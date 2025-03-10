InAppStory

Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions, impactful reaches, customer loyalty, and improved communications within their mobile app and website via Stories. Our company provides not just a simple platform for producing Stories but a no-code product that extends the lifecycle of your mobile customers. We are considered the next-gen solution for user engagement and retention, as millions of users enjoy the Stories format natively. HOW DO WE DO IT? Usability and speed are critical when it comes to any practical consumer interaction. Our no-code solution frees your team from notorious content development for every peculiar case when a company wants to communicate inside an application. 2 hours with a coffee break and our integration will be ready to deliver rich content while engaging with end users for your in-app communication. Our customers, medium-size businesses & enterprises, appreciate our effort to assist them in reaching better results: conversions, new product data, reach metrics, etc. At the same time, we significantly improve the loyalty of their consumers and increase the sales cycle with Stories, widgets, gamified experiences, personalized content, audience segmentation, A/B testing, feedback surveys, customer onboarding, and UGC content. Our clients also use our solution for the internal onboarding of employees, communications, and training. Grow transparently with the metrics our solution assists: -ER -Total reach -Average Session Length -CLV -ROI -CTR -MAU/DAU -App Stickiness -Total Revenue -Impressions -Churn Rate -Total Visits Here is what our clients say about the Stories feature: “Be prepared that when you start using InAppStory, very soon, it will become your primary channel of communication with customers!” CULTURE The driving force of our company is people. All our employees are treated equally, appreciating every single effort they have invested in our company. We provide a supportive environment where everyone can implement their ideas, try something new, and steadily grow their business. Everyone has a different story, but we all have one thing in common: we work hard and work smart to build a better future together.