real-time alerts when detected to initiate further action. Chooch is being used across many different applications including detecting retail theft, monitoring workplace safety, detecting weapons, monitoring self-check out, digital asset management, and more.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data. Its platform supports the full AI lifecycle for data exploration, data labeling, model training, evaluation, and inference around images, video, text, and audio data. Headquartered in Washington DC, Clarifai uses machine learning and deep neural networks to identify and analyze images, videos, text, and audio automatically. Clarifai enables users to implement AI technology into their products via API, Mobile SDK, and/or on-premise solutions.
Aporia
aporia.com
Aporia is the leading AI Control Platform, trusted by both emerging tech startups and established Fortune 500 companies to guarantee the privacy, security, and reliability of AI applications. With Aporia, organizations gain robust guardrails for AI, effectively mitigating hallucinations, data leakage, and prompt attacks in real time. At the heart of the guardrails detection engine lies Aporia Labs, a team comprised of AI and cybersecurity specialists. This team is dedicated to continuously researching and developing cutting-edge methods for identifying and mitigating hallucinations and prompt attacks, ensuring the protection of your brand's reputation and the trust of your users.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Saturn Cloud is an award-winning ML platform for any cloud with 100,000+ users, including NVIDIA, CFA Institute, Snowflake, Flatiron School, Nestle, and more. It is an all-in-one solution for data science & ML development, deployment, and data pipelines in the cloud. Users can spin up a notebook with 4TB of RAM, add a GPU, connect to a distributed cluster of workers, build large language models, and more in a completely hosted environment. Data scientists and analysts work best using the tools they want to use. You can use your preferred languages, IDEs, and machine-learning libraries in Saturn Cloud. We offer full Git integration, shared custom images, and secure credential storage, making scaling and building your team in the cloud easy. We support the entire machine learning lifecycle from experimentation to production with features like jobs and deployments. These features and built-in tools are easily shareable within teams, so time is saved and work is reproducible. Saturn Cloud is available on multiple clouds: AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI. Contact us today for a free demo.
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Instacart to JP Morgan Chase and The Home Depot - trust Voiceflow as their collaborative AI agent building platform. The intuitive agent builder canvas, knowledge base, and content management system are paired with an extensible developer toolkit for shipping advanced AI agents that can scale across the customer experience. More than 250,000 ambitious teams worldwide are building agents on Voiceflow today.