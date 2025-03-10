Find the right software and services.
In the realm of marketing, gamification software employs familiar video game elements like badges, achievements, points, leaderboards, and more to enhance marketing strategies. This software proves instrumental for marketers aiming to enhance customer loyalty, advocacy, and engagement. When a business seeks to incentivize customers for specific actions, such as content sharing or making a purchase, gamification software serves as a means to both monitor and reward such behaviors. Beyond marketing, gamification software finds diverse applications in business scenarios. Sales teams, for instance, can utilize sales gamification software to foster healthy competition and provide an extra motivational boost for their representatives. Additionally, features of gamification can be integrated into employee engagement software and microlearning platforms. Whether used independently or integrated with other marketing tools like loyalty management software or brand advocacy software, gamification software presents a versatile tool for enhancing various aspects of business operations.
InAppStory
inappstory.com
Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions, impactful reaches, customer loyalty, and improved communications within their mobile app and website via Stories. Our company provides not just a simple platform for producing Stories but a no-code product that extends the lifecycle of your mobile customers. We are considered the next-gen solution for user engagement and retention, as millions of users enjoy the Stories format natively. HOW DO WE DO IT? Usability and speed are critical when it comes to any practical consumer interaction. Our no-code solution frees your team from notorious content development for every peculiar case when a company wants to communicate inside an application. 2 hours with a coffee break and our integration will be ready to deliver rich content while engaging with end users for your in-app communication. Our customers, medium-size businesses & enterprises, appreciate our effort to assist them in reaching better results: conversions, new product data, reach metrics, etc. At the same time, we significantly improve the loyalty of their consumers and increase the sales cycle with Stories, widgets, gamified experiences, personalized content, audience segmentation, A/B testing, feedback surveys, customer onboarding, and UGC content. Our clients also use our solution for the internal onboarding of employees, communications, and training. Grow transparently with the metrics our solution assists: -ER -Total reach -Average Session Length -CLV -ROI -CTR -MAU/DAU -App Stickiness -Total Revenue -Impressions -Churn Rate -Total Visits Here is what our clients say about the Stories feature: “Be prepared that when you start using InAppStory, very soon, it will become your primary channel of communication with customers!” CULTURE The driving force of our company is people. All our employees are treated equally, appreciating every single effort they have invested in our company. We provide a supportive environment where everyone can implement their ideas, try something new, and steadily grow their business. Everyone has a different story, but we all have one thing in common: we work hard and work smart to build a better future together.
Centrical
centrical.com
Centrical is an AI-powered employee Performance eXperience platform that drives best-in-class customer experiences for the world’s leading brands through frontline agent success and growth. The platform provides a unified employee experience with real-time performance management, adaptive microlearning, AI-powered coaching, quality management, and VoE, through a gamified solution to help organizations improve productivity and sales, reduce costs, lower attrition, and increase customer satisfaction. Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel-Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Microsoft, Teleperformance, Synchrony Financial, and more.
Loquiz
loquiz.com
Loquiz is a gamification platform for creating and playing custom games and tours, suitable for tourism, education, and team-building activities.
Enrichigo
enrichigo.com
Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Increase sales & leads from potential visitors - Increase your brand’s knowledge through visitors - Gain more signups with gamification
Brame
brame.io
Brame is a platform for creating customizable gamification campaigns, enabling businesses to engage customers through interactive experiences without coding.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all innovation tools in one platform and fully integrated. - Dashboards and reports - measure the success of innovation and optimize. - Integrations - integrate with Excel, task and project management systems, Power BI and security integrations for SSO.
InteractionUP
web.interactionup.com
Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.
Gamify Route
gamifyroute.com
Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validation pages, result pages, claim pages, and thank you pages, this robust platform offers everything you need to create a successful game-based campaign. With our intuitive drag-and-drop editor, you can easily customize your page design and build a unique look for your brand 💼.
SuperLikers
superlikers.com
Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman is a SaaS platform for managing giveaways and social media posts across various channels, offering tools for scheduling and engagement tracking.
NextBee
web.nextbee.com
NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.
Drimify
drimify.com
Drimify is a gamification platform that allows users to create customizable games and experiences to engage audiences across various sectors without coding skills.
QuizHub
quiz.konfhub.com
QuizHub is a platform for creating and participating in interactive quizzes, supporting multimedia integration and real-time leaderboards, suitable for various events.
Datagame
datagame.io
Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff, image and logo testing, brand health research, customer feedback, and more.
Captain Up
captainup.com
Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that facilitates contests, giveaways, and lead generation through various engagement methods and integrations.
myCred
mycred.me
myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.
Gametize
gametize.com
Gametize is a gamification platform that helps businesses enhance user engagement and learning through customizable games and analytics.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Drive your marketing campaigns on social networks and on your website, generating leads. Monitor your social networks and perform Social Listening, Brand Monitoring, and real-time content curation. * Grow your digital audience and get qualified leads with simple interactive content through your app, your website or social networks. * Analyse the social conversation your customers and users are having about your brand on social networks, forums, and media.
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a platform for creating interactive promotions through digital scratch cards to engage customers and enhance lead generation.
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio is a platform for creating interactive formats like quizzes and surveys to engage audiences and collect first-party data while ensuring GDPR compliance.
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu has everything you need to solve all your existing retention and engagement problems. Whether you're looking to recommend products, reduce drop-offs in the funnel, improve repeat transactions, or encourage feature adoption, CustomerGlu has you covered. Key Features: Recommend a Product: Ask a series of questions to give a personalized recommendation based on their answers. New user survey: Run a survey on new users to learn where they are coming from and learn which channels to invest in. Reduce drop-offs in the funnel: Improve conversions by showing a Spin the wheel on the cart page to win a coupon/reward. Repeat transactions: Showing a scratch card after a user placed an order to improve repeat rates. Order streak: Place orders consecutively every week/day and build a habit of transacting with the platform. Feature adoption: Give a time-bound challenge to existing customers to try features and reward them for it. And if you don't see exactly what you're looking for, don't worry - you can create your own templates from scratch to best suit your needs. With CustomerGlu, the possibilities are endless. Why Trust CustomerGlu? Protecting user data is our core responsibility and we are driven to follow global compliance standards. With an ongoing end-to-end approach to data privacy and security, your privacy is assured with CustomerGlu.
myQuiz
myquiz.org
myQuiz lets users create and manage online quizzes and interactive presentations, accessible on any device, with features for customization and participant tracking.
Goosechase
goosechase.com
Goosechase is an interactive platform for creating and participating in scavenger hunts and challenges, enhancing engagement and education in various settings.
Interacty
interacty.me
Interacty allows marketers to create interactive games and experiences to engage audiences, generate leads, and enhance marketing campaigns with a user-friendly editor.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a sophisticated referral and loyalty marketing software that engages your customers wherever they're camping out – either in or out of your mobile or web app. Some of the world’s most innovative and renowned brands use SaaSquatch to reward their advocates, build loyal communities, and accelerate revenue growth. With the flexibility to handle even the most advanced loyalty and referral programs, SaaSquatch lets you reward your advocates for any behavior you choose, then empowers them to help grow your customer base through referrals. Our rewards engine lets you set unique conditions for earning, create reward tiers, and offer a variety of different rewards to create the perfect custom program. Plus, native integrations, enterprise-grade security, fraud detection, and multilingual support provide the power and scalability to expand with you. Make use of the customer data you already have to run campaigns that provide a personalized user experience, increase customer loyalty, and improve retention rates. Increase adoption of new product features and engage users at all stages of the customer lifecycle to never miss a chance to grow.
Scratcher
scratcher.io
Scratcher is the leading gamification platform designed for marketeers, e-commerce, and businesses. With a user-friendly drag and drop editor, merchants can design, set up, and manage their interactive customer experiences. The Scratcher platform is engineered for reliability, strength, and user friendliness, making enterprise-level technology available to businesses of all sizes. By presenting products or services in an interactive way, companies can engage their audience using game formats and level up their customer experience to see increased leads, higher conversion rates, and activated customers. Scratcher powers over 300 businesses worldwide and has executed more than 5000 gamification campaigns with an average conversion rate of 40%.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep helps brands create and manage digital marketing promotions like contests and giveaways, offering features for fraud prevention and analytics.
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral is a platform for creating viral marketing campaigns such as contests and giveaways to increase user engagement and generate leads.
