Top Frontline Worker Communication Platforms Software - Vatican City

goHappy

gohappyhub.com

goHappy is revolutionizing how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing them with the most inclusive and simple to use app-free technology ever created. In a world where ongoing communication with frontline workers is essential, goHappy realized that app-based solutions, daily huddles, and messages on pin boards just don’t work. Key to goHappy’s success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. An automated feed from the employer's system of record means their active employees are always seconds away from receiving instant communication. They are able to reach all of their employees, or specific groups, with standard texts, or include video, images, links, surveys and more - all translatable to their language of choice. Founded by Shawn Boyer who also founded Snagajob - the nation’s largest marketplace for hourly work - and a team that brings over 100 years of combined frontline employee engagement experience, goHappy’s mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. With robust messaging and feedback gathering capabilities, goHappy is leading the advancement of frontline worker engagement and strives to be the best company in the world at helping employers maximize that engagement.