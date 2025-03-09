Top Freight Management Software - Uzbekistan

cargo.one

cargo.one

cargo.one connects freight forwarders with airlines and other forwarding agents in one platform, allowing them to quote shipments in minutes, instead of hours, and win more business. With cargo.one, freight forwarders can instantly compare airfreight rates from over 100 airlines, get origin or destination charges from trusted agents worldwide for any incoterm, and easily create professional quotes for their customers. Once a shipment is won, cargo.one users can simply book it with just one click, immediately securing capacity and rates. Our suite of products also includes a digital Storefront, which allows freight forwarders to make their sell rates available to their partners and win new business, off-the-shelve analytics to understand why quotations are won or lost, TMS integration methods to streamline operations, and custom solutions for enterprise freight forwarders to accelerate their digital transformation. Over 20,000 freight forwarders, including 19 out of the global top-20 and thousands of small and medium-sized businesses, choose cargo.one to quote and book their air cargo. The platform’s ease of use, reliable rate data, and world-class customer service have earned widespread trust and multiple awards over the years. These include the 'International IT Systems Provider of the Year’ Award 2023, ‘Cargo Booking Platform of the Year’ in the Payload Asia Awards 2023, and ‘Information Technology for the air cargo industry’ in the World Air Cargo Awards 2022 and 2021. cargo.one is where shipments are won. Get started for free today.