Top Freight Management Software - United Kingdom

Freight management software assists companies in selecting the most suitable transportation options for their needs. It is especially valuable for businesses that don’t own their own fleet and need to collaborate with freight service providers. This software helps companies collect information about various carriers and their services, evaluate their options, and choose the best fit for their transportation needs. It is commonly used by logistics and supply chain professionals tasked with ensuring the timely delivery of goods to customers. Freight management software can be offered as a standalone solution or as part of a comprehensive supply chain suite or transportation management system. Integration with other logistics tools, such as shipping software, yard management systems, and supply chain planning solutions, may also be necessary.
GoComet
gocomet.com
GoComet is an AI-Powered Transportation Visibility Platform that automates end-to-end logistics for global businesses. With a range of AI-powered, cloud-based products, GoComet covers multiple modes in a single shipment, from the warehouse to the doorstep of an end consignee. GoComet solves four maj...
Shiprocket
shiprocket.in
One of the best eCommerce logistics and shipping software solutions. Over 24000+ COD Services & Use Multiple Courier Partners in India to deliver your products on time. No Shipping Limits.
Truckstop
truckstop.com
Connect to freight partners you can trust, price every load for profitability, and do your job with speed and confidence like never before. At Truckstop, we’re committed to building a network you can trust, starting with our load board and going beyond to offer you innovative solutions that help you...
Convoy
convoy.com
We use technology to make freight more efficient, reducing shippers' costs, increasing carriers' earnings, and eliminating carbon emissions from our planet.
Transporeon
transporeon.com
Transporeon lives, breathes, and dreams transportation and logistics. Our Transportation Management Platform powers the most experienced network of shippers, forwarders, carriers, retailers and load recipients in the world. With our Application Hubs you can digitalise your end-to-end transportation ...
SeaRates
searates.com
SeaRates.com was launched in 2005 and is a digital platform enabling customers to transport cargo worldwide in a few easy steps. SeaRates became part of the DP World family in 2020. Together, we are continuing to digitise and improve the cargo movement process. We are helping our customers to become...
uShip
uship.com
uShip makes shipping motorcycles, boats, and other large items fast and affordable by connecting you to our network of carriers who compete for your shipment.
FreightPath
freightpath.io
FreightPath is your 3PL or freight brokerage's one centralized TMS platform for end-to-end freight visibility, collaboration and automation across your entire network. 1 | Customer Portal & Freight Network Provide shippers with self-serve online booking, live track and trace while giving carriers th...
GoRamp
goramp.com
Digital and Simple Supply Chain Management Software Solutions. GoRamp’s comprehensive software solutions redefine logistics, warehouse, and yard management by infusing digital innovation with unmatched simplicity. Experience the new standard of logistics efficiency across the entire supply chain.
Forto
forto.com
Freight forwarding and digital logistics services supercharged with visionary technology that elevates your supply chain operations.
OnTruck
ontruck.com
Ontruck was founded in order to develop technologies which will make the road freight experience a smooth and efficient one for both truckers and companies who send shipments.
WebCargo
webcargo.co
WebCargo® by Freightos is a leading global freight platform connecting carriers and forwarders. In particular, it is the largest air cargo eBooking platform, enabling simple and efficient freight pricing and booking between thousands of freight forwarders, including the top twenty global freight for...
Rose Rocket
roserocket.com
Rose Rocket is ERP software for trucking companies. Rose Rocket is the #1 top rated, award-winning, all-in-one Transportation Management System (TMS) that helps thousands of trucking and logistics companies (brokers, carriers, and shippers) streamline and automate their businesses. Rose Rocket is t...
Voyager Portal
voyagerportal.com
Voyager is an end-to-end bulk shipping operations management platform that helps charterers, brokers and manufacturers reduce cost, risk, and complexity. Customers like Koch Industries, GE, Equinor, OMV, Suzano and Gyxis and over 180 companies are collaboratively managing their operations with inter...
OpenTug
opentug.com
OpenTug is a digital shipping network built to connect freight with barges and terminals nationwide. The platform makes it easy for shippers to save money by shipping sustainably on US waterways while streamlining sales for operators. OpenTug provides a branded suite to enable booking, scheduling, a...
Logipulse
logipulse.com
Logipulse is a software solution for the freight forwarding industry. It allows freight forwarders to manage their business end-to-end while delivering sound business benefits.
Zencargo
zencargo.com
Zencargo is a digital freight forwarder & logistics provider. Our platform allows customers to book, manage and keep track of their international freight as well as use analytics to drive intelligent supply chain decisions that help their businesses thrive.
ShipHawk
shiphawk.com
ShipHawk focuses on automating and improving the world behind the buy button™ and giving businesses access to the same tools and efficiencies used by the largest companies in the world. ShipHawk works with high-volume retail, wholesale, and eCommerce companies using an ERP. ShipHawk delivers much mo...
cargo.one
cargo.one
cargo.one connects freight forwarders with airlines and other forwarding agents in one platform, allowing them to quote shipments in minutes, instead of hours, and win more business. With cargo.one, freight forwarders can instantly compare airfreight rates from over 100 airlines, get origin or desti...
Alvys
alvys.com
Alvys is a powerful, cloud-native Transportation Management System designed by industry experts to revolutionize efficiency for carriers, brokers, & hybrid companies. This all-in-one platform streamlines everything from load and driver management to dispatch and accounting. With over 100 seamless in...
Emerge
emergemarket.com
Emerge is different from other freight procurement technologies in that Emerge fosters a unique marketplace that allows shippers and carriers to interact directly, with visibility into the entire process allowing them to make the most impactful decisions possible for spot and contract freight. The E...
Owlery
owlery.ai
Owlery enables supply chain teams to work faster, with greater reliability, and with the power to reduce COGS while keeping OTIF high. Trusted and loved by fast-moving brands, Owlery is a full Supply Chain Platform – with free vendor integrations and easy configurations for everything from order to ...
FreightHub
freighthub.nz
FreightHub revolutionizes international freight forwarding by digitizing processes, providing real-time insights and delivering transparency to its customers.
DrayNow
draynow.com
Freight needs carriers, now. Carriers need loads, now. Enter DrayNow, the industrys first freight matching platform to meet todays fast-paced intermodal marketplace. DrayNow is the first real-time marketplace for seamlessly connecting intermodal freight and carriers. DrayNow delivers opportunity.
Enqlare
enqlare.com
Enqlare is the modern way to manage bulk freight workflows. Reduce risk and gain insights using our cloud-based software that turns data into profits.
Cargofive
cargofive.com
Rate Management Platform that gives full visibility on maritime freight rates, tracking and tracing cargo containers live, quote creation and more.
Beebolt
beebolt.com
Beebolt is a supply chain platform, offering a unified, centralized hub that delivers unmatched transparency and efficiency that empowers businesses to adeptly navigate global trade complexities, ensuring both agility and precision.
Cargoson
cargoson.com
Freight management software for shippers - SAAS. The only tool you need in order to easily work with many carriers on a daily basis. No need to chase your shipments from different carrier portals or e-mails. All transport info, price sheets, price comparison transit times, CO2 emissions calculation,...
SpotGo
spotgo.eu
SpotGo is the premier AI-driven FMS (Freight Management System) tailored for the transport and logistics sector. With SpotGo, freight forwarders and transport managers access a robust tool designed to streamline and expedite freight publishing across various freight exchanges or automated orders ent...
Bridge LCS
lcsbridge.com
The complete solution for all logistics industries in GCC countries(Gulf Region). Help to manage and control logistics businesses. Bridge LCS software is SAAS solution developed to help freight forwarders, customs clearance, transporters to manage their cargo logistics process.
FreightPOP
freightpop.com
FreightPOP makes logistics simple with one login for all transportation management, including inbound and outbound freight management across parcel, LTL, TL, ocean, and international air. FreightPOP offers seamless integration into your current tech stack (ERP, WMS, CRM) and is highly configurable t...
Shipwell
shipwell.com
Shipwell's TMS platform is a comprehensive transportation management solution that helps businesses of all sizes streamline their shipping operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. With Shipwell's TMS, businesses can manage all their transportation modes, including trucking, rail, air, and o...
Cargobase
cargobase.com
Founded in 2013, Cargobase is a global logistics software company whose mission is to simplify logistics for all. The solution: "Logistics Software That Works". Cargobase offers TMS lite, a Transportation Management System (TMS) that gets to the heart of what logistics professionals want – the versa...
Ofload
ofload.com.au
End-to-end supply chain partner for domestic freight movements. Providing innovative shipping solutions