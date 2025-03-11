Find the right software and services.
Cloud gaming services, also known as game streaming platforms, revolutionize the way people play video games by shifting the processing power traditionally housed within gaming consoles or PCs to remote servers. These platforms leverage robust internet connections to stream video game content directly to players' devices, eliminating the need for high-end hardware and enabling gaming experiences on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and low-end computers. At their core, cloud gaming services work by rendering game graphics and processing player inputs on powerful remote servers, transmitting the resulting audiovisual output to the player's device in real-time. This approach significantly reduces latency and allows gamers to enjoy high-fidelity gaming experiences without the need for expensive hardware upgrades.
Xbox Cloud Gaming
Xbox Cloud Gaming allows users to stream Xbox games on various devices without a console, with access to a wide library through Game Pass Ultimate.
NVIDIA GeForce NOW
NVIDIA GeForce NOW is a cloud gaming service that streams PC games to various devices, enabling high-quality gaming without high-end hardware.
Amazon Luna
Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming app that allows users to stream games on various devices without downloads or updates, using a subscription model for game access.
Shadow PC
Shadow PC is a cloud service that provides remote access to a virtual Windows PC, allowing users to run applications and games from any internet-connected device.
