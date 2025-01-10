Top Gamification Software - Philippines

App store for web apps
In the realm of marketing, gamification software employs familiar video game elements like badges, achievements, points, leaderboards, and more to enhance marketing strategies. This software proves instrumental for marketers aiming to enhance customer loyalty, advocacy, and engagement. When a business seeks to incentivize customers for specific actions, such as content sharing or making a purchase, gamification software serves as a means to both monitor and reward such behaviors. Beyond marketing, gamification software finds diverse applications in business scenarios. Sales teams, for instance, can utilize sales gamification software to foster healthy competition and provide an extra motivational boost for their representatives. Additionally, features of gamification can be integrated into employee engagement software and microlearning platforms. Whether used independently or integrated with other marketing tools like loyalty management software or brand advocacy software, gamification software presents a versatile tool for enhancing various aspects of business operations.
Loquiz
loquiz.com
Gamification platform to create, play and grow. Ideal for +tour operators to make self guided (audio) tours, +event professionals to create hybrid team building games, +HR managers to create new employee onboarding games, +teachers to make students learn and move actively.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep is a software tool that helps brands to build, run, and manage digital marketing promotions like sweepstakes, giveaways, contests, instant wins, referral campaigns, and more. The software suite offers features such as A/B testing to optimize promotions, powerful integrations to plug into your current marketing stack, entrant fraud/spam prevention, user management for multi-brand handling, additional promotional entries via social actions, and detailed analytics of entrant information.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that helps businesses focus on actions. An action can be whatever you want, an email subscriber, a Facebook like, a Twitter follower or someone mentioning your company via a #hashtag.
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio enables large brands and media to engage audiences across digital channels via 50+ templated interactive formats (quizzes, contests, surveys, tests, animated games, etc.). With stringent adherence to the GDPR, the platform allows the collection of rich first-party data that can be pushed to a client's wider technologies for data enrichment. More than 400 enterprises currently use Qualifio including TF1, Nestl, PepsiCo, PSG, MediaMarkt, LOral, RTL, etc.
Gamify Route
gamifyroute.com
Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validation pages, result pages, claim pages, and thank you pages, this robust platform offers everything you need to create a successful game-based campaign. With our intuitive drag-and-drop editor, you can easily customize your page design and build a unique look for your brand 💼.
Datagame
datagame.io
Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff, image and logo testing, brand health research, customer feedback, and more.
QuizHub
quiz.konfhub.com
Introducing QuizHub: LIVE Quizzes With ChatGPT Elevate your quizzing experience with QuizHub, the ultimate platform designed to make online quizzes engaging, interactive, and seamless. Packed with a wide range of innovative features, QuizHub takes quizzing to new heights, whether it's for educational purposes, corporate training, or simply having fun with friends. Explore the incredible features that make QuizHub the go-to platform for captivating quizzes: +Generate Q&A With AI: Create questions with ChatGPT! There's no need to worry or put in effort to come up with questions. You can take advantage of AI to instantly generate questions on any subject with just a simple click! Are you a fan of ChatGPT? We have seamlessly integrated it into QuizHub to simplify your life! +Easy Quiz Creation: With QuizHub, creating quizzes is a breeze. Our intuitive interface allows you to effortlessly design and customize quizzes with various question types, including multiple-choice, true/false, and more. Tailor your quizzes to suit your specific needs and goals. +Interactive Quizzing Experience: Engage participants with our interactive quiz format. QuizHub offers real-time scoring, leaderboards, and instant feedback, creating a dynamic and competitive atmosphere. Participants can track their progress, challenge friends, and strive for the top spot. +Multimedia Integration: Bring quizzes to life with multimedia elements. QuizHub supports image, audio, code, and video integration, enabling you to enhance questions with visual and auditory content. Make your quizzes more immersive, entertaining, and informative. +Time-bound Quizzes: Set timers for quizzes to add an element of urgency and excitement. QuizHub allows you to customize time limits for each question, creating a thrilling race against the clock. Ideal for testing knowledge under pressure or adding a competitive edge to your quizzes. +Analytics and Insights: Gain valuable insights into participant performance and quiz effectiveness with QuizHub's analytics and reporting tools. Track completion rates, question accuracy, and identify areas where participants excel or need improvement. Use these insights to enhance future quizzes and optimize learning outcomes. +Secure and Reliable: QuizHub prioritizes data security and reliability. Rest assured that your quizzes and participants' data are protected with robust encryption protocols and secure hosting. Focus on delivering engaging quizzes without worrying about technical glitches or data breaches. +Seamless Integration: Easily integrate QuizHub into your existing platforms or learning management systems. Our platform provides seamless integration options, allowing you to incorporate quizzes into your websites, apps, or e-learning environments effortlessly. +Custom Branding: Customize the look and feel of your quizzes to align with your brand. QuizHub offers branding options, enabling you to add your logo, colors, and custom themes to create a cohesive and professional quiz experience that reflects your brand identity. +Join Quizzes Easily: Joining a quiz is now as easy as 1..2..3! Inviting participants to join your quiz has never been easier. Now, you can effortlessly invite participants to join your quiz using a QR code, short URL, or quiz code. Discover the limitless possibilities of online quizzing with QuizHub. Whether it's for educational institutions, corporate training programs, or simply engaging quizzes among friends, QuizHub has you covered. Visit https://quiz.konfhub.com and transform your quizzing experience today.
Drimify
drimify.com
Gamification platform. Engage your audience. Reach your goals. Customise experiences and games in minutes. OUR MISSION Gamification to change the World Everyone loves to play. It’s part of human nature. At Drimify, play means pushing the limits of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to give people anywhere the power to create supercharged gamification experiences for any audience, age group or sector - without the need for coding skills. The Drimify platform enables anyone to gamify communications in a way that aligns with our core values and reflects who we are: innovative, driven, responsible and always approachable. Playful experiences break down borders and allow us to connect with one another in a positive and meaningful way. Wherever you are in the world and wherever games may take us in the future, Drimify is by your side. Take gamification superpowers into your own hands to level up your goals. #GamificationSuperpowers
NextBee
web.nextbee.com
NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral actions, quiz, poll, and open question features are available, as well as options for redirecting a user to Google Play and the App Store to download the content of your choice. Socialman is a tool for marketers and bloggers and brands interested in improoving social media engagement and presence.
SuperLikers
superlikers.com
Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers
InAppStory
inappstory.com
Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions, impactful reaches, customer loyalty, and improved communications within their mobile app and website via Stories. Our company provides not just a simple platform for producing Stories but a no-code product that extends the lifecycle of your mobile customers. We are considered the next-gen solution for user engagement and retention, as millions of users enjoy the Stories format natively. HOW DO WE DO IT? Usability and speed are critical when it comes to any practical consumer interaction. Our no-code solution frees your team from notorious content development for every peculiar case when a company wants to communicate inside an application. 2 hours with a coffee break and our integration will be ready to deliver rich content while engaging with end users for your in-app communication. Our customers, medium-size businesses & enterprises, appreciate our effort to assist them in reaching better results: conversions, new product data, reach metrics, etc. At the same time, we significantly improve the loyalty of their consumers and increase the sales cycle with Stories, widgets, gamified experiences, personalized content, audience segmentation, A/B testing, feedback surveys, customer onboarding, and UGC content. Our clients also use our solution for the internal onboarding of employees, communications, and training. Grow transparently with the metrics our solution assists: -ER -Total reach -Average Session Length -CLV -ROI -CTR -MAU/DAU -App Stickiness -Total Revenue -Impressions -Churn Rate -Total Visits Here is what our clients say about the Stories feature: “Be prepared that when you start using InAppStory, very soon, it will become your primary channel of communication with customers!” CULTURE The driving force of our company is people. All our employees are treated equally, appreciating every single effort they have invested in our company. We provide a supportive environment where everyone can implement their ideas, try something new, and steadily grow their business. Everyone has a different story, but we all have one thing in common: we work hard and work smart to build a better future together.
InteractionUP
web.interactionup.com
Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all innovation tools in one platform and fully integrated. - Dashboards and reports - measure the success of innovation and optimize. - Integrations - integrate with Excel, task and project management systems, Power BI and security integrations for SSO.
Brame
brame.io
Brame has developed a software solution with which you can easily create your own gamification campaigns. Similar to Wixx or Jimdoo websites, you can put together your own game using the modular system on a subscription basis. Inexpensive, easy to use and customizable, without any programming work.
Enrichigo
enrichigo.com
Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Increase sales & leads from potential visitors - Increase your brand’s knowledge through visitors - Gain more signups with gamification
Centrical
centrical.com
Centrical is an AI-powered employee Performance eXperience platform that drives best-in-class customer experiences for the world’s leading brands through frontline agent success and growth. The platform provides a unified employee experience with real-time performance management, adaptive microlearning, AI-powered coaching, quality management, and VoE, through a gamified solution to help organizations improve productivity and sales, reduce costs, lower attrition, and increase customer satisfaction. Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel-Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Microsoft, Teleperformance, Synchrony Financial, and more.
Captain Up
captainup.com
Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.
myCred
mycred.me
myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.
Gametize
gametize.com
Gametize is a gamification and community engagement platform for businesses of all sizes. Its offerings include easy-to-use content management system packed with features, customizable achievements and rewards, multiple mechanisms to motivate social behaviors, and reports and analytics.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Drive your marketing campaigns on social networks and on your website, generating leads. Monitor your social networks and perform Social Listening, Brand Monitoring, and real-time content curation. * Grow your digital audience and get qualified leads with simple interactive content through your app, your website or social networks. * Analyse the social conversation your customers and users are having about your brand on social networks, forums, and media.
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel. Create high-quality leads, collect marketing opt-ins, and gain the insights you need to identify your next customer. Incentivize and reward your employees and channel partner performance. Drive sales performance, reward training, and give instant recognition through our range of interactive solutions.
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu has everything you need to solve all your existing retention and engagement problems. Whether you're looking to recommend products, reduce drop-offs in the funnel, improve repeat transactions, or encourage feature adoption, CustomerGlu has you covered. Key Features: Recommend a Product: Ask a series of questions to give a personalized recommendation based on their answers. New user survey: Run a survey on new users to learn where they are coming from and learn which channels to invest in. Reduce drop-offs in the funnel: Improve conversions by showing a Spin the wheel on the cart page to win a coupon/reward. Repeat transactions: Showing a scratch card after a user placed an order to improve repeat rates. Order streak: Place orders consecutively every week/day and build a habit of transacting with the platform. Feature adoption: Give a time-bound challenge to existing customers to try features and reward them for it. And if you don't see exactly what you're looking for, don't worry - you can create your own templates from scratch to best suit your needs. With CustomerGlu, the possibilities are endless. Why Trust CustomerGlu? Protecting user data is our core responsibility and we are driven to follow global compliance standards. With an ongoing end-to-end approach to data privacy and security, your privacy is assured with CustomerGlu.
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Create online quizzes and interactive presentations to engage your audience. Works on any device with an Internet connection. Up to 100 000 participants
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase brings communities to life with engaging, interactive challenges designed to support organizations. The intuitive platform makes it easy to make a repeatable, fun, and positive impact on any community. Since hatching in Canada in 2011, Goosechase has powered hundreds of thousands of global team building, training, fundraising, educational, tourist, and recreational experiences.
Interacty
interacty.me
Marketers (freelancers and agencies), production studios, publishers Interacty allows marketers to engage audiences and increase sales through interactive experiences and games. Gamified marketing content increases engagement and attention time and generates more leads. Interactive allows you to create more than 20 different game activities. You can create a quiz, memory, matching game, hidden object game, spot the difference, puzzle, before and after, horoscope, fortune cookies, slideshow, and more anytime with a single subscription. You can create your project or game in minutes using content blocks with an intuitive and flexible editor. Interacty offers an extensive collection of time-saving business templates, plus it's a great idea library - you're sure to find a concept for your next marketing campaign here. Interacty integrates with Unsplash, giving you access to thousands of free images. The finished project is easy to embed on your website with a simple copy-paste. You can also use a link to share your project on social networks. Interacty supports CNAME and Whitelabel, and additional design options with CSS styles help maintain your brand awareness. You can generate leads with interactive content forms that integrate with your CRM. Interacty allows you to incorporate lead forms directly into the game, so collecting customer information is an integral part of the process. You can set up an automatic redirect after completing the game, which significantly increases the conversion. You can create a leaderboard game and add a timer or countdown to your game to motivate your audience to get the best score. This can be very useful when running a competition or prize draw or creating games for events. If you are a speaker at an event, add a game at the end of your speech, and the audience will remember your address. You can view per-game stats and download lead lists from your dashboard, while integration with marketing tools like Mailchimp allows you to send leads directly to your existing CRM. Interacty's gamification features enable marketers to engage users and achieve high business results.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving growth. With a commitment to rapid implementation (live in 45 days!) and continuous innovation, Solitics partners, and customers witness outstanding results across their conversion, retention and LTV. Hundreds of worldwide brands across multiple verticals are engaging their customers in an innovative and personal way, in real timer, employing Solitics.
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a sophisticated referral and loyalty marketing software that engages your customers wherever they're camping out – either in or out of your mobile or web app. Some of the world’s most innovative and renowned brands use SaaSquatch to reward their advocates, build loyal communities, and accelerate revenue growth. With the flexibility to handle even the most advanced loyalty and referral programs, SaaSquatch lets you reward your advocates for any behavior you choose, then empowers them to help grow your customer base through referrals. Our rewards engine lets you set unique conditions for earning, create reward tiers, and offer a variety of different rewards to create the perfect custom program. Plus, native integrations, enterprise-grade security, fraud detection, and multilingual support provide the power and scalability to expand with you. Make use of the customer data you already have to run campaigns that provide a personalized user experience, increase customer loyalty, and improve retention rates. Increase adoption of new product features and engage users at all stages of the customer lifecycle to never miss a chance to grow.
Scratcher
scratcher.io
Scratcher is the leading gamification platform designed for marketeers, e-commerce, and businesses. With a user-friendly drag and drop editor, merchants can design, set up, and manage their interactive customer experiences. The Scratcher platform is engineered for reliability, strength, and user friendliness, making enterprise-level technology available to businesses of all sizes. By presenting products or services in an interactive way, companies can engage their audience using game formats and level up their customer experience to see increased leads, higher conversion rates, and activated customers. Scratcher powers over 300 businesses worldwide and has executed more than 5000 gamification campaigns with an average conversion rate of 40%.
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral is the ultimate Viral Referral Marketing platform. It allows you to run campaigns such as sweepstakes, rewards, and waiting lists that people will want to share with their peers. Once you've set up your first campaign you'll experience the true power of word-of-mouth. Generating traffic, collecting leads, and converting subscribers into customers. UpViral is the fastest and most cost-effective way to grow your business online. Start your 14-day trial today!