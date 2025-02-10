Top Frontline Worker Communication Platforms Software - Senegal

Find the right software and services.
Frontline worker communication platforms boost the efficiency, connectivity, and engagement of employees working outside traditional office or desk environments. Designed to meet the unique communication and collaboration needs of dispersed workers, these platforms cater to those in retail, manufacturing, healthcare, field service operations, and more. These platforms enable businesses to maintain connections with their workforce through direct messaging, announcements, and document sharing. Consequently, they bridge communication gaps, improve productivity, and enhance the overall work experience for employees who lack constant access to traditional office-based communication tools. Often integrated within comprehensive employee communication platforms, frontline worker communication tools facilitate both top-down and bottom-up communication. Some companies may choose solutions specifically tailored for frontline and deskless workers, featuring functionalities that address the operational needs of particular industries.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on business growth while also freeing up employees to be more productive, professional, and satisfied. Save time and increase productivity with mobile-first custom checklists, forms, and reports; Schedule shifts and track work hours with GPS time clock; Simplify employee communication, enhance professional skills, manage daily tasks and so much more, all in one app. Ensure a secure and easy login for system admins with Active Directory Single Sign-On (SSO).
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-powered platform to make smart, targeted internal communications more effortless, and centralizes important HR resources and business apps into a single platform, regardless of the collaboration suite: Google Workspace or Microsoft 365. Robust integrations with both Microsoft and Google, plus 100+ OOTB connectors to mission-critical business apps (such as Box, Salesforce, SAP SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, Slack, Workday, and more), enable organizations to capitalize on their IT investments and boost individual and team productivity. With more than 5 million users worldwide, LumApps continues to co-create to solve challenges and improve employee experience and the future of work. LumApps is recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions.
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is the leading Digital Frontline Workplace platform. Featuring Task Management, Communications, Learning, Self Service and an exclusive open shift marketplace technology designed to work with your current WFM solution. Trusted by iconic brands including Shell, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, Woolworths, and more, WorkJam delivers all you need to align the frontline.
goHappy
gohappyhub.com
goHappy is revolutionizing how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing them with the most inclusive and simple to use app-free technology ever created. In a world where ongoing communication with frontline workers is essential, goHappy realized that app-based solutions, daily huddles, and messages on pin boards just don’t work. Key to goHappy’s success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. An automated feed from the employer's system of record means their active employees are always seconds away from receiving instant communication. They are able to reach all of their employees, or specific groups, with standard texts, or include video, images, links, surveys and more - all translatable to their language of choice. Founded by Shawn Boyer who also founded Snagajob - the nation’s largest marketplace for hourly work - and a team that brings over 100 years of combined frontline employee engagement experience, goHappy’s mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. With robust messaging and feedback gathering capabilities, goHappy is leading the advancement of frontline worker engagement and strives to be the best company in the world at helping employers maximize that engagement.
Oneteam
oneteam.io
An intro to Oneteam: It might not surprise you that connecting with your deskless workforce is a major challenge. They are spread out over multiple locations, don’t sit behind a computer, don’t have a business email address, and often only work part-time, to name a few reasons. Old-school methods like intranets, email blasts, paper guides, and bulletin boards just don't cut it anymore. They create what we dub the
Appspace
appspace.com
Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them communicate with their teams and modernize their hybrid workplace experiences. We are proud to help our customers deliver a modern workplace experience, unify brand culture, and enhance communications.
Konverse
konverse.com
Konverse is a robust communications platform and app designed to unite deskless teams. With features from task management and training, to direct chat and corporate communications, organizations like Hyatt, Realogy, and Follett trust Konverse to unite and empower their staff.
Zello
zello.com
Zello is the leading push-to-talk voice messaging app for teams and businesses worldwide, turning iOS, Android, and Windows devices into walkie-talkies that also record messages, track location, and send emergency alerts. Account administrators add, remove, and group together teams through a centralized, web-based management console. Channels are flexible to suit the needs of each customer, especially those in the hospitality, manufacturing, construction, transportation, and retail industries. Zello is ideal for businesses with deskless workers, field workers, remote workers, and lone workers. Use cases in this category include hotels with various staff members, construction crews on noisy job sites, and retail salespeople on the sales floor. Join the millions of Zello users who communicate in real-time over any wireless or data network to share updates, connect in emergencies, and solve problems. Zello serves thousands of businesses and has more than 130 million users worldwide. Current customers include Honda, Restoration Hardware, Starwood/Marriott Hotels, Uniqlo, Waste Management (WM), and YRC Freight. Zello is recognized as a reliable communication solution by reputable sources like the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch.
Legion
legion.co
Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform. It enables businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Improved Planning: -Strategic Insights -Labor Budgeting -Demand Forecasting Optimizing Execution: -Labor Optimization -Automated Scheduling -Time and Attendance Employee Empowerment: -Frontline Communications -Legion InstantPay -Employee Performance and Rewards
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organization and brings its culture to life. Founded in 2017, Workvivo has seen momentous growth, which led to its acquisition by Zoom in 2023. Workvivo powers the employee experience at companies all over the world across all industries, including Amazon, Motherson, White Castle, Bupa and Ryanair.
WorkStep
workstep.com
For Employers: WorkStep’s software helps companies hire and retain their frontline workforce across the supply chain. For Job Seekers: The job network for people who make, deliver, load, repair and get things done. Get hired. Learn new skills. Build a career.
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper empowers frontline businesses and their workers with the digital solutions they need to do their best possible work. Founded in 2012, Beekeeper’s mobile-first platform was designed and built for deskless employees who — despite representing 80% of the global workforce — have been chronically underserved when it comes to workplace technology. With Beekeeper’s Frontline Success System, companies can automate paper-based processes, communicate with employees in real-time from anywhere, and improve the engagement, productivity, and safety of frontline teams.
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to provide optimal customer experiences. From messaging and news items to private groups and events, Speakap provides businesses the opportunity to deliver relevant and timely content to their workforces and supports both business growth and employee retention. Founded in 2011, Speakap has partnered with more than 400 organizations around the globe across various industries - such as hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and more - and has locations in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Cologne, and Brussels. More information can be found at www.speakap.com.
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is the AI-powered employee experience platform with the most comprehensive intranet as the foundation. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, and personalized employee experience. Trusted by more than 1000+ leading brands, including Snowflake, Moderna, Eurostar, DocuSign, and AAA, our customers are achieving measurable improvements in employee engagement, productivity, and accelerated business performance.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, creating a single digital hub that bridges the gap between your desk and frontline workers. Employees can find all the company information they need, alongside their communication and collaboration tools, in a customizable widget-based dashboard that serves as a single source of truth. Our product works for teams of all sizes across various industries and has all the security features needed to deploy at an enterprise scale. MangoApps' interface is based on modern social media, with threads, comments, emoji reactions, and team and project groups. As such, our customers’ employees find it immediately intuitive and user-friendly. Furthermore, housing all these tools and integrations with most other enterprise and corporate tools saves time and frustration. White-labeled with your company’s branding, your team might not even realize that MangoApps is an external tool—it feels like a natural part of their day and workflow. Too many organizations today rely on outdated intranet and communication tools, losing time and information to the black hole that is the email inbox. MangoApps gives you the unique opportunity to connect all of your teams, from frontline workers to corporate offices, into one central hub that keeps them all in the loop and at the top of their game.
Element
element.io
Element is a secure communications platform built on Matrix: a decentralised and end-to-end encrypted protocol. Bring your teams together, boost productivity and workplace satisfaction, while retaining complete ownership of your data. Element is a leader in the Forrester Wave: Secure Communications report. Easily collaborate with your partners, suppliers or clients with video calls and instant messaging: like email for the 21st century. You can even connect your Slack, MS Teams, WhatsApp accounts. On the other hand Element can be closed for high security environments using secure border and cross domain gateways, and even air-gapped deployments. Being built on Matrix, there is no single point of failure for the network thanks to the decentralised network architecture, making it perfect for mission-critical environments. Please contact us to explore how your business can benefit from Element.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
