Top Freight Management Software - Seychelles

Freight management software assists companies in selecting the most suitable transportation options for their needs. It is especially valuable for businesses that don’t own their own fleet and need to collaborate with freight service providers. This software helps companies collect information about various carriers and their services, evaluate their options, and choose the best fit for their transportation needs. It is commonly used by logistics and supply chain professionals tasked with ensuring the timely delivery of goods to customers. Freight management software can be offered as a standalone solution or as part of a comprehensive supply chain suite or transportation management system. Integration with other logistics tools, such as shipping software, yard management systems, and supply chain planning solutions, may also be necessary.
Zencargo
zencargo.com
Zencargo is a digital freight forwarder & logistics provider. Our platform allows customers to book, manage and keep track of their international freight as well as use analytics to drive intelligent supply chain decisions that help their businesses thrive.
SpotGo
spotgo.eu
SpotGo is the premier AI-driven FMS (Freight Management System) tailored for the transport and logistics sector. With SpotGo, freight forwarders and transport managers access a robust tool designed to streamline and expedite freight publishing across various freight exchanges or automated orders entering into their own TMS system. Through the utilization of AI-driven solutions, users experience a significant increase in efficiency, enabling them to operate 30-35% faster and more effectively than conventional methods. SpotGo focuses on these 3 problems: 1st Actually, more than 90% of freights on freight exchanges are managed manually. 2nd No simple and dedicated solutions for freight request collection and distribution within the company 3rd More than 90% of SPOT freight orders on the market are being manually entered into management systems.
SeaRates
searates.com
SeaRates.com was launched in 2005 and is a digital platform enabling customers to transport cargo worldwide in a few easy steps. SeaRates became part of the DP World family in 2020. Together, we are continuing to digitise and improve the cargo movement process. We are helping our customers to become more efficient while increasing the visibility and predictability of supply chains. We are enabling smarter trade through digital technologies. SeaRates.com offers a wide range of delivery options - from container shipping and cargo consolidation to large shiploads. We offer freight rates from the world's leading logistics providers, shipping lines and other vendors to destinations around the world.
Cargoson
cargoson.com
Freight management software for shippers - SAAS. The only tool you need in order to easily work with many carriers on a daily basis. No need to chase your shipments from different carrier portals or e-mails. All transport info, price sheets, price comparison transit times, CO2 emissions calculation, tracking, relevant documents, statistics and notifications in one cloud-based smart software (web and mobile app). Plug&play carrier integrations - You can have all your current carriers you like to work with and add more based on your future needs.
Beebolt
beebolt.com
Beebolt is a supply chain platform, offering a unified, centralized hub that delivers unmatched transparency and efficiency that empowers businesses to adeptly navigate global trade complexities, ensuring both agility and precision.
Cargofive
cargofive.com
Rate Management Platform that gives full visibility on maritime freight rates, tracking and tracing cargo containers live, quote creation and more.
Enqlare
enqlare.com
Enqlare is the modern way to manage bulk freight workflows. Reduce risk and gain insights using our cloud-based software that turns data into profits.
FreightPath
freightpath.io
FreightPath is your 3PL or freight brokerage's one centralized TMS platform for end-to-end freight visibility, collaboration and automation across your entire network. 1 | Customer Portal & Freight Network Provide shippers with self-serve online booking, live track and trace while giving carriers the power of automated carrier onboarding and the powerful driver mobile app for tracking and captured PoDs. 2 | Real-Time Track & Trace Visibility Give your customers self-serve 24/7 visibility into their freight with FreightPath's powerful track and trace solution. Experience truly unlimited service without any hidden fees or per-shipment costs. 3 | Dispatch In Under 2 Minutes FreightPath's dispatch software simplifies complex jobs, allowing your team to book and dispatch complex multi-stop shipments faster thanks to automation and integration. 4 | Digital Paperwork Automation Your 3PL or freight brokerage can take advantage of FreightPath's digital bills of lading and rate confirmations, automated invoicing, and captured PoDs via scan, upload or eSignature to save hundreds of hours every week.
WebCargo
webcargo.co
WebCargo® by Freightos is a leading global freight platform connecting carriers and forwarders. In particular, it is the largest air cargo eBooking platform, enabling simple and efficient freight pricing and booking between thousands of freight forwarders, including the top twenty global freight forwarders, and hundreds of airlines, ocean liners and trucking carriers. Airlines on the platform represent over a third of global air cargo capacity. WebCargo also offers software as a service for forwarders to facilitate digital freight rate management, quoting, and online sales.
ShipHawk
shiphawk.com
ShipHawk focuses on automating and improving the world behind the buy button™ and giving businesses access to the same tools and efficiencies used by the largest companies in the world. ShipHawk works with high-volume retail, wholesale, and eCommerce companies using an ERP. ShipHawk delivers much more than warehouse and fulfillment solutions. We deliver skilled industry expertise to dramatically improve your operations and outcomes. We do this by understanding your business and offering practical automation and efficiencies that can save time, decrease costs and improve labor complexities.
DrayNow
draynow.com
Freight needs carriers, now. Carriers need loads, now. Enter DrayNow, the industrys first freight matching platform to meet todays fast-paced intermodal marketplace. DrayNow is the first real-time marketplace for seamlessly connecting intermodal freight and carriers. DrayNow delivers opportunity.
FreightHub
freighthub.nz
FreightHub revolutionizes international freight forwarding by digitizing processes, providing real-time insights and delivering transparency to its customers.
Logipulse
logipulse.com
Logipulse is a software solution for the freight forwarding industry. It allows freight forwarders to manage their business end-to-end while delivering sound business benefits.
OnTruck
ontruck.com
Ontruck was founded in order to develop technologies which will make the road freight experience a smooth and efficient one for both truckers and companies who send shipments.
OpenTug
opentug.com
OpenTug is a digital shipping network built to connect freight with barges and terminals nationwide. The platform makes it easy for shippers to save money by shipping sustainably on US waterways while streamlining sales for operators. OpenTug provides a branded suite to enable booking, scheduling, and customer management for barge, marine, and terminal operators.
Owlery
owlery.ai
Owlery enables supply chain teams to work faster, with greater reliability, and with the power to reduce COGS while keeping OTIF high. Trusted and loved by fast-moving brands, Owlery is a full Supply Chain Platform – with free vendor integrations and easy configurations for everything from order to receipt, you get a custom-built feel for your supply chain that doesn't break the bank.
Voyager Portal
voyagerportal.com
Voyager is an end-to-end bulk shipping operations management platform that helps charterers, brokers and manufacturers reduce cost, risk, and complexity. Customers like Koch Industries, GE, Equinor, OMV, Suzano and Gyxis and over 180 companies are collaboratively managing their operations with internal and external stakeholders in a unified environment, Voyager streamlines maritime operations and data flows across organizations, automates manual processes, and delivers real-time insights.
Ofload
ofload.com.au
End-to-end supply chain partner for domestic freight movements. Providing innovative shipping solutions
Truckstop
truckstop.com
Connect to freight partners you can trust, price every load for profitability, and do your job with speed and confidence like never before. At Truckstop, we’re committed to building a network you can trust, starting with our load board and going beyond to offer you innovative solutions that help you run, grow, and protect a profitable freight business. When it comes to your security, we go the extra mile, investing in enhanced features tools that help keep fraud out of your business. We strive at every turn to stay one step ahead of bad actors and their increasingly sophisticated tactics, so you’re better protected throughout the freight lifecycle. Look to our load board options for the plan that meets your needs, whether you’re just starting out or you’re a seasoned pro. Our easy-to-use solutions help you simplify every aspect of your business, including back-office organization and bookkeeping, risk mitigation, and more, all designed to save you time and money.
Shiprocket
shiprocket.in
One of the best eCommerce logistics and shipping software solutions. Over 24000+ COD Services & Use Multiple Courier Partners in India to deliver your products on time. No Shipping Limits.
Forto
forto.com
Freight forwarding and digital logistics services supercharged with visionary technology that elevates your supply chain operations.
Emerge
emergemarket.com
Emerge is different from other freight procurement technologies in that Emerge fosters a unique marketplace that allows shippers and carriers to interact directly, with visibility into the entire process allowing them to make the most impactful decisions possible for spot and contract freight. The Emerge platform encourages building upon and growing long-lasting, meaningful relationships between parties, while providing the best tools to simplify their procurement process.
uShip
uship.com
uShip makes shipping motorcycles, boats, and other large items fast and affordable by connecting you to our network of carriers who compete for your shipment.
GoRamp
goramp.com
Digital and Simple Supply Chain Management Software Solutions. GoRamp’s comprehensive software solutions redefine logistics, warehouse, and yard management by infusing digital innovation with unmatched simplicity. Experience the new standard of logistics efficiency across the entire supply chain.
Transporeon
transporeon.com
Transporeon lives, breathes, and dreams transportation and logistics. Our Transportation Management Platform powers the most experienced network of shippers, forwarders, carriers, retailers and load recipients in the world. With our Application Hubs you can digitalise your end-to-end transportation management processes — from procurement to settlement — and everything in between. Join the most comprehensive logistics network with 1,300+ connected shippers, 145,000+ carriers, and 100+ retailers.
Rose Rocket
roserocket.com
Rose Rocket is ERP software for trucking companies. Rose Rocket is the #1 top rated, award-winning, all-in-one Transportation Management System (TMS) that helps thousands of trucking and logistics companies (brokers, carriers, and shippers) streamline and automate their businesses. Rose Rocket is the Transportation Management Software (TMS) of choice for Unigroup, United Van Lines, Gulf Relay, Canada Cartage, Mayflower, and thousands more to maximize revenue and order efficiency, get their customers the best rates, dispatch seamlessly, maximize ELD track and trace visibility, minimize time to cash, and securely integrate with their existing workflow integrations.
Convoy
convoy.com
We use technology to make freight more efficient, reducing shippers' costs, increasing carriers' earnings, and eliminating carbon emissions from our planet.
Cargobase
cargobase.com
Founded in 2013, Cargobase is a global logistics software company whose mission is to simplify logistics for all. The solution: "Logistics Software That Works". Cargobase offers TMS lite, a Transportation Management System (TMS) that gets to the heart of what logistics professionals want – the versatility to manage various supply chain flows from end-to-end, coupled with the visibility to make better decisions from day one. TMS lite is used in 50 countries by listed companies and leading enterprise shippers across the Automotive, Electronics, Semiconductor, Fashion, Oil & Gas, Aviation, and Agricultural sectors.
Shipwell
shipwell.com
Shipwell's TMS platform is a comprehensive transportation management solution that helps businesses of all sizes streamline their shipping operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. With Shipwell's TMS, businesses can manage all their transportation modes, including trucking, rail, air, and ocean, in a single platform, providing a unified view of their supply chain. Shipwell's TMS platform offers a wide range of features, including: Carrier management: Easily manage and select carriers from a comprehensive network of carriers based on their rates, capacity, and service levels. Route optimization: Optimize shipping routes based on a variety of criteria, such as cost, transit time, and delivery requirements. Shipment visibility: Get real-time visibility into your shipments, from pickup to delivery, and track shipments across all modes of transportation. Freight audit and payment: Automate the freight invoice audit and payment process, ensuring accurate invoicing and reducing the risk of overcharging. Reporting and analytics: Access comprehensive reporting and analytics to monitor transportation spend, carrier performance, and other key metrics. Shipwell's TMS platform is also highly customizable, allowing businesses to tailor the platform to their specific needs and integrate with their existing systems, such as WMS and ERP. With Shipwell's TMS platform, businesses can: Improve efficiency: Automate manual processes, reduce errors, and optimize routes, resulting in faster and more efficient shipping operations. Reduce costs: Optimize carrier selection, reduce shipping errors, and automate freight audit and payment, resulting in reduced transportation costs. Enhance visibility: Get real-time visibility into all shipments, across all modes of transportation, providing greater control and transparency over the supply chain
FreightPOP
freightpop.com
FreightPOP makes logistics simple with one login for all transportation management, including inbound and outbound freight management across parcel, LTL, TL, ocean, and international air. FreightPOP offers seamless integration into your current tech stack (ERP, WMS, CRM) and is highly configurable to YOUR existing workflows and processes without months of onboarding. With connections to 300+ carriers, ERP, WMS, and rate marketplaces, getting the best rates and optimizing shipping processes is easily achieved. Best in class customer support- available through chat, email, and phone. Trusted by users like Forever21, NewEgg, Toshiba, and the world's largest auto manufacturers.
Alvys
alvys.com
Alvys is a powerful, cloud-native Transportation Management System designed by industry experts to revolutionize efficiency for carriers, brokers, & hybrid companies. This all-in-one platform streamlines everything from load and driver management to dispatch and accounting. With over 100 seamless integrations (included in every subscription), Alvys unifies all your systems into one intuitive workflow, eliminating fragmentation, errors, and the need for constant app-switching. Key Features: - Seamless EDI connectivity - One-click accounting with automated eChecks - Automatic load creation - Advanced fraud protection and safety tools - Comprehensive analytics & reporting - Flexible contracts & complimentary onboarding Proven Results from Real Users: - 22% average load volume increase within 4 months - Load creation time reduced by 12+ minutes per load - $120K+ annual savings in decreased overhead - New employees onboarded in just 1 week By combining cutting-edge cloud technology, effortless EDI integration, and decades of industry expertise, Alvys empowers trucking companies with a unified, cost-effective solution to optimize operations and accelerate growth. Experience the future of transportation management. Request your free Alvys demo today at Alvys.com!
GoComet
gocomet.com
GoComet is an AI-Powered Transportation Visibility Platform that automates end-to-end logistics for global businesses. With a range of AI-powered, cloud-based products, GoComet covers multiple modes in a single shipment, from the warehouse to the doorstep of an end consignee. GoComet solves four major logistics problems: lack of transparency in freight rate procurement, lack of end-to-end visibility in cargo movement, fragmented communication, and overpayments due to invoice inaccuracies. Trusted by over 230 global brands in 35 countries, GoComet's customers include leading international companies such as Sun Pharma, Sapmer, Glenmark, and Unilever. Its open-source engagement apps, such as Port Congestion Tool and Smart Schedule Tool are accessible for free and provide live port congestion status, benchmarked freight rates, and carrier performance. With a headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, we have a presence in most parts of Southeast Asia, the US, and Europe, GoComet has quickly grown since its founding in 2016, with over 200 employees working across multiple locations worldwide.
cargo.one
cargo.one
cargo.one connects freight forwarders with airlines and other forwarding agents in one platform, allowing them to quote shipments in minutes, instead of hours, and win more business. With cargo.one, freight forwarders can instantly compare airfreight rates from over 100 airlines, get origin or destination charges from trusted agents worldwide for any incoterm, and easily create professional quotes for their customers. Once a shipment is won, cargo.one users can simply book it with just one click, immediately securing capacity and rates. Our suite of products also includes a digital Storefront, which allows freight forwarders to make their sell rates available to their partners and win new business, off-the-shelve analytics to understand why quotations are won or lost, TMS integration methods to streamline operations, and custom solutions for enterprise freight forwarders to accelerate their digital transformation. Over 20,000 freight forwarders, including 19 out of the global top-20 and thousands of small and medium-sized businesses, choose cargo.one to quote and book their air cargo. The platform’s ease of use, reliable rate data, and world-class customer service have earned widespread trust and multiple awards over the years. These include the 'International IT Systems Provider of the Year’ Award 2023, ‘Cargo Booking Platform of the Year’ in the Payload Asia Awards 2023, and ‘Information Technology for the air cargo industry’ in the World Air Cargo Awards 2022 and 2021. cargo.one is where shipments are won. Get started for free today.
Bridge LCS
lcsbridge.com
The complete solution for all logistics industries in GCC countries(Gulf Region). Help to manage and control logistics businesses. Bridge LCS software is SAAS solution developed to help freight forwarders, customs clearance, transporters to manage their cargo logistics process.
